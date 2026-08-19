Lana Del Rey's husband is Jeremy Michael Dufrene, a Cajun airboat captain and alligator tour guide from Des Allemands, Louisiana. The singer — born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant — married Dufrene on 26 September 2024, just weeks after the pair went public. Their story began five years earlier, deep in the Louisiana bayou. As Del Rey has since said, he is "the most impactful person in my life."

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene on 26 September 2024 in Des Allemands, Louisiana, at the bayou where he works

in Des Allemands, Louisiana, at the bayou where he works Dufrene, 50 , is a captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours, guiding tourists through swamps teeming with alligators and wildlife

, is a captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours, guiding tourists through swamps teeming with alligators and wildlife The couple first met in March 2019 when Del Rey took one of his tours after performing at the BUKU Music + Art Project

when Del Rey took one of his tours after performing at the BUKU Music + Art Project Dufrene was previously engaged for 12 years to Kelli Welsh, who described him as "a very solid guy"

to Kelli Welsh, who described him as "a very solid guy" Dufrene has three children from his prior marriage to ex-wife Gina Fahrig

Profile summary

Lana Del Rey Jeremy Dufrene Full name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Jeremy Michael Dufrene Born 21 June 1985 March 1975 Age 40 50 Birthplace New York City, USA Louisiana, USA Nationality American American Occupation Singer-songwriter Airboat tour captain Employer — Arthur's Airboat Tours, Des Allemands, LA Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Approx. 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Married 26 September 2024 26 September 2024 Children None 3 (from prior marriage) Instagram @honeymoon @jeremy.dufrene

Who is Jeremy Dufrene?

Jeremy Dufrene's profession: from chemical plant to the bayou

Lana del Rey's husband, Jeremy Michael Dufrene is a Cajun swamp tour boat operator based in Des Allemands, Louisiana. He didn't always work on a boat — he began his career at a chemical plant, where he often toiled away on weekends.

Per his company biography, he previously worked seven days a week at a chemical plant and went fishing on his vacation days. "After a little convincing by his family, he got his captain's licence and started running tours. He quickly realised that this was a great fit and he has never thought of going back to his previous career at the plant."

Dufrene is an airboat captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana. As a captain, he guides tourists through the swamps and marshes, offering an experience with the local wildlife, including alligators, herons, egrets and over 300 species of birds.

Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy Dufrene's age and height

Jeremy Dufrene is 50 years old, having celebrated his milestone birthday on 21 March. With Jeremy being 50 and Lana being 40, there is a ten-year age gap between the pair. He stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), with a solid build that comes from years of physical work operating airboats.

Does Jeremy Dufrene have kids?

In addition to his work as an airboat captain, Dufrene is also a father. He has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. His children are Conner (son), Dillon (son), and Kadence (daughter).

Jeremy Dufrene's ex-wife and ex-fiancée

Jeremy went on to marry his first wife, Gina, with whom he shares two sons and one daughter. His marriage to Gina ended in divorce in 2013.

Dufrene and Kelli Welsh then found their way back to each other after his divorce. According to the Daily Mail, the former couple became engaged in 2012, one year after they rekindled their relationship. However, they ultimately called it quits in October 2023.

Welsh told the outlet:

"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month."

Welsh also maintained that Dufrene and Del Rey's love is real, despite the couple only being together for a short while. "It's not a fake happy — he truly is in love with her," she told the Daily Mail.

Lana Del Rey's husband Jeremy Dufrene with his daughter Kadence. Photos: @jeremy.dufrene

Source: Instagram

How did Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene meet?

The 2019 bayou tour that started it all

Dufrene first met Del Rey when she performed at the BUKU Music + Art Project in Louisiana in March 2019. She went on a bayou boat tour with Dufrene as her guide, sharing photos on Instagram and Facebook with him, her friends, and of him kissing an alligator.

She captioned a series of pictures on Facebook: "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours," posing with a peace sign while he wore camo gear.

He has taken other celebrities on tour from time to time, including Kate Hudson, Emma Roberts, and Glen Powell.

From acquaintances to romance (2024)

They stayed in touch but didn't begin a romantic relationship until reconnecting in early 2024, approximately five years after their initial meeting.

In May 2024, Del Rey tagged Dufrene in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her brother and sister, writing "family w my guy @jeffrey.dufrene."

Dufrene and Del Rey were first romantically linked in August 2024 after a Reddit user snapped a photo of the two eating lunch together in London. A TikTok user then shared a brief video of the singer walking hand-in-hand with Dufrene at the Leeds Festival.

Three months after their first tour reunion, Lana and Jeremy attended model Karen Elson's wedding in New York in September.

Why did Lana Del Rey marry Jeremy Dufrene?

Del Rey has opened up about why Dufrene won her heart — and it comes down to his unshakeable calm.

"I realised pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table. Jeremy said, 'I work with alligators — I have tough skin.' And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset — and there were so many! — he would just listen and say, 'You be you — and I'll just love you more.'" — Lana Del Rey, Just Jared

Del Rey called Dufrene "the most impactful person in my life" and said she wrote the song Stars Fell on Alabama about him.

The wedding ceremony

The couple got married on 26 September 2024, according to a signed and returned marriage licence obtained by the Associated Press, which was filed in a Louisiana court on 18 October.

Judah Smith, the celebrity pastor, officiated the ceremony, according to the marriage licence. The fifth track on Del Rey's 2023 album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is titled "Judah Smith Interlude," on which Smith is a credited co-writer.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Del Rey walked down the aisle with her dad, Robert Grant, and wore a whimsical, floor-length white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline. Dufrene donned a three-piece suit.

After the ceremony, paparazzi swarmed the couple with drones. Del Rey commented on a fan account's Instagram post:

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker. All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy."

Latest news

Lana Del Rey's W magazine interview (2026)

Lana Del Rey has shared more about her private life with husband Jeremy Dufrene, describing him as a calming presence who has supported her through the pressures surrounding their relationship. Del Rey said she realised almost immediately that she loved Dufrene but worried that her fame and complicated life could make things difficult, according to her interview with W magazine.

Paris Fashion Week debut as a couple

Del Rey and Dufrene made their Fashion Week debut at Valentino's spring 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. The couple made it a double date with Del Rey's photographer sister Caroline Grant, just days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary on 26 September.

Still running tours

Jeremy Dufrene continues to work as an alligator tour guide in Louisiana despite Del Rey's high-profile status and wealth. Dufrene's employer confirmed that his relationship with Del Rey has brought more business to their company, Airboat Tours by Arthur.

Upcoming album Stove

Del Rey said she expects her next album, Stove, to arrive in January 2026. She has been working on the country-inspired album for several years, spending time in Nashville with country producer Luke Laird and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Lana Del Rey's net worth

Lana Del Rey has a net worth of $60 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has earned this money mainly through her success as a singer-songwriter but also through collaborations as a fashion model.

Her income streams include:

Music royalties and streaming — with over 20 million albums sold and billions of global streams

— with over 20 million albums sold and billions of global streams Global touring — multiple world tours across her nine studio album cycles

— multiple world tours across her nine studio album cycles Fashion collaborations — including her longstanding relationship with Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele

— including her longstanding relationship with Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele Real estate investments — properties in California and Louisiana

FAQ

Who is Lana Del Rey's husband? Her husband is Jeremy Michael Dufrene, a Cajun airboat captain and alligator tour guide from Des Allemands, Louisiana. They married on 26 September 2024. What is the age gap between Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey? Jeremy Dufrene is 50 years old and Lana Del Rey is 40, making the age gap between them ten years. What is Jeremy Dufrene's profession? Dufrene lives in Louisiana and works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur. He previously worked at a chemical plant before switching careers. Does Jeremy Dufrene have kids? Yes. He is a father with two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. Who is Jeremy Dufrene's ex-wife? His ex-wife is Gina Fahrig. He was also engaged to Kelli Welsh for 12 years before they split in October 2023. Did Jeremy Dufrene leave his fiancée for Lana Del Rey? Dufrene and Welsh became engaged in 2012 but ultimately called it quits in October 2023 — almost a year before his relationship with Del Rey became public. Why did Lana Del Rey marry Jeremy Dufrene so quickly? Del Rey has said she knew immediately. She called Dufrene "the most impactful person in my life." The couple obtained their marriage licence and wed within days in September 2024. How tall is Jeremy Dufrene? He stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm).

Quick facts

Jeremy Dufrene runs alligator tours at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana He married Lana Del Rey on 26 September 2024 at the bayou where he works Del Rey is 11-time Grammy nominated and among the most celebrated singer-songwriters of her generation Lana Del Rey, voted as one of the most beautiful women, wrote the song Stars Fell on Alabama about Dufrene Dufrene still captains swamp tours — fame has not changed his day job

Legit also highlighted facts about Lana Del Rey's relationship history, including her notable romances with musicians, filmmakers, and public figures preceding her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator tour guide. Despite her high-profile past, Del Rey has chosen to maintain a private life since their marriage in September 2024, signalling a significant shift in her approach to personal relationships.

Source: Legit.ng