M*A*S*H cast — from Alan Alda's late-career revival to the ones Hollywood forgot

The main M*A*S*H cast included Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, Jamie Farr, Wayne Rogers, McLean Stevenson, Harry Morgan, and Mike Farrell, each portraying iconic characters that helped define the series. Since the show ended in 1983, many of the cast members have passed away, while a few are still active in the entertainment industry or enjoying retirement.

Alan Alda (L), Mike Farrell (C) and Loretta Swit (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Tara Ziemba, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Several M*A*S*H cast members continued successful acting careers, while others focused on writing, producing, business, or charitable work .

cast members continued successful acting careers, while others focused on or . A few original stars, including Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, and Gary Burghoff, are still alive and occasionally make public appearances.

are and occasionally make public appearances. Many beloved cast members, such as Loretta Swit, Harry Morgan, Wayne Rogers, William Christopher, David Ogden Stiers, Larry Linville, and McLean Stevenson, have passed away.

The M*A*S*H cast: Where are they now

More than 40 years after M*A*S*H first premiered, the beloved war comedy-drama remains one of the most celebrated TV shows of all time. Here's a look at where the main M*A*S*H cast members are now, from their careers after the series to what they're doing today.

Actor Character Alan Alda Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce Wayne Rogers Capt. "Trapper John" McIntyre Loretta Swit Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan Larry Linville Maj. Frank Burns McLean Stevenson Lt. Col. Henry Blake Gary Burghoff Cpl. Walter "Radar" O'Reilly Jamie Farr Cpl. Maxwell Q. Klinger William Christopher Father John Mulcahy Mike Farrell Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt Harry Morgan Col. Sherman T. Potter David Ogden Stiers Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III

Alan Alda (Capt. Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce)

Alan Alda then and now. Photo: CBS, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo (Alan Alda)

: Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo (Alan Alda) Date of birth : 28 January 1936

: 28 January 1936 Age : 90 years old (as of 2026)

: 90 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Alan Alda starred as Capt. Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce throughout all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H from 1972 to 1983. Besides acting, he wrote and directed several episodes of the series. His performance earned him multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

After M*A*S*H, Alda continued acting in both television and films. Some of his best-known later projects include The West Wing, 30 Rock, The Aviator (2004), Marriage Story (2019), The Blacklist, and The Four Seasons (2025–2026).

Away from acting, hosts the Clear+Vivid podcast and supports science communication through the Alan Alda Centre for Communicating Science. Alda has lived with Parkinson's disease since 2015 and has been married to photographer and author Arlene Alda since 1957, and they have three daughters.

Mike Farrell (Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt)

Mike Farrell on the television series M*A*S*H in 1977 (L). Mike Farrell on 27 February 2025 in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: CBS, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

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Full name : Michael Joseph Farrell Jr.

: Michael Joseph Farrell Jr. Date of birth : 6 February 1939

: 6 February 1939 Age : 87 years old (as of 2026)

: 87 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Mike Farrell joined M*A*S*H in 1975 during season four, replacing Wayne Rogers as Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt. He remained with the series until it ended in 1983, becoming one of its most popular cast members. After M*A*S*H, Farrell starred in the TV drama Providence (1999–2002) and appeared in series such as Desperate Housewives, NCIS, and American Crime Story.

He also worked as a television producer, forming his own production company, which produced the 1998 hit biographical comedy-drama Patch Adams, starring Robin Williams. Mike also became known for his human rights activism, serving as president of Death Penalty Focus for many years. In 2025, he returned to television with a guest role on 9-1-1.

The actor has been married to actress Shelley Fabares since 1984.

Jamie Farr (Maxwell Klinger)

Jamie Farr then and now. Photo: CBS, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

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Full name : Jameel Joseph Farah

: Jameel Joseph Farah Date of birth : 1 July 1934

: 1 July 1934 Age : 92 years old (as of 2026)

: 92 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Jamie Farr joined M*A*S*H in its first season as Cpl. Maxwell Klinger. Originally meant to appear in just one episode, Farr remained in the series until its 1983 finale and later reprised Klinger in the spin-off AfterMASH. Following the series, he continued acting in television, films, and theatre.

His notable credits include The Cannonball Run (1981), Cannonball Run II (1984), Scrooged (1988), Mad About You (1996), The Bold and the Beautiful (2002–2003), The Cool Kids (2018), and the film Angels on Tap (2018).

Although largely retired, he continues to attend fan conventions and charity events celebrating the show's legacy. In his personal life, Farr has been married to Joy Ann Richards since 1963, and they have two children.

Gary Burghoff (Radar O'Reilly)

Gary Burghoff in 1977 (L). Gary Burghoff in 2001 (R). Photo: CBS, Newsmakers (modified by author)

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Full name : Gary Rich Burghoff

: Gary Rich Burghoff Date of birth : 24 May 1943

: 24 May 1943 Age : 83 years old (as of 2026)

: 83 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Bristol, Connecticut, United States

Gary Burghoff was the only actor to play the same character in both the M*A*S*H film (1970) and the television series. He starred as Cpl. Walter "Radar" O'Reilly from 1972 to 1979 before leaving during season seven. Gary later returned for the two-part episode Goodbye Radar (1979) and reprised the role in AfterMASH (1984) and the TV movie WALTER (1984).

His performance earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award. After M*A*S*H, Gary Burghoff appeared in The Love Boat (1977–1981), Small Kill (1992), Behind the Waterfall (1995), Burke's Law (1995), and Daniel's Lot (2010). Since then, he has focused on wildlife painting, music, and inventing and has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Loretta Swit (Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan)

Loretta Swit in M*A*S*H in 1977 (L). Loretta Swit on 2July 2022 in Burbank, California (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Loretta Jane Swit

: Loretta Jane Swit Date of birth : 4 November 1937

: 4 November 1937 Date of death : 30 May 2025

: 30 May 2025 Age at death : 87

: 87 Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States

Loretta Swit starred as Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan throughout all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role. After M*A*S*H, she continued acting, appearing in various shows and movies including Whoops Apocalypse (1986), Forest Warrior (1996), and Play the Flute (2019).

Away from acting, Swit became a dedicated animal welfare advocate and founded the SwitHeart Animal Alliance. She hosted a 26-part series on the Discovery Channel called Those Incredible Animals in 1992. Her last TV appearance was in 2008, on the Game Show Network. Swit died on 30 May 2025, at the age of 87.

Harry Morgan (Col. Sherman Potter)

Harry Morgan in August 1976 (L). Harry Morgan on 10 August 2002 in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: Michael Ochs, Robert Mora (modified by author)

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Full name : Harry Bratsberg

: Harry Bratsberg Date of birth : 10 April 1915

: 10 April 1915 Date of death : 7 December 2011

: 7 December 2011 Age at death : 96

: 96 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Harry Morgan joined M*A*S*H in season four as Col. Sherman Potter, replacing McLean Stevenson after he departed from the series. Morgan remained with M*A*S*H from 1975 to 1983, won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1980, and later reprised Potter in the spin-off AfterMASH.

After M*A*S*H, Morgan starred in Blacke's Magic (1986), You Can't Take It with You (1987), and reprised Officer Bill Gannon in Dragnet (1987). His later TV credits included Renegade (1992), 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996–1997) and Love & Money (1999), which was his final role before retiring. Morgan died on 7 December 2011, at the age of 96, from complications of pneumonia.

Wayne Rogers (Capt. "Trapper" John McIntyre)

Wayne Rogers in M*A*S*H in 1972 (L). Wayne on 19 April 2009 in Universal City, California (R). Photo: CBS, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Wayne McMillan Rogers III

: William Wayne McMillan Rogers III Date of birth : 7 April 1933

: 7 April 1933 Date of death : 31 December 2015

: 31 December 2015 Age at death : 82

: 82 Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Wayne Rogers played Capt. "Trapper" John McIntyre during the first three seasons of M*A*S*H (1972–1975). He left the series because of a contract dispute and concerns that his character had become less prominent. Mike Farrell replaced him as Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt in season four.

After M*A*S*H, Rogers starred in House Calls (1979–1982), earning a Golden Globe nomination. His later credits included Murder, She Wrote (1993–1995), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), Love Lies Bleeding (1999), Frozen with Fear (2001), Three Days of Rain (2002), and Nobody Knows Anything! (2003).

Wayne later focused on investing and became a regular financial commentator on Fox Business. He died from complications of pneumonia on 31 December 2015.

William Christopher (Father Mulcahy)

William Christopher as Father Francis Mulcahy on M*A*S*H in 1972. (Photo by CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Christopher

: William Christopher Date of birth : 20 October 1932

: 20 October 1932 Date of death : 31 December 2016

: 31 December 2016 Age at death : 84

: 84 Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States

William Christopher played Father Francis Mulcahy throughout M*A*S*H (1972–1983), appearing in all 11 seasons of the series. After the series ended, he continued the role in the spin-off AfterMASH (1983–1985).

Christopher also appeared in Murder, She Wrote (1989), Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1994), Mad About You (1995), Diagnosis Murder (1998), and Days of Our Lives (2012), his final screen role.

Away from acting, he and his wife, Barbara, became advocates for autism awareness after their son was diagnosed with autism and co-authored the book Mixed Blessings (1989). Christopher died from lung cancer on 31 December 2016, at the age of 84.

David Ogden Stiers (Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III)

David Ogden Stiers on 9 May 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Ogden Stiers

: David Ogden Stiers Date of birth : 31 October 1942

: 31 October 1942 Date of death : 3 March 2018

: 3 March 2018 Age at death : 75

: 75 Place of birth: Peoria, Illinois, United States

David Ogden Stiers joined M*A*S*H in season six as Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III, replacing Larry Linville's Frank Burns. He remained with the series from 1977 until its finale in 1983, and his performance earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

After M*A*S*H, Stiers appeared in Better Off Dead (1985) and Star Trek: The Next Generation (1990). He also had voice acting roles in Beauty and the Beast (1991), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and Lilo & Stitch (2002).

His final screen roles included Rizzoli & Isles (2015), Neil Stryker and the Tyrant of Time (2017), Love Unplugged (2017), and a voice appearance as Cogsworth in Disney Comics in Motion (2018). David died from bladder cancer on 3 March 2018, at the age of 75.

Larry Linville (Maj. Frank Burns)

Larry Linville on M*A*S*H in 1977 (L). Larry in 1992 in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: CBS, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lawrence Lavon Linville

: Lawrence Lavon Linville Date of birth : 29 September 1939

: 29 September 1939 Date of death : 10 April 2000

: 10 April 2000 Age at death : 60

: 60 Place of birth: Ojai, California, United States

Larry Linville was an original cast member of M*A*S*H, playing Maj. Frank Burns from 1972 to 1977. Linville left after season five, and David Ogden Stiers replaced him as Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III.

After leaving M*A*S*H, Linville starred in Grandpa Goes to Washington (1978–1979) and Paper Dolls (1984). His later credits included Murder, She Wrote (1985–1995), Nurses (1992–1993), A Million to Juan (1994), and Pressure Point (1997). Linville died on 10 April 2000, at the age of 60, from pneumonia caused by complications following cancer surgery.

McLean Stevenson (Lt. Col. Henry Blake)

McLean Stevenson in character as Lt. Col. Henry Blake in the episode 'Divided we Stand' of 'M*A*S*H,' in 1973. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Edgar McLean Stevenson Jr.

: Edgar McLean Stevenson Jr. Date of birth : 14 November 1927

: 14 November 1927 Date of death : 15 February 1996

: 15 February 1996 Age at death : 68

: 68 Place of birth: Normal, Illinois, United States

In M*A*S*H, McLean Stevenson played Lt. Col. Henry Blake from 1972 to 1975. He also wrote the season two episode The Trial of Henry Blake, which earned him an Emmy nomination. After leaving M*A*S*H, Stevenson starred in The McLean Stevenson Show (1976–1977), In the Beginning (1978), Hello, Larry (1979–1980), and Condo (1983).

He also made guest appearances on The Love Boat (1981–1984), The Golden Girls (1987–1991), Dirty Dancing (1988–1989), Class Cruise (1989) and Tales of the City (1993), which was his last role. Stevenson died from a heart attack on 15 February 1996, at the age of 68.

How many members of the M*A*S*H cast are still alive?

Four core cast members from M*A*S*Hare still alive: Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, and Gary Burghoff.

Which M*A*S*H stars have passed away?

The primary main cast members from the M*A*S*H television series who have passed away are Loretta Swit, William Christopher, David Ogden Stiers, Wayne Rogers, Harry Morgan, Larry Linville, and McLean Stevenson.

Did Gary Burghoff and Alan Alda get along?

Gary Burghoff and Alan Alda had a difficult working relationship on M*A*S*H, but they later reconciled and maintained mutual respect.

What actor did Alan Alda not get along with on M*A*S*H?

Alan Alda had a strained working relationship with Gary Burghoff, while creative differences also caused tension with early co-stars Wayne Rogers and McLean Stevenson.

Who was the highest-paid actor in M*A*S*H?

Alan Alda was the highest-paid actor in M*A*S*H, earning $300,000 per episode by the final seasons, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who was the only actor to appear in every episode of M*A*S*H?

Alan Alda, who played Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, was the only actor to appear in every episode of M*A*S*H across all 11 seasons.

More than 40 years after M*A*S*H aired its unforgettable finale in 1983, many of its stars built successful careers in television, film, theatre, and activism. While several beloved cast members have passed away, a handful are still active or occasionally make public appearances.

Legit.ng has recently published an article detailing the whereabouts of Growing Pains cast members. The ABC television show's premise followed a family of six as they navigated life's changes in career, parenting, and growing up.

Most of the cast members had taken different paths in the entertainment scene, with varying success. Some of the cast members, such as Kirk Cameron and his wife, Chelsea Noble, left the entertainment world. Read on for full details of the characters and their lives after the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng