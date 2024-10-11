Who are Jenna Ortega's siblings? Meet her 5 brothers and sisters

Jenna Ortega is a multi-award-winning Hollywood actress from the United States. She has been in the acting world since childhood and is widely recognised for her roles in Wednesday, The Fallout, Scream IV, Jane the Virgin, and Stuck in the Middle. The actress has been featured in over 40 films and TV series. Who are Jenna Ortega’s siblings?

Jenna Ortega gained prominence at a tender age when she ventured into acting. While many recognise her exceptional acting talent, little is known about her personal life, especially those she calls family. Though not as popular as she is, Jenna Ortega’s siblings have immensely contributed to making her the star she is. The actress is one of the six children born into Natalie and Edward Ortega’s family.

Full name Jenna Marie Ortega Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Palm Desert, California, United States Current residence La Quinta, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-23-31 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-79 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Natalie Ortega Father Edward Ortega Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Profession Actress Instagram @jennaortega Facebook @Jenna0rtega

Who are Jenna Ortega's siblings?

Actress Jenna Ortega is the fourth child of her parents, Natalie and Edward Ortega. In an interview with Mama’s Mission, the Stuck in the Middle actress spoke about how it feels to be a middle child. She said:

There are a lot of misconceptions about being the middle child, but it’s actually pretty cool. Your younger and older brothers and sisters feel that they can confide in you. If someone is going to miss an event, it’s usually the middle child, which causes the parents to feel guilty and try to make it up in other ways. Middle children get away with more stuff in general.

Jenna has five siblings: two brothers and three sisters. Here are the actress’ siblings, from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Isaac Ortega

Year of birth : 1998

: 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Former college baseball player

Isaac is Natalie and Edward Ortega's first child. He was born in 1998 and is 26 years old as of 2024. Isaac attended Xavier College Prep before pursuing his undergraduate degree at Grand Canyon University. He also took a course at Arizona State University between 2017 and 2021.

While pursuing his education in college, he played college baseball. According to his Facebook profile, Jenna Ortega’s brother got engaged in May 2021 but has not disclosed his partner's details.

2. Mariah Ortega

Year of birth : 1999

: 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: California, United States

Mariah is the oldest of Jenna Ortega’s sisters. She was born in 1999 and is 25 years old as of 2024. Although she hails from a prominent family, she is quite private about her life, and it is unknown what she does for a living.

Mariah is reportedly a mother of three: two sons and a daughter. Her sons, DJ and Cash, were born in November, and their birthdays are separated by only a few days. She welcomed her daughter, Mya Jade, on 13 March 2022. Mariah is not on social media, but her siblings and parents occasionally share her children’s pictures on social media.

3. Mia Ortega

Date of birth : 15 May 2000

: 15 May 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Registered nurse

Mia, the third-born child in Jenna Ortega’s family, was born on 15 May 2000. She is 24 years old, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Like her mother, an emergency room nurse, she is a registered nurse. According to her LinkedIn profile, Mia pursued a course in nursing at MiraCosta College between August 2022 and May 2024.

Mia worked as the lead phlebotomy plasma technician at BioLife Plasma Services from January 2022 to June 2024. Since July 2024, the registered nurse has been working at Eisenhower Health. She reportedly has a romantic relationship and resides with her boyfriend in San Diego, California.

4. Markus Ortega

Date of birth : 23 July 2004

: 23 July 2004 Age : 20 years old (as of 2024)

: 20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: California, United States

Jenna’s youngest brother, Markus Ortega, was born on 23 July 2004 and is 20 years old as of 2024. He is pursuing his undergraduate degree in business administration at the College of the Desert. Markus has a twin sister, Aliyah Ortega.

As a celebrity kid, Markus is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where he has 41 thousand followers as of writing. He is dating Leena Banuelos, an online gamer and a rising social media personality.

5. Aliyah Ortega

Date of birth : 23 July 2004

: 23 July 2004 Age : 20 years old (as of 2024)

: 20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession : Internet personality

: Internet personality TikTok : @aliyahortega

: @aliyahortega Instagram: @aliyah.ortega

Aliyah, Markus’ twin sister, was born on 23 July 2004. She is a social media personality who rose to fame for sharing engaging content such as lip-syncs and dance clips on social media.

As of this writing, her TikTok and Instagram pages have 1.9 million and 211 thousand followers, respectively. The TikTok star is in a relationship and has been dating her boyfriend, Diego Garcia.

How is Jenna Ortega’s relationship with her siblings?

The Wednesday actress has a close relationship with all her six siblings. She has spoken warmly of them in several interviews, acknowledging their support in her career development. During an interview with People, she said:

I have five siblings — two brothers and three sisters. I'm the fourth kid. We all have scattered schedules and are kind of all over the place, but when we do get to spend time with each other, we try to do that. We love to talk smack with one another and be goofy, but we're all very supportive of each other.

FAQs

Who is Jenna Ortega? She is an American actress known for starring in Wednesday, Scream, and The Fallout. Who are Jenna Ortega’s parents? She is the fourth child in Natalie and Edward Ortega's family. Where is Jenna Ortega’s family from? Her family hails from Palm Desert, California, United States. How many siblings does Jenna Ortega have? She has five siblings: two brothers, Isaac and Markus and three sisters, Mariah, Mia, and Aliyah. Does Jenna Ortega have a twin sister? The actress does not have a twin, but she has younger twin siblings, Markus and Aliyah, who were born on 23 July 2004. Is Jenna the oldest sibling? She is the fourth child in a family of six children. The family’s oldest child is Isaac Ortega, an Arizona State University alumnus. Are Kenny and Jenna Ortega related? Despite the two having the same surnames, they are not related. Kenny’s parents are Octavio and Madeline Ortega. Does Jenna Ortega have a big sister? The actress’ big sister is Mariah, born in 1999.

In many people's eyes, Jenna Ortega thrives independently as a successful actress in Hollywood. However, behind her success lies a strong family bond that has been with her throughout her entertainment career. Jenna Ortega’s siblings have all played an important role in the actress's prominence. She has a close relationship with all her siblings and parents.

