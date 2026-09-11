90 Day Fiancé Season 6 Cast: Where Are They Today?

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 premiered in October 2018 and introduced six couples navigating the pressures of the K-1 visa process. It became one of the most controversial seasons yet, featuring cast members who went on to become major figures in the franchise. From Larissa Lima's multiple domestic battery arrests to Ashley Martson and Jay Smith's infidelity-plagued romance, so much has changed in the nearly eight years since the show aired.

From L-R, President, TLC and Discovery Life, Howard Lee, CEO, Sharp Entertainment, and Matt Sharp of the '90 Day Fiance' franchise, and others. Photo: Amanda (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of September 2026, most of the couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 are no longer together.

Season 6 are no longer together. Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are the sole remaining couple, though their story took a dramatic turn in late 2023 when Leida was arrested on multiple felony charges .

though their story took a dramatic turn in late 2023 when Leida was arrested on multiple felony charges Larissa Dos Santos Lima remains the season's most recognisable figure, having faced three domestic battery arrests during and after her marriage to Colt Johnson.

during and after her marriage to Colt Johnson. Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, though still legally married as of early 2026, are no longer in a romantic relationship and are finalising their divorce.

Of the six couples, only Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa appeared on multiple spin-offs together before their 2022 split was confirmed.

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 Cast

This article draws on verified reporting from Screen Rant, E! News, TMZ, and the 90 Day Fiancé Wiki to track each couple's relationship status, legal history, and current lives. All facts reflect the most up-to-date information available at the time of publishing.

Couple Status Key update Colt Johnson & Larissa Dos Santos Lima Split (2019) Three domestic battery arrests; both remarried and separated again Ashley Martson & Jay Smith Divorced (2021) Jay cheated; Ashley runs a hair salon; Jay had a son in 2025 Kalani Faagata & Asuelu Pulaa Split (2022) Kalani has a daughter with a new partner; Asuelu possibly enlisted Eric Rosenbrook & Leida Margaretha Together/estranged Baby Alisa died in July 2025; 24 felony charges against Leida Jonathan Rivera & Fernanda Flores Divorced (2020) Jonathan remarried; Fernanda dated boxing champion Noel Mikaelian Steven Frend & Olga Koshimbetova Split (2024) Two children; Steven confirmed split on Instagram in August 2024

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Full names: Colt Johnson; Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Colt Johnson; Larissa Dos Santos Lima Nationalities: American (Colt); Brazilian (Larissa)

American (Colt); Brazilian (Larissa) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018

Season 6, 2018 Relationship status: Divorced January 2019

Colt Johnson was a 33-year-old software engineer from Las Vegas, still living with his mother Debbie, while Larissa Dos Santos Lima was a 31-year-old Brazilian fiancée arriving in the US on a K-1 visa. Their story started like a whirlwind, meeting in Cancún, getting engaged within five days, and rushing toward marriage under the 90-day clock.

Court records show Dos Santos Lima was arrested twice in Las Vegas, in June and November 2018, on a misdemeanour domestic battery charge; both cases were dismissed. A third arrest followed in January 2019.

Police said the 32-year-old was jailed on a misdemeanour domestic battery charge following an altercation at a home east of the Las Vegas Strip. Colt was married to Larissa Lima for less than a year, and their marriage took a violent turn several times across her three arrests.

After their divorce, Colt married Vanessa Guerra in 2021 (the woman he cheated on his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline with), but Colt and Vanessa officially separated in early 2024.

As for Larissa, she had a highly publicised, on-and-off relationship with Eric Nichols following her divorce, but she never remarried. As of 2026, Larissa keeps much of her personal dating life out of the public eye, focusing instead on her lucrative content creation career and plastic surgery journey.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith

Full names: Ashley Martson; Jay Smith

Ashley Martson; Jay Smith Nationalities: American (Ashley); Jamaican (Jay)

American (Ashley); Jamaican (Jay) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018

Season 6, 2018 Relationship status: Divorced March 2021

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith's relationship started with a whirlwind romance. They met while on vacation and got engaged only six months later, despite their ten-year age difference. Ashley discovered that Jay had been unfaithful by using dating apps, leading to their breakup.

She announced their split via a now-deleted Instagram post in September 2020. Their divorce was finalised in March 2021. Since then, the Pennsylvania native has used her reality TV fame to promote her business, Martson Hair Studio, and stay at the top of the feeds. Meanwhile, Jay welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Kayla, in July 2025.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa

Full names: Kalani Faagata; Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata; Asuelu Pulaa Nationalities: American of Samoan descent (Kalani); Samoan (Asuelu)

American of Samoan descent (Kalani); Samoan (Asuelu) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018; multiple spin-offs

Season 6, 2018; multiple spin-offs Relationship status: Split confirmed in 2022

When Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa joined 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, they immediately rose to prominence. After a brief affair in Samoa, Kalani lost her virginity and returned to the United States pregnant. Baby Oliver was on the way before Asuelu even arrived on a K-1 visa. After marrying in 2018, the couple relocated to Utah and welcomed another child, Kennedy.

Then came the shocking revelations in 90 Day: The Last Resort. Asuelu had been unfaithful for years, even throughout Kalani's pregnancy. In 2024, during 90 Day: The Last Resort, they confirmed their separation.

Following the split, Kalani began a relationship with her new partner, Dallas Nuez, and they welcomed a daughter named Masina. Asuelu's life has taken some unexpected twists. He implied in a mysterious Instagram video that he may have enrolled in the US Army.

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha

Full names: Eric Rosenbrook; Leida Margaretha

Eric Rosenbrook; Leida Margaretha Nationalities: American (Eric); Indonesian (Leida)

American (Eric); Indonesian (Leida) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018

Season 6, 2018 Relationship status: Still married; ongoing legal proceedings

Former Marine Eric met Indonesian native Leida on an international dating site, despite her being over ten years his junior. During their season, Leida famously clashed with Eric's children from a previous relationship, eventually resulting in Eric's daughter Tasha being granted a restraining order against Leida in 2019.

The couple's story took another catastrophic turn in late 2023. Leida was arrested in Portage, Wisconsin, on severe financial crime charges. Prosecutors hit Leida with multiple felony charges, including wire fraud, forgery, and theft in a business setting, after she allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer, a local glass company.

Despite the massive legal scandal and ongoing court proceedings, Eric and Leida remain married, with Eric reportedly supporting her through the ordeal.

Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores

Full names: Jonathan Rivera; Fernanda Flores

Jonathan Rivera; Fernanda Flores Nationalities: American (Jonathan); Mexican (Fernanda)

American (Jonathan); Mexican (Fernanda) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018

Season 6, 2018 Relationship status: Divorced March 2020

Jonathan met Fernanda while in Mexico, and their relationship quickly drew criticism from viewers, as Jonathan was 32 and Fernanda was still 19 at the time of filming. The couple married in May 2018 in Jonathan's home state of North Carolina, but after numerous cheating accusations from Fernanda, the couple's arguments proved too much.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2020, with Fernanda announcing on Instagram: "Officially single!" Jonathan, still working as a realtor, has since married sports marketing agent Janelle Miller, welcomed his first child, and moved back to his hometown, Chicago. Fernanda has been in a long-term relationship with boxing champion Noel Mikaelian.

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova

Full names: Steven Frend; Olga Koshimbetova

Steven Frend; Olga Koshimbetova Nationalities: American (Steven); Russian (Olga)

American (Steven); Russian (Olga) On-screen pairing: Season 6, 2018

Season 6, 2018 Relationship status: Split July 2024; divorce proceedings underway

Steven and Olga (both 20 at the time) met on the beach while she was vacationing in the US for the summer. After just a month and a half together, she found out she was pregnant, and they began planning for her to relocate to the States. They exchanged vows in August 2019, briefly separated in October 2020, then reconciled and welcomed their second child in 2022.

They split in July 2024, and Frend confirmed the news via Instagram Stories the following month, writing: "We have decided to split and put our kids first." Olga currently works as a photographer in the US, while Steven is reportedly pursuing a modelling career.

FAQs

Are any of the couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 still together?

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are the only couple from 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 who remain married. However, their relationship has been overshadowed by severe legal trouble, as Leida was arrested in 2023 and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from her employer. Every other couple from the season has officially divorced or separated.

What happened to Larissa Dos Santos Lima after Season 6?

Larissa Lima quickly became the villain of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, as her short-lived marriage with Colt ended with three domestic battery charges. Since leaving the 90 Day franchise, Larissa has re-entered the spotlight on House of Villains and Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. She remarried after her divorce from Colt but announced her second split in March 2025.

Did Kalani and Asuelu stay together after 90 Day Fiancé?

As shown in Happily Ever After, the couple never seemed to get over their arguments about their children and Asuelu's role in the home. The pair broke up in 2022. Without the need for cameras, Kalani and Asuelu have successfully co-parented their boys, Oliver and Kennedy.

What happened to Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores?

Jonathan and Fernanda's marriage lasted less than two years. Jonathan withdrew his financial support for Fernanda, and their divorce was finalised in 2020. Jonathan has since remarried and had a child with Janelle Miller. Fernanda Flores unveiled her new boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian, to the world, and they are officially on Instagram.

What happened to Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova's children?

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova welcomed their second child together in 2022 before they split in 2024. Both parents remain based in the United States, with Olga working as a photographer and both focusing on co-parenting their two children following the end of their five-year marriage.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé season 2 cast and where the couples are now. The article examines their relationships, marriages, divorces and lives after the show.

From Danielle and Mohamed’s bitter breakup to Jason Hitch’s death in 2021, the season produced some of the franchise’s most memorable stories. Three couples remain married, while former partners have pursued new careers, relationships and lives away from reality television.

Source: Legit.ng