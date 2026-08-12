Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Marries Longtime Partner Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially got married, with the footballer announcing the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday

The ceremony reportedly took place in Cascais, Portugal, with the couple's five children in attendance at the private event

Ronaldo had previously hinted the wedding would follow the 2026 World Cup, where Portugal were eliminated in the round of 16 by Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez, ending years of speculation about when the couple would walk down the aisle.

The 41-year-old football icon broke the news on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, via his Instagram account, sharing a close-up photograph of the couple's intertwined hands adorned with matching wedding bands.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez celebrate their official marriage after years together. Photo: cristiano

Source: Instagram

The caption read simply:

"C❤️G."

Reports indicate the private ceremony was held in Cascais, a scenic coastal resort near Lisbon, Portugal.

The couple's five children were present to witness their parents exchange vows, as reported by Sky Sports.

Ronaldo and Georgina's road to the Altar

Ronaldo and Georgina first went public with their relationship in 2016, and their bond deepened steadily over the years.

The couple announced their engagement, sealing it with an oval-shaped diamond ring estimated to weigh around 35 carats.

They wed exactly one year after making that engagement official.

The timing of the wedding carries its own story. Back in November 2025, Ronaldo hinted that he wanted the ceremony to follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even expressing hope that Portugal's World Cup trophy would be featured in the celebrations.

That dream was cut short when Portugal were eliminated in the round of 16, falling to Spain.

Despite the disappointment on the pitch, the celebration went ahead.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, having claimed the Ballon d'Or five times across his storied career.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding announcement on Instagram below:

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding post

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy across social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@amirali00_99_80 wrote:

"Congratulations on your wedding, Cristiano! 🥂❤️ May this new phase of your life be filled with love, happiness, health and unforgettable moments with your family. May God always bless your union and your journey together. 🇵🇹✨ Best wishes to you guys! ❤️"

@nidal_al_ali1 commented:

"Finally, Ronaldo and Georgina are going to have a legitimate child within the marriage, the rest are illegitimate children. Congratulations to the young couple 🤣😂😂😂😂"

@man.like_me reacted:

"Finally ❤️the GOAT has tied the knot❤️🎈🥳"

@white.amos shared:

"I just knew he was cooking low-key. Way to go 🐐 🤍"

@luxury wrote:

"Wishing you the most beautiful married life ❤️"

@visita.fantasma said:

"Viva Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina siuuuuuu 🙌🏻👑👑🙌🏻🥳🎉"

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially become husband and wife after their private wedding in Portugal. Photo: cristiano/georginagio

Source: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts luxury car collection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sparked online excitement after sharing photos of himself with his jaw-dropping car collection.

The Al Nassr star showcased Ferraris, Bugattis, and other rare supercars in the Instagram post, captioning it simply: "My toys."

In past interviews, Ronaldo admitted he has lost count of his vehicles, estimating the collection at around 41 or 42 luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng