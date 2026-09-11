The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Queen Mariam hosted dignitaries at the Ooni's Palace in Ile-Ife for a royal naming ceremony

Queen Mariam welcomed a set of twins in May 2026, with the formal traditional ceremony held months later in grand style

Footage of the colourful royal event, filmed at the palace, trended online after it was shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026

The ancient city of Ile-Ife became the centre of royal celebration as His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and his queen, Her Majesty Queen Mariam Ajibola Ogunwusi, marked the arrival of their newborn twin princes with a grand traditional naming ceremony at the Ooni's Palace.

Queen Mariam welcomed the twin boys in May 2026, and the formal homecoming and naming ceremony drew a large gathering of dignitaries, well-wishers, security personnel, and photographers to the palace grounds in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Netizens celebrate as Ooni of Ife and Queen Mariam host grand naming ceremony for newborn twins. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

A Colourful Royal Ceremony in Ile-Ife

The event was steeped in Yoruba royal tradition. Footage from the ceremony, which circulated widely on social media after being posted to Instagram on Friday, 11 September 2026, captured the Ooni seated on a gold throne beneath a tent draped in purple and white fabric, dressed in full beaded regalia befitting his imperial status.

Women in elaborate headwraps carried the infant twin princes in white outfits as they were formally presented to dignitaries in attendance, in keeping with traditional naming customs. The atmosphere throughout was festive and ceremonial, with a large crowd bearing witness to the historic occasion.

Videos emerge as Ooni of Ife and Queen Mariam host grand naming ceremony for newborn twins. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Twin Princes welcomed to the palace

The Ooni of Ife is one of Nigeria's most prominent traditional rulers, widely regarded as the spiritual head of the Yoruba people globally. The birth of the twin princes to Queen Mariam, his wife, had already generated significant excitement among royal watchers and the Yoruba community both at home and in the diaspora.

Ooni of Ife welcomes Olori Mariam's twins to the palace. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The naming ceremony, held months after the twins' birth in May 2026, served as the official royal presentation and homecoming, a significant milestone in Yoruba culture where newborns are formally introduced to the community and receive their names in the presence of family, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

Here is the Instagram video of the Ooni welcoming his twins below:

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade had shared lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng