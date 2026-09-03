A leaked audio of BBNaija winner Imisi circulated on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, 2026, following her behaviour at a movie premiere

Imisi denied consuming alcohol at the event, explaining that her personality is naturally hyper and she is still growing

Fans and followers have since reacted to the audio, with some forgiving her while others compared her to past housemates

A leaked audio recording of reality TV winner Imisi has gone viral after her conduct at the premiere of Folagbade Banks' movie drew widespread criticism online.

At the event, Imisi had attended alongside her friend and bestie, Kola, and the two were photographed sharing a kiss. Things escalated when she was later spotted delivering what appeared to be an unprompted monologue, with both Kola and Faith visibly trying to calm her down.

Reactions as Imisi apologises after BBNaija premiere drama. Photo credit@imisisofficial

Source: Instagram

The audio, which surfaced on Instagram on Thursday, 3 September 2026, captured Imisi addressing the situation and offering what appeared to be an apology for her behaviour at the premiere.

Imisi denies being drunk at the event

In the recording, the BBNaija winner pushed back against speculation that she had been drinking, insisting she did not consume any alcohol that night.

She went further, saying that even on occasions when she does drink, her demeanour remains calm.

Fans knock Imisi over apology after movie premiere drama. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

However, in what many fans found to be an unexpected admission, she stated that she would be drinking alcohol when she goes out in future, while committing to staying seated and not making a scene at public events.

The reality star also offered a candid explanation for her conduct, saying she is a naturally hyper person, which accounts for why those at the premiere saw her behaving the way she did. She acknowledged she is still learning and growing, and expressed gratitude to her supporters for standing by her through the backlash.

Here is the Instagram voice note of Imisi reacting to the backlash that trailed her conduct at the event:

Fans react to Imisi's leaked audio

The audio quickly sparked debate online, with many users weighing in on the BBNaija winner's response:

@dinma_val14 wrote:

"No female winner comes close to Mercy Eke. What am i even saying, all lf them join together no reach her"

@liana_chomzy commented:

"You know why I love Nengi? She no sabi explain bullshits@nengiofficial her aura Dey rizzzzzz."

@osaretinrachael said:

"Razzito just dey explain. Explanation na water"

@itzcassya wrote:

"She needs a good team,that's all"

@dimemo_water reacted:

"She is still stuck with BBN fans?."

@kingjoshy___ shared:

"We forgive you, but don't try it again since morning I've been defending and that's because I know you were being yourself and naturally highper. But that Saturday party you must attend oh."

BBNaija reacts to allegation trailing her victory

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija winner Imisi addressed allegations that she slept her way to winning the reality show.

The issue was raised by Faith during the reunion party, leading to a heated exchange between the two housemates.

The argument escalated as Imisi fired back at Faith, forcing other housemates to intervene and prevent a physical confrontation. Following the clash, many fans sided with Imisi, praising her for standing up for herself.

Source: Legit.ng