Hockey player Mikayla Demaiter’s biography: age, height, boyfriend

Mikayla Demaiter came into the limelight as an ice hockey goalkeeper for Bluewater Hawks. After quitting the sport, she gained more prominence as a model. She is also a social media celebrity with a massive following on Instagram.

Changing a career is a tough decision that usually requires careful consideration. For Demaiter, the decision to change her career came at an early stage of her life and surprisingly, it turned out to be a good one as she is enjoying what she is currently doing. Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Mikayla Demaiter

: Mikayla Demaiter Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : May 14, 2000

: May 14, 2000 Age : 21 years old (as of 2021)

: 21 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Chatham, Ontario, Canada

: Chatham, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 4”

: 5’ 4” Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Kurtis Gabriel

: Kurtis Gabriel College : University of Western Ontario

: University of Western Ontario Profession : Former Ice Hockey player, Model and Social media personality

: Former Ice Hockey player, Model and Social media personality Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @mikaylademaiter

Mikayla Demaiter’s biography

She was born in Chatham, Ontario in Canada, on May 14, 2000. Her zodiac sign is Taurus, and she is of white ethnicity. No information is available about whether the Canadian has other family members.

Demaiter graduated from the University of Western Ontario.

What is Mikayla Demaiter’s age?

The Chatham native is 21 years old as of September 2021. She marks her birthday on May 14.

What is Mikayla Demaiter’s nationality?

She is a Canadian national. Demaiter was born and raised in Canada.

Mikayla Demaiter’s hockey and modelling career

She became interested in ice hockey at a young age and joined the Bluewater Hawks in the Provisional Women’s Hockey League. She played for the team as the goalkeeper for a few years before deciding to wrap up her career in the sport in 2019 when she was 19 years old. However, the end of her ice hockey career also marked the beginning of her professional modelling journey.

She ventured into professional modelling, and so far, she is enjoying what she does. Demaiter regularly posts her modelling photos on her social media platforms. She is currently signed to Verge Agency.

Why did Mikayla Demaiter quit ice hockey?

The announcement of ending her ice hockey career when she was 19 years old took many people by surprise because she was young and had a long way to go with the sport. In addition, Demaiter’s untimely ice hockey career wrap sparked rumours that she had knee surgery that could not allow her to continue with the sport.

Mikayla Demaiter’s net worth

According to Celeb Net Worth, the model’s net worth is $ 1.5 million. She earns a significant amount of money from her modelling career and promotional deals with popular brands such as SportX.

Mikayla Demaiter’s surgery

After quitting ice hockey, her next career move was modelling. As she ventured into modelling, Mikayla’s change of physical appearance seemed to surprise most people and, therefore, sparking rumours that she might have had several plastic surgeries and botox injections to enhance her appearance in readiness for modelling.

However, Mikayla Demaiter has never responded to such claims, and thus, the rumours cannot be substantiated.

Who is Mikayla Demaiter’s boyfriend?

Wondering who the Canadian IG model is dating? Even though Demaiter has been silent about her love life, his partner’s identity was revealed when he posted their picture on Instagram. Demaiter is currently dating Kurtis Gabriel, a Canadian professional ice hockey player for Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mikayla Demaiter’s height and weight

She stands at five feet and four inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.

Social media presence

The former ice hockey player is also an Instagram sensation. She has over 900 thousand followers on the platform, where she regularly posts her modelling pictures and videos.

Mikayla Demaiter was well known during her stint as an ice hockey player, but she is now gaining more popularity as a model, and she is focused on furthering her career.

