Investors Gain N100bn As NGX Trading Volume Surges to 1.4bn Shares
- Trading volume jumped by 161.79% to 1.4 billion shares, while market capitalisation increased by N100 billion
- The NGX All-Share Index gained 0.06% to close at 242,378.13 points despite negative market breadth
- Seplat Energy led the gainers, while R.T. Briscoe and Aradel Holdings were among the top decliners
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian stock market closed higher as trading activity rebounded, with investors gaining N100 billion in market capitalisation.
Data showed that the market's positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large- and medium-capitalised stocks, including Seplat Energy, Nigerian Exchange Group, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Access Holdings and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp).
Nigerian stock market gains N100 billion
The market’s All-Share Index gained 155.03 points, representing an increase of 0.06%, to close at 242,378.13 points, while overall market capitalisation rose by N100 billion to close at N157.150 trillion.
Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said the market could return to downward pressure as investors continue liquidating positions across the insurance and banking sectors ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO, which is set to commence at the start of the coming week.
As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, with 23 stocks gaining compared with 29 losers.
Top gainers
- Seplat Energy gained 10% to close at N14,907.80 per share.
- Japaul Gold & Ventures rose by 9.83% to close at N2.57 per share.
- Tantalizer appreciated by 8.29% to close at N3.79 per share.
- Secure Electronic Technology increased by 7.94% to close at 68 kobo.
- Access Holdings gained 5.66% to close at N28.00 per share.
Top losers
- R.T. Briscoe fell by 10% to close at N8.10 per share.
- Aradel Holdings declined by 10% to close at N1,413.00 per share.
- Champion Breweries dropped by 9.91% to close at N10.00 per share.
- International Breweries lost 9.80% to close at N9.20 per share.
- CWG declined by 9.28% to close at N17.60 per share.
Most active stocks
A total of 1.40 billion shares worth N27.14 billion were exchanged in 46,218 deals.
- Fortis Global Insurance led with 1.031 billion shares valued at N1.494 billion.
- Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 59.555 million shares worth N167.812 million.
- Access Holdings exchanged 28.570 million shares valued at N791.714 million.
- GTCO traded 25.736 million shares valued at N3.334 billion.
- Zenith Bank transacted 14.318 million shares worth N1.779 billion.
List of banks, apps to buy Dangote refinery shares
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investors seeking to participate in the Dangote Refinery initial public offering (IPO) can purchase shares through a wide range of approved financial intermediaries, including banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and investment applications.
The platforms are part of the financial intermediary network designated to facilitate subscriptions to the offer, giving investors multiple channels through which they can submit applications.
The available options include the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.