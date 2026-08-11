Delta State Governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success, demanded the arrest of activist VeryDarkMan over an alleged court recording

VeryDarkMan reportedly released an unauthorised recording of court proceedings involving P-Square singer Peter Okoye

Ossai Ovie confirmed he had contacted his lawyer and was preparing to file a formal petition with the court

A Delta State government official has escalated his response to social media activist VeryDarkMan, publicly demanding his arrest following the alleged release of an unauthorised recording tied to a court case involving Afrobeats singer Peter Okoye of the defunct group P-Square.

Ossai Ovie Success, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, made the announcement in an Instagram post on August 10, 2026.

Ossai Ovie Success speaks against VeryDarkMan following the circulation of an alleged recording involving Peter Okoye’s court proceedings. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/psquare/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie confirmed he had already engaged a lawyer and that legal steps were actively being pursued, including the filing of a formal petition with the court and contact with relevant authorities.

At the centre of the controversy is Martins Vincent Otse, widely known online as VeryDarkMan, whom Ossai accused of publicly circulating a recording of court proceedings involving Peter Okoye without the court's authorisation.

Ossai Ovie cites contempt of court

Ossai Ovie outlined three key legal grounds for his position.

First, he argued that court proceedings cannot be recorded or broadcast without the express permission of the court.

Second, he described the act as contempt of court under Nigerian law, and a direct violation of court rules and practice directions.

Third, he raised concerns about the judiciary being drawn into what he called a "content and social media circus," warning that it undermines the dignity of legal proceedings and the right to fair hearing for all parties involved.

In his words:

"Courtrooms are places of justice, not content studios. The dignity of the court and the right to fair hearing of all parties involved must be respected. VeryDarkMan will and must be arrested and prosecuted for this illegal act. No one is above the law. Not because of followers, not because of clout."

Delta State Governor’s media aide Ossai Ovie Success takes legal steps involving VeryDarkMan after the P-Square court controversy. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie's call for accountability

The Delta Gov aide did not stop at criticism.

He made it clear that his disappointment in VeryDarkMan extended beyond personal sentiment, framing the matter as one of public interest in protecting Nigeria's judicial institutions.

"We must defend the rule of law and the integrity of our courts," he wrote, signing off the post in his full name.

The incident follows what appears to be growing tension around the legal dispute involving Peter Okoye, with the alleged court recording drawing widespread attention online before Ossai's intervention raised the stakes considerably.

Check out Ossai Ovie's Instagram post calling for VDM's arrest below:

VDM withdraws from P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan withdrew from the ongoing P-Square family saga after alleging that Peter Okoye attempted to use him in the dispute.

He explained in a video that he apportioned 40% of the blame to Jude Okoye for refusing to step down as manager, while assigning the remaining 60% across Peter, his wife, and others involved.

VDM also dismissed claims that Peter confided in him, insisting he was being unfairly targeted by critics before declaring the matter closed.

Source: Legit.ng