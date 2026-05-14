Is NBA's Anthony Edwards married? Anthony Edwards is not married. He is in a long-term relationship with his partner, Jeanine "Shannon" Robel. The NBA star has also faced paternity claims and child support disputes involving multiple women.

Anthony Edwards shoots a free throw against the Philadelphia 76ers (L) and reacts against the Denver Nuggets (R). Photo: David Berding, Matthew Stockman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Anthony Edwards is single and has never been married .

and has . Edwards is in a relationship with Jeanine "Shannon" Robel ; they share a daughter, Aislynn , born in March 2024 .

; they share a daughter, , born in . Edwards reportedly has four children with four different women , all born between 2023 and late 2024.

, all born between 2023 and late 2024. In April 2026, court filings revealed that several of his former partners have shared evidence to challenge his claims regarding child support jurisdiction.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony DeVante Edwards Common name Anthony Edwards Nickname Ant-Man Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 2001 Age 24 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Relationship status Dating Children 4 School Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School University University of Georgia Profession Professional Basketball Player Net worth $40 million Facebook @theanthonyedwards Instagram @theanthonyedwards_

Is NBA's Anthony Edwards married?

The Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is not married. However, he is dating and reportedly expanding his family tree, with four children from four different women. Here is the NBA star's relationship timeline and the women he's been linked to.

Jeanine "Shannon" Robel (2020–present)

Anthony Edwards in his white team jersey and his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel in a gold headpiece and veil. Photo: @theanthonyedwards_, @thecitycelebs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Edwards has been dating Jeanine "Shannon" Robel since his rookie year. Shannon, who is older than Edwards, is the mother of their daughter Aislynn. According to CBS Sports, the athlete famously left a game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime in March 2024 to witness her birth.

Despite rumours of friction, the couple has remained visible at major events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and Timberwolves playoff games in 2026. Shannon also has a son, Krue, from a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef, whom Edwards reportedly treats as his own.

Ayesha Howard (2024)

Ayesha Howard posing for a photowhile playing with her hair: @little.ms.golden (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Howard, a social media influencer known as "Little Ms Golden," gave birth to Edwards' daughter, Aubri, in late 2024. Their relationship quickly shifted to the courtroom.

According to Page Six, Edwards sought a court determination of paternity. While DNA tests confirmed paternity and Edwards agreed to Howard having full custody, the two remain locked in a dispute over child support.

In April 2026, Howard accused Edwards of hiding bank accounts and property in California to keep his payments low. According to People, she claims he has deeper business ties to the state than he admits to the court. Ayesha also shares a son with American rapper Lil Baby.

Alexandria Desroches (2023)

Anthony Edwards at MSP Film Society’s St. Anthony Main Theatre. Photo: @theanthonyedwards (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Alexandria Desroches, or "Ally D," is the mother of Edwards' son, Amir, born in October 2023. She has claimed she is raising Amir as a single mother and that Edwards has not met the child.

In a significant legal development in 2026, Desroches issued a declaration to support Ayesha Howard's case. She claimed Anthony sends her inconsistent monthly payments via a Beverly Hills bank account. The declaration submitted by Desroches was used by Ayesha Howard to argue that a California judge should have jurisdiction over the case.

Daja Carlyle (2023)

Anthony Edwards is walking into the arena. Photo: @theanthonyedwards (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Daja Carlyle, a beauty influencer, is the mother of Edwards' daughter, Aris, born in September 2023. Unlike his other legal battles, Edwards admitted paternity immediately and sought joint custody.

The case was initially rocky, with Edwards accusing Carlyle of harassing his agents via text. However, by September 2024, the two reached a private settlement regarding custody and support. This remains the only one of Edwards' three paternity disputes to be settled quietly.

FAQs

Who is Anthony Edwards? He is an American professional basketball player and the Minnesota Timberwolves' star shooting guard. How old is Anthony Edwards? The American athlete is 24 years old as of May 2026. He was born on 5 August 2001. Does Anthony Edwards have a wife? Anthony Edwards does not have a wife. He has never been married, though he has a long-term girlfriend. Are Anthony Edwards and Shannon still together? Anthony Edwards and Shannon are still together. They have frequently posted family photos on social media. Who are Anthony Edwards' girlfriends? While Shannon is his primary partner, the public has become aware of several other girlfriends or former partners of Anthony Edwards through legal filings, most notably Ayesha Howard and Alexandria Desroches. How many children does Anthony Edwards have? The NBA star reportedly has four children: Aislynn with Jeanine Robel, Aris with Daja Carlyle, Amir with Alexandria Desroches, and Aubri with Ayesha Howard. Who is Ayesha Howard? Ayesha Howard is a social media influencer and the mother of one of Anthony Edwards' children.

While Anthony Edwards' professional career continues to soar, his personal life has become a whirlwind of litigation and family expansion. The NBA star reportedly has four children born in a span of two years.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng