Is NBA's Anthony Edwards married? No, but his relationship situation just got complicated
Is NBA's Anthony Edwards married? Anthony Edwards is not married. He is in a long-term relationship with his partner, Jeanine "Shannon" Robel. The NBA star has also faced paternity claims and child support disputes involving multiple women.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Anthony Edwards is single and has never been married.
- Edwards is in a relationship with Jeanine "Shannon" Robel; they share a daughter, Aislynn, born in March 2024.
- Edwards reportedly has four children with four different women, all born between 2023 and late 2024.
- In April 2026, court filings revealed that several of his former partners have shared evidence to challenge his claims regarding child support jurisdiction.
Profile summary
Full name
Anthony DeVante Edwards
Common name
Anthony Edwards
Nickname
Ant-Man
Gender
Male
Date of birth
5 August 2001
Age
24 years old (as of May 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Residence
Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexual orientation
Straight
Height in feet
6'3"
Height in centimetres
193
Weight in pounds
225
Weight in kilograms
102
Relationship status
Dating
Children
4
School
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
University
University of Georgia
Profession
Professional Basketball Player
Net worth
$40 million
Is NBA's Anthony Edwards married?
The Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is not married. However, he is dating and reportedly expanding his family tree, with four children from four different women. Here is the NBA star's relationship timeline and the women he's been linked to.
Jeanine "Shannon" Robel (2020–present)
Edwards has been dating Jeanine "Shannon" Robel since his rookie year. Shannon, who is older than Edwards, is the mother of their daughter Aislynn. According to CBS Sports, the athlete famously left a game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime in March 2024 to witness her birth.
Despite rumours of friction, the couple has remained visible at major events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and Timberwolves playoff games in 2026. Shannon also has a son, Krue, from a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef, whom Edwards reportedly treats as his own.
Ayesha Howard (2024)
Ayesha Howard, a social media influencer known as "Little Ms Golden," gave birth to Edwards' daughter, Aubri, in late 2024. Their relationship quickly shifted to the courtroom.
According to Page Six, Edwards sought a court determination of paternity. While DNA tests confirmed paternity and Edwards agreed to Howard having full custody, the two remain locked in a dispute over child support.
In April 2026, Howard accused Edwards of hiding bank accounts and property in California to keep his payments low. According to People, she claims he has deeper business ties to the state than he admits to the court. Ayesha also shares a son with American rapper Lil Baby.
Alexandria Desroches (2023)
Alexandria Desroches, or "Ally D," is the mother of Edwards' son, Amir, born in October 2023. She has claimed she is raising Amir as a single mother and that Edwards has not met the child.
In a significant legal development in 2026, Desroches issued a declaration to support Ayesha Howard's case. She claimed Anthony sends her inconsistent monthly payments via a Beverly Hills bank account. The declaration submitted by Desroches was used by Ayesha Howard to argue that a California judge should have jurisdiction over the case.
Daja Carlyle (2023)
Daja Carlyle, a beauty influencer, is the mother of Edwards' daughter, Aris, born in September 2023. Unlike his other legal battles, Edwards admitted paternity immediately and sought joint custody.
The case was initially rocky, with Edwards accusing Carlyle of harassing his agents via text. However, by September 2024, the two reached a private settlement regarding custody and support. This remains the only one of Edwards' three paternity disputes to be settled quietly.
FAQs
- Who is Anthony Edwards? He is an American professional basketball player and the Minnesota Timberwolves' star shooting guard.
- How old is Anthony Edwards? The American athlete is 24 years old as of May 2026. He was born on 5 August 2001.
- Does Anthony Edwards have a wife? Anthony Edwards does not have a wife. He has never been married, though he has a long-term girlfriend.
- Are Anthony Edwards and Shannon still together? Anthony Edwards and Shannon are still together. They have frequently posted family photos on social media.
- Who are Anthony Edwards' girlfriends? While Shannon is his primary partner, the public has become aware of several other girlfriends or former partners of Anthony Edwards through legal filings, most notably Ayesha Howard and Alexandria Desroches.
- How many children does Anthony Edwards have? The NBA star reportedly has four children: Aislynn with Jeanine Robel, Aris with Daja Carlyle, Amir with Alexandria Desroches, and Aubri with Ayesha Howard.
- Who is Ayesha Howard? Ayesha Howard is a social media influencer and the mother of one of Anthony Edwards' children.
While Anthony Edwards' professional career continues to soar, his personal life has become a whirlwind of litigation and family expansion. The NBA star reportedly has four children born in a span of two years.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.