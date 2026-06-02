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The rise of Karl Urban—A deep dive into his life, career and earnings on The Boys and other roles
Celebrity biographies

The rise of Karl Urban—A deep dive into his life, career and earnings on The Boys and other roles

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor known for his role as Billy Butcher in Amazon Prime's The Boys. He is also best recognised for his roles in popular TV shows and films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Trek, and Doom. With a career spanning over three decades, Karl has built a global fanbase and earned widespread acclaim.

Karl Urban at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre and at The Space Cinema Moderno
Karl Urban attends a special screening event for "Mortal Kombat II" (L) and attends the "The Boys" photocall (R). Photo: David Jon, Elisabetta A. Villa (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Karl Urban was born and raised in Wellington, New Zealand.
  • His popular films and TV series include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Trek, Dredd, Thor: Ragnarok and The Boys.
  • Karl Urban is the wealthiest member of The Boys cast, with an estimated net worth of $20 million.
  • The actor was previously married to makeup artist Natalie Wihongi, and they share two sons.

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Profile summary

Full name

Karl-Heinz Urban

Gender

Male

Date of birth

7 June 1972

Age

53 years old (as of May 2026)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Wellington, New Zealand

Current residence

Auckland, New Zealand

Nationality

New Zealander

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

6'1"

Height in centimetres

185

Weight in pounds

205

Weight in kilograms

93

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Hazel

Father

Jürgen Urban

Mother

Lorraine Urban

Marital status

Divorced

Ex-wife

Natalie Wihongi

Children

2

School

St Mark's Church School

College

Wellington College, Victoria University of Wellington

Profession

Actor

Instagram

@karlurban

Facebook

@KarlUrbanOfficial

Biography of Karl Urban

The New Zealand actor was born Karl-Heinz Urban on 7 June 1972 in Wellington, New Zealand. His mother is Lorraine Urban, a former staff member at Wellington's film facilities, while his father, Jürgen Urban, worked as a leather goods manufacturer.

Karl studied at St Mark's Church School before attending Wellington College, where he graduated in 1990. He later enrolled at Victoria University of Wellington but left after a year to pursue his acting career full-time.

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Karl Urban's career highlights

Karl Urban began acting at a young age, landing his first role by age eight in the New Zealand TV series Pioneer Woman. In 1991, he had a guest role on the police drama Shark in the Park. In the early 1990s, Karl further developed his craft on New Zealand TV, appearing in Shortland Street, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Facts about Karl Urban
Top 5 facts about Karl Urban. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Karl made his first Hollywood film appearance in 2002 with Ghost Ship. His major international breakthrough also came in 2002 when he played Éomer in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, a role he reprised in The Return of the King (2003).

The actor went on to star in major franchises including The Bourne Supremacy, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Thor: Ragnarok, before gaining renewed global recognition as Billy Butcher in The Boys. In 2026, Urban takes on the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat II and reflected on his approach to career challenges. Speaking to Esquire, he said:

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I could relate to Johnny on a multitude of levels, because in the course of any career you're gonna have peaks and valleys. Johnny is in a valley. I've been in valleys before, and the key is to figure out a way out of it. You come up against an obstacle, you figure a way to get under it, through it, over it, around it, to get what you want or need. That's something that has held me not only in my life but in my career.

According to his IMDb profile, some of his other popular films and TV series include:

Year

Film/TV series

Role

2026

The Bruff

Captain Connor

2013

Riddick

Vaako

2012

Dredd

Judge Dredd

2011

Priest

Black Hat

2010

And Soon the Darkness

Michael

2009

Star Trek

Bones

2008

Comanche Moon

Woodrow F. Call

2005

Doom

John Grimm

2000

The Privateers

Capt. Aran Dravyk

2000

The Price of Milk

Rob

2000

Truth About Demons

Harry Ballard

1998

Heaven

Sweeper

1996

Clown Story

Matt

1992

Chunuk Bair

Wellington Soldier

Karl Urban's net worth revealed

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karl's net worth is estimated at $20 million. His wealth stems largely from his decades-long acting career in film and television, including work on streaming projects, voice acting roles, and major franchises.

How much did Karl Urban get paid for The Boys?

The New Zealand actor reportedly earns an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 per episode for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys. This makes him one of the highest-paid cast members and contributes significantly to his net worth.

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Who is Karl Urban's wife?

Karl Urban is not currently married and keeps his personal life private. He was previously married to makeup artist Natalie Wihongi, whom he met on the set of the 2000 TV movie The Privateers. They married in September 2004 and have two sons: Hunter, born in November 2000, and Indiana, born in January 2005.

Karl Urban at The Space Cinema Moderno
Karl Urban attends "The Boys" photocall. Photo : Lucia Casone
Source: Getty Images

The couple separated in June 2014 after nearly a decade together. After the divorce, Urban dated American actress Katee Sackhoff from 2014 to 2018.

FAQs

  1. Who is Karl Urban? He is a New Zealand actor.
  2. What is Karl Urban's age? The actor is 53 years old as of May 2026. He was born on 7 June 1972.
  3. Who are Karl Urban's parents? His parents are Jürgen Urban and Lorraine Urban.
  4. Is Karl Urban married or single? Karl is currently single and not married.
  5. What is Karl Urban's most famous role? He is best known for his role as Billy Butcher in the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys.
  6. Why is Karl Urban so rich? He is so rich because of his long-running Hollywood career, with major roles in The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, and The Boys
  7. Does Karl Urban have children? He has two sons with his ex-wife, makeup artist Natalie Wihongi
  8. What is Karl Urban's height? The New Zealand actor is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

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Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor who has built a successful career across major Hollywood films and television series. He began acting in New Zealand television before rising to international fame with roles in The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Boys.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. She left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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