American actress and television host, Drew Barrymore, hails from a legacy family, whose influence in Hollywood can be traced back to the 1800s. While she has gained global stardom through an assortment of films and shows such as Charlie's Angels, Santa Clarita Diet and The Drew Barrymore Show, little is known about Drew Barrymore's siblings.

Drew Barrymore (C) and her siblings Jessica (L) and John (R). Photo: @tragichollywood/Facebook, Taylor Hill, Angela Weiss/Getty Images, (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Drew Barrymore was born on 22 February 1975 to John Drew and Jaid Barrymore .

to . She is John Drew Barrymore's youngest daughter and most successful child.

and most successful child. Drew Barrymore's brother, John Blyth Barrymore III , was born on 15 May 1954 to John and Cara Williams.

, was born on 15 May 1954 to John and Cara Williams. She has two half sisters, Blyth Dolores and Jessica Blyth Barrymore , whose mothers are Gabriella Palazzoli and Nina Rae Wayne, respectively.

, whose mothers are Gabriella Palazzoli and Nina Rae Wayne, respectively. Jessica Blyth Barrymore, Drew's sister, passed away tragically on 29 July 2017.

Profile summary

Full name John Blyth Barrymore III Blyth Dolores Barrymore Jessica Blyth Barrymore Gender Male Female Female Date of birth 15 May 1954 28 October 1960 31 July 1966 Age 70 years (as of March 2025) 67 years (as of March 2025) - Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Culver City, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American American Father John Drew Barrymore John Drew Barrymore John Drew Barrymore Mother Cara Williams Gabriella Palazzoli Nina Rae Wayne Children 3 2 - Education Hawthorne School, Santa Monica College, Beverly Hills High School - San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Profession Writer, film and television actor Actress Actress

Meet Drew Barrymore's siblings: A look inside her family

John Drew Barrymore, the family's patriarch, sired four children over the course of his life. The 1920 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde actor had his firstborn child on 15 May 1954. He later added on to the family with four marriages and three more children, including famous Hollywood actress, Drew Barrymore.

1. John Blyth Barrymore III

Drew Barrymore's brother, John Blyth Barrymore III poses in a black outfit. Photo: @johnbarrymoreactingout

John Blyth Barrymore III was born in Manhattan, New York City, New York, to John and his first wife, Cara Williams. After his parents' divorce at the age of five, he was raised in Doheny, Wilshire in Los Angeles. He is 70 years old as of March 2025 and his zodiac sign is the Taurus.

The One Man Jury actor attended Hawthorne School, Santa Monica College and Beverly Hills High School. Diagnosed with ADD at forty, he recalled facing coping difficulties, a situation that led him down the path of substance abuse.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Barrymore has had a varied working experience with roles ranging from acting, writing to software development. At the time of writing, he is the director for Barrymore Actors' Workshop & Drama Factory. He is also a speech coach for American accent acquisition.

According to IMDb, he has appeared in fifty-four productions as an actor, two as a producer and two as a director. He is best known for Bond of Justice: Kizuna Part I - Encounter, Full Moon High, Kung Fu and The Barrymore Fortune.

He got married to American actress, Rebecca Pogrow, in 1993. The couple welcomed two children, Sabrina and Blyth Barrymore, before divorcing in 2002. His son, John Barrymore IV, was born in his second marriage to Jacqueline Barrymore.

2. Blyth Dolores Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's sister, Blyth Dolores Barrymore, was born on 28 October 1960 to John Drew Barrymore and his second wife, Gabriella Palazzoli. She is 67 years old as of March 2025 and her zodiac is the Scorpio.

3. Jessica Blyth Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's older sister, Jessica Blyth Barrymore, poses in a floral top. Photo: @tragichollywood

Jessica Blyth Barrymore was born on 31 July 1966 in Los Angeles, California, United States to John Drew Barrymore and Hollywood actress, Nina Rae Wayne. She tragically passed away on 29 July 2014 aged 47 years.

Like many in her family, Jessica aspired to fulfil her acting ambitions. As such, she attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

On 29 July 2014, tragedy befell the Royal Family of the American Stage after Jessica was found dead in her car, a few days short of turning 48. Her death was ruled an accidental intoxication, specifically from acute multiple substance intoxication.

Although they only met a couple of times, Jessica's siblings issued heartfelt statements remembering her legacy. Drew issued a statement saying:

Although I only met her briefly, I wish her and her loved ones as much peace as possible, and I'm so incredibly sorry for their loss.

Her older brother told Us Weekly:

I seriously doubt she took her own life…. She was a kindred spirit. She knew laughing is what saves us all.

FAQs

Who is Drew Barrymore? She is an American actress, talk show host and entrepreneur. Who is Drew Barrymore's mother? Her mother is an American-Bavarian actress, Jaid Barrymore. Who are Drew Barrymore's siblings? The Blended star has three siblings, John Blyth, Blyth Dolores and Jessica Blyth Barrymore. Does Drew Barrymore have any brothers? Yes, she has one older brother, John Blyth Barrymore III. Has Drew Barrymore got a sister? Yes, she has two older sisters, one of whom passed away in 2014. Who is the most successful Barrymore? Golden Globes winner, Drew Barrymore, has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry. Is Cameron Diaz Drew Barrymore's sister? No, the two longtime friends starred together in Charlie's Angels. How are Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore related? Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore share a close bond that began on the set of E.T. in 1982. Over the years, Spielberg has become a father figure to Drew, offering guidance and support throughout her life. How are Diana and Drew Barrymore related? The Never Been Kissed actress is a niece of Diana Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore's siblings include John Blyth Barrymore III, Blyth Dolores Barrymore and Jessica Blyth Barrymore. John has followed the family career path in the entertainment industry, working as a speech coach, writer, and actor. Blyth Dolores Barrymore has remained out of the public eye, living a relatively private life. Jessica Blyth Barrymore tragically passed away before fulfilling her dream of becoming an actress.

