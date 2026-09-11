Trading volume jumped by 161.79% to 1.4 billion shares, while market capitalisation increased by N100 billion

The NGX All-Share Index gained 0.06% to close at 242,378.13 points despite negative market breadth

Seplat Energy led the gainers, while R.T. Briscoe and Aradel Holdings were among the top decliners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed higher as trading activity rebounded, with investors gaining N100 billion in market capitalisation.

Data showed that the market's positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large- and medium-capitalised stocks, including Seplat Energy, Nigerian Exchange Group, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Access Holdings and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp).

Seplat Energy led the gainers with a 10% rise as the NGX market capitalisation increased by N100 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian stock market gains N100 billion

The market’s All-Share Index gained 155.03 points, representing an increase of 0.06%, to close at 242,378.13 points, while overall market capitalisation rose by N100 billion to close at N157.150 trillion.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said the market could return to downward pressure as investors continue liquidating positions across the insurance and banking sectors ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO, which is set to commence at the start of the coming week.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, with 23 stocks gaining compared with 29 losers.

Top gainers

Seplat Energy gained 10% to close at N14,907.80 per share.

Japaul Gold & Ventures rose by 9.83% to close at N2.57 per share.

Tantalizer appreciated by 8.29% to close at N3.79 per share.

Secure Electronic Technology increased by 7.94% to close at 68 kobo.

Access Holdings gained 5.66% to close at N28.00 per share.

Top losers

R.T. Briscoe fell by 10% to close at N8.10 per share. Aradel Holdings declined by 10% to close at N1,413.00 per share. Champion Breweries dropped by 9.91% to close at N10.00 per share. International Breweries lost 9.80% to close at N9.20 per share. CWG declined by 9.28% to close at N17.60 per share.

Investors traded heavily on the NGX as Fortis Global Insurance accounted for 1.03 billion shares. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks

A total of 1.40 billion shares worth N27.14 billion were exchanged in 46,218 deals.

Fortis Global Insurance led with 1.031 billion shares valued at N1.494 billion.

Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 59.555 million shares worth N167.812 million.

Access Holdings exchanged 28.570 million shares valued at N791.714 million.

GTCO traded 25.736 million shares valued at N3.334 billion.

Zenith Bank transacted 14.318 million shares worth N1.779 billion.

List of banks, apps to buy Dangote refinery shares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investors seeking to participate in the Dangote Refinery initial public offering (IPO) can purchase shares through a wide range of approved financial intermediaries, including banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and investment applications.

The platforms are part of the financial intermediary network designated to facilitate subscriptions to the offer, giving investors multiple channels through which they can submit applications.

The available options include the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Invest Portal.

Source: Legit.ng