A Nigerian lady from Maraba broke down in tears after receiving a UK Home Office visa approval email just two days after her biometric appointment

She immediately FaceTimed her husband, who had kept encouraging her throughout the anxious wait, to share the life-changing news

The lady, who called herself 'the house girl from Maraba,' said she had been too scared to open emails on her phone all day before the approval came through

A Nigerian lady from Maraba has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the emotional moment she received her UK student visa approval in 2026, just two days after submitting her biometrics.

Filming herself in her bedroom, she opened the video with a screenshot of the UK Home Office approval email displayed on screen, captioned "The day I received my visa."

Lady emotional as she shares her UK visa success story. Photo credit: @thatikwuanogirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

What followed was an outpouring of relief, tears, and laughter that quickly resonated with thousands of viewers.

From Biometrics on Monday to Approval on Wednesday

She explained that she had attended her biometric appointment on a Monday, and by Wednesday the visa had been approved.

The speed of the decision caught her off guard, and she admitted she had spent most of that day paralysed by anxiety.

"All through today I've been so down, like I cannot even focus. I was just scared," she said.

The wait had been so nerve-wracking that she could not bring herself to open emails whenever one arrived on her phone.

"If I see email for my phone, fear go catch me," she recalled.

Her first call after reading the approval was to her husband, shown on screen as a FaceTime contact labelled "Hubby ❤️."

She said he had been her anchor throughout the process, praying for her and reassuring her even when her own confidence was low.

"My sweet boy kept encouraging me. He be the prayerful type. I don't know why they give me the confidence say God go always favour me," she said, her voice breaking.

'The House Girl From Maraba Is Now Studying in the UK'

Beyond the personal relief, the lady leaned into the bigger picture of what the visa meant for her journey, framing it with a self-deprecating pride that struck a chord online.

"Everybody is gonna carry that house girl. You mean Rebecca, the house girl? Like that girl in Maraba is now studying in the UK," she said, laughing through her tears.

She added that she held back from screaming out loud only because she did not want her neighbours to hear, but described the feeling as one she could barely contain.

See the post below:

Lady's visa gets approved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite her African country being on the US government's partial visa ban, a lady's USA visa application was successful.

The excited lady took to social media to celebrate her US visa approval with a video of herself aboard a plane.

Source: Legit.ng