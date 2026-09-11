90 Day Fiancé Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now, Who Died, and Who Split?

90 Day Fiancé season 2 aired in 2014 with six couples navigating the K-1 visa process and a 90-day deadline to marry. Most are no longer together, and one castmate died in 2021. Here is a full breakdown of every couple, from Danielle and Mohamed's bitter split to the pairs still going strong today.

90 Day Fiancé is back — new couples, new drama, and a whole lot of love on the line. Photo: imdb.com (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Season 2 featured six couples : Chelsea and Yamir, Daya and Brett, Danielle and Mohamed, Evelin and Justin, Jason and Cassia, and Danny and Amy.

: Chelsea and Yamir, Daya and Brett, Danielle and Mohamed, Evelin and Justin, Jason and Cassia, and Danny and Amy. Three couples from season 2 remain married.

Jason Hitch, who appeared in season 2, died of Covid in a Florida hospital at the age of 45.

at the age of 45. Danielle and Mohamed divorced in 2017 but have since made peace and are friends.

Chelsea and Yamir divorced in 2016; Chelsea has since remarried.

The season 2 couples at a glance

Couple Status Danielle Mullins & Mohamed Jbali Divorced 2017 Jason Hitch & Cássia Tavares Divorced 2018; Jason died 2021 Chelsea Macek & Yamir Castillo Divorced 2016 Danny & Amy Frishmuth Still married Evelin & Justin Halas Still married Daya De Arce & Brett Otto Still married

Danielle and Mohamed: the franchise's most infamous split

When season 2 premiered in 2014, viewers were introduced to Danielle Mullins, a single mother from Ohio, and Mohamed Jbali, a 26-year-old from Tunisia. Their romance was complicated by a 15-year age gap, cultural clashes, and financial struggles.

Mohamed came to America on a K-1 visa after he and Danielle became engaged online. He learnt about Danielle's debts only after they got married.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 but split two months later after Mohamed got his green card. Their drama intensified during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Danielle felt used and tried to get him deported back to Tunisia.

When Mohamed begged her to file for divorce rather than an annulment, Danielle agreed so he could remain in America. The pair finalised their divorce in 2017.

Where are Danielle and Mohamed now?

Danielle has since enrolled in a nursing programme. She graduated from nursing school with impressive grades and has said she is determined to focus on her career rather than returning to reality TV.

Mohamed, who used to work as a trucker, later revealed he works as a day trader. Surprisingly, the former couple reconciled. Danielle revealed that Mohamed visited her in Ohio in 2022 and said they are friends.

Despite their tumultuous past and divorce, Danielle and Mohamed have built a friendship. As of April 2024, Danielle spoke about Mohamed's new wife, Jillian Lee Jbali, saying she had known her name since January of that year.

Jason Hitch and Cássia Tavares: the death that shook fans

Jason Hitch appeared on season 2 alongside Cássia Tavares from Brazil. After meeting on Facebook, the then 23-year-old Cássia travelled to the United States to be with the then 38-year-old Jason.

Hitch was arrested in January 2017 on battery charges stemming from an alleged fight with Cássia. The charges were later dropped, but marital strife continued. The couple separated in 2017 and divorced in 2018.

Jason Hitch died on a Tuesday night of Covid in a Florida hospital. He was 45. His sister confirmed he died of complications from Covid-19. He was not vaccinated and had no pre-existing medical conditions.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," TLC said in a statement.

Beyond reality TV, Jason was a US Army veteran, serving as a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves in Florida. His family remembered him as a dedicated officer and leader.

Where is Cássia Tavares now?

Cássia now lives in Italy. She married Giuseppe Compagnone in February 2021. Despite her past with Jason, Cássia shared her condolences after his passing. She now works as a digital creator, crafting content for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo: music, divorce, and moving on

American citizen Chelsea Macek and Nicaraguan pop star Yamir Castillo met when Chelsea saw him performing at a concert. When they appeared on season 2, the couple lived with Chelsea's parents in her native Illinois.

Chelsea and Yamir divorced amicably in 2016. While fans initially speculated about the breakup, Chelsea later came out as bisexual, and the two mutually agreed to end the marriage so she could explore her truth. They remained on good terms and supportive of one another following the split.

Chelsea later remarried a helicopter mechanic named Daniel Colombo Verni and now works at a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs.

Danny and Amy Frishmuth: the wholesome success story

Danny and Amy Frishmuth met in Australia during a Bible study trip when Danny was 21, and Amy was 19. Danny proposed at the end of the trip and, after they were granted a K-1 visa, Amy left her life in South Africa behind to move to small-town Pennsylvania.

While the couple married at the end of their 90 days, Danny's father openly disagreed with their interracial relationship.

The couple later relocated from Pennsylvania to Fort Worth, Texas. They have three children together: Jed, Anna, and Willow. In a Father's Day 2025 post, Amy wrote to Danny, "You are truly our hero!" and thanked him for his role as a parent.

Evelin and Justin Halas: still going strong

Evelin Halas and Justin Halas met at an international rugby event in Colombia. Evelin later moved to California to be with Justin. They married in 2014.

Evelin later changed the spelling of her name to Evelyn. In an anniversary post, she wrote, "Happy 11th Anniversary, my love!"

The couple remains happily married and expanded their family when they welcomed their first child, a son named Nathan, in September 2020. In a recent anniversary post, Evelyn wrote, 'Happy 11th Anniversary, my love!'

Daya De Arce and Brett Otto: a Valentine's Day wedding that stuck

Daya De Arce and Brett Otto met through an online dating site. Daya moved from the Philippines to Washington state, where Brett lived with roommates. The couple married on Valentine's Day in 2015.

They now have a daughter named Izzy and have shared updates marking more than ten years together.

FAQs

What couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 2 are still together? Three couples from season 2 are still happily married: Justin and Evelyn Halas, and Brett Otto and Daya De Arce. Danny and Amy Frishmuth are also still together, giving the season three surviving marriages in total. What happened to Danielle from 90 Day Fiancé? After the breakup, Danielle stayed in Ohio and focused on raising her children. She later pursued nursing studies and completed her RN programme. She and Mohamed have since made peace and are on friendly terms. Why did Mohamed leave Danielle? When the couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016 and 2017, their marriage was collapsing. Mohamed admitted on the spin-off that he was never attracted to Danielle. He then left for Miami, which prompted Danielle to track him down. Who died from 90 Day Fiancé season 2? The only main 90 Day Fiancé cast member to pass away is Jason Hitch, who died in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19 at 45 years old. Where is Cássia from 90 Day Fiancé now? Cássia Tavares has made a lot of progress professionally and personally since season 2 ended. She debuted on the show with Jason Hitch after the couple progressed from Facebook dating to moving in together in the US. She now lives in Italy, works as a digital creator, and is active on Instagram.

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