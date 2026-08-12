KJ Apa's girlfriend history includes confirmed links with Clara Berry, as well as rumoured romances with Corinne Isherwood, Michelle Randolph, Britt Robertson, and Madelyn Cline. At the time of writing, the Riverdale actor is single.

K.J. Apa attended the French Open at Roland Garros on 26 May 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of August 2026, KJ Apa's only confirmed girlfriend is French fashion model Clara Berry.

is French fashion model Clara Berry. KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcomed their only child, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa , on 23 September 2021.

, on 23 September 2021. KJ Apa's relationship with Michelle Randolph came to light through DeuxMoi in August 2025.

in August 2025. Rumours that KJ Apa and Britt Robertson were dating began after the July 2019 Entertainment Weekl y’s Comic-Con party.

y’s Comic-Con party. KJ Apa has never been engaged or married, despite years of speculation surrounding his relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa Nickname KJ Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1997 Age 29 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Auckland, New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity (Samoan and European New Zealander) Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'11" Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 161 Hair colour Brown (often dyed red) Eye colour Brown Mother Tessa Apa Father Keneti Apa Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children Sasha Vai Keneti Apa Profession Actor, singer High school education King's College Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

A look into KJ Apa's girlfriend history

KJ Apa is popularly known for his role in Riverdale as Archie Andrews alongside Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and others. At the time of this writing, the actor is single. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Kiwi actor laid out his romantic goals, saying,

I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now.

His dating history has sparked plenty of speculation, with only one confirmed four-year relationship with Clara Berry. Here is a closer look at the women linked to the 2017 Breakthrough Performance Award winner.

Corinne Isherwood (2017–2018)

Corinne Isherwood attended the ELLE Hollywood Rising Presented by Polo Ralph Lauren at The Georgian Hotel on May 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/ELLE

Source: Getty Images

On 12 January 2018, KJ Apa and Corinne 'Karen' Isherwood, an American Canadian actor, were pictured walking together through the YVR Vancouver International Airport with a stack of piled bags and luggage. Their pictures together were first publicised by the Daily Hive and Riverdale News (DAILY).

At the time, the actors' ages became the subject of controversy as Isherwood was reportedly 16 years old at the time, while Apa was 20. Since 2018, neither Apa nor Isherwood has confirmed the romance publicly.

Britt Robertson (2019)

Britt Robertson attended the Best Christmas Pageant Ever premiere at the Grove on 2 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Lionsgate

Source: Getty Images

KJ Apa and Britt Robertson are two-time co-stars, appearing in I Still Believe and A Dog's Purpose together. In the 2017 feel-good family drama, A Dog's Purpose, the pair starred as teenage sweethearts Ethan Montgomery and Hannah.

They reunited in I Still Believe alongside Gary Sinise and Shania Twain, where they played each other's love interests. In the romantic drama, KJ Apa played Jeremy Camp, and Britt Robertson starred as his first wife, Melissa Henning-Camp.

The actors were spotted exchanging a kiss during Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in July 2019. Suspicion over a brewing romance continued as the Hollywood actors were also seen appearing cuddly, holding hands, and walking arm in arm.

Before the dating rumours surfaced, Apa had already spoken highly of Britt Robertson. He told Stuff in 2017 that working with her felt easy because they spent so much time together. He said,

She was amazing. She was great. She knew that it was my first film as well, so she was helping me out a bit... And obviously you're there for three months, and you don't really have anyone else to hang with, so we were hanging out a lot.

Apa and Robertson have never addressed the rumours or confirmed the relationship.

Clara Berry (2020–2024)

Clara Berry attended the Maison Kitsune Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 27 June 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Antoine Flament

Source: Getty Images

French model Clara Berry remains KJ Apa's only confirmed romantic partner. Apa confirmed their relationship when he shared a now-deleted photo of them kissing on Instagram (shared on People) on 3 February 2020. He captioned the image 'coup de foudre,' a French phrase that means love at first sight.

On 19 May 2021, KJ Apa and Clara Berry took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting a child. Apa's (now deleted) Instagram post featured him sitting on a couch with Berry displaying her baby bump. Berry's announcement included an Instagram carousel of her maternity photos.

Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, KJ Apa's child, was born on 23 September 2021. Berry celebrated his arrival on Instagram, writing,

Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.

Apa later spoke about how fatherhood transformed his life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight,

When you have a child, it pulls everything closer in your life in terms of the people that you love, your friends. It really reveals the people who really matter in your life, and it all revolves around this one special thing that you’ve created. It’s the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to me.

In February 2024, Berry confirmed that she was no longer dating KJ Apa in an Instagram Q&A with her followers. According to People, the model spoke about their break-up,

I think it’s better to have separated parents who are happy and can be the best versions of themselves rather than stay together if it's not working.

Michelle Randolph (2025)

Michelle Randolph pictured on 22 April 2026 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Landman and 1923 actress, Michelle Randolph and KJ Apa sparked dating rumours in July 2025 after the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared alleged sightings of the pair.

On 24 July 2025, the tabloid's podcast channel reported that Randolph had been spotted texting Apa while waiting to board a plane from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Later on 28 July 2025), the rumoured couple had been spotted at the Westside café in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was filming season 2 of Landman.

Neither Randolph nor Apa have confirmed the rumours. In a 2026 interview with InStyle, Michelle explained why she prefers to keep her love life private,

It’s just…I don’t think anything good comes from that (publicising her love life), because it’s your personal life. It should be personal and reserved for yourself and those who are close to you. So, ironically, I think I’ve learned that I want to keep it private.

Madelyn Cline (2025)

Madelyn Cline pictured at the Glamour Women Of The Year Award at Ritz Carlton on 14 November 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz/GLAMOUR Germany

Source: Getty Images

Madelyn Cline is an American actress who is best known for Outer Banks. The pair met on set when she starred alongside KJ Apa in The Map That Leads to You.

Rumours of romance intensified after the pair appeared in a joint Cosmopolitan interview in August 2025 to promote the film. During the interview, Apa admitted they had formed a genuine connection,

I'm not going to lie, I fell in love with Madelyn on this movie in many ways that, one, are part of my job, and two, happened because she's an amazing person. You lean into it because it's… fun, and it's life, and I like feeling great.

While Apa and Cline have both described their bond as a close friendship that developed while working together, neither confirmed a romantic relationship.

FAQs

How old is KJ Apa? KJ Apa is 29 years old as of 2026, having been born on 17 June 1997. Is KJ Apa married? KJ Apa has never been engaged or married. Is KJ Apa in a relationship? The Hollywood star is single. Who does KJ Apa have a baby with? KJ Apa shares his son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, with his former girlfriend, Clara Berry. Are KJ and Clara still together? Clara Berry confirmed their split in early 2024, and they now co-parent Sasha. Are Clara Berry and KJ Apa back together? Clara Berry and KJ Apa announced their break-up in February 2024. Is KJ Apa dating Madelyn Cline? The pair sparked dating rumours because of their on-screen chemistry, but neither confirmed a romantic relationship. Is KJ Apa Michelle Randolph's ex-boyfriend? Shortland Street actor KJ Apa does not have any romantic history with Michelle Randolph.

Unlike many celebrities, KJ Apa's history of girlfriends includes only one confirmed relationship. His relationship with Clara Berry bore one child, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. Since his split from Clara Berry, KJ Apa has kept his dating life private.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Serinda Swan's partner. The Canadian actress has starred in popular series such as Coroner, Graceland, and Reacher, while keeping her personal life away from the spotlight.

Over the years, she has been linked to several well-known figures, although only a few relationships have been publicly confirmed. Read the article to discover Serinda Swan's dating history and whether she is currently in a relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng