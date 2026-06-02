Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor known for his role as Billy Butcher in Amazon Prime's The Boys. He is also best recognised for his roles in popular TV shows and films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Trek, and Doom. With a career spanning over three decades, Karl has built a global fanbase and earned widespread acclaim.

Karl Urban attends a special screening event for "Mortal Kombat II" (L) and attends the "The Boys" photocall (R). Photo: David Jon, Elisabetta A. Villa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Karl Urban was born and raised in Wellington, New Zealand .

. His popular films and TV series include The Lord of the Rings trilogy , Star Trek , Dredd , Thor: Ragnarok and The Boys .

, , , and . Karl Urban is the wealthiest member of The Boys cast, with an estimated net worth of $20 million .

cast, with an estimated net worth of . The actor was previously married to makeup artist Natalie Wihongi, and they share two sons.

Profile summary

Full name Karl-Heinz Urban Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1972 Age 53 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wellington, New Zealand Current residence Auckland, New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Jürgen Urban Mother Lorraine Urban Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Natalie Wihongi Children 2 School St Mark's Church School College Wellington College, Victoria University of Wellington Profession Actor Instagram @karlurban Facebook @KarlUrbanOfficial

Biography of Karl Urban

The New Zealand actor was born Karl-Heinz Urban on 7 June 1972 in Wellington, New Zealand. His mother is Lorraine Urban, a former staff member at Wellington's film facilities, while his father, Jürgen Urban, worked as a leather goods manufacturer.

Karl studied at St Mark's Church School before attending Wellington College, where he graduated in 1990. He later enrolled at Victoria University of Wellington but left after a year to pursue his acting career full-time.

Karl Urban's career highlights

Karl Urban began acting at a young age, landing his first role by age eight in the New Zealand TV series Pioneer Woman. In 1991, he had a guest role on the police drama Shark in the Park. In the early 1990s, Karl further developed his craft on New Zealand TV, appearing in Shortland Street, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Top 5 facts about Karl Urban. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Karl made his first Hollywood film appearance in 2002 with Ghost Ship. His major international breakthrough also came in 2002 when he played Éomer in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, a role he reprised in The Return of the King (2003).

The actor went on to star in major franchises including The Bourne Supremacy, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Thor: Ragnarok, before gaining renewed global recognition as Billy Butcher in The Boys. In 2026, Urban takes on the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat II and reflected on his approach to career challenges. Speaking to Esquire, he said:

I could relate to Johnny on a multitude of levels, because in the course of any career you're gonna have peaks and valleys. Johnny is in a valley. I've been in valleys before, and the key is to figure out a way out of it. You come up against an obstacle, you figure a way to get under it, through it, over it, around it, to get what you want or need. That's something that has held me not only in my life but in my career.

According to his IMDb profile, some of his other popular films and TV series include:

Year Film/TV series Role 2026 The Bruff Captain Connor 2013 Riddick Vaako 2012 Dredd Judge Dredd 2011 Priest Black Hat 2010 And Soon the Darkness Michael 2009 Star Trek Bones 2008 Comanche Moon Woodrow F. Call 2005 Doom John Grimm 2000 The Privateers Capt. Aran Dravyk 2000 The Price of Milk Rob 2000 Truth About Demons Harry Ballard 1998 Heaven Sweeper 1996 Clown Story Matt 1992 Chunuk Bair Wellington Soldier

Karl Urban's net worth revealed

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karl's net worth is estimated at $20 million. His wealth stems largely from his decades-long acting career in film and television, including work on streaming projects, voice acting roles, and major franchises.

How much did Karl Urban get paid for The Boys?

The New Zealand actor reportedly earns an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 per episode for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys. This makes him one of the highest-paid cast members and contributes significantly to his net worth.

Who is Karl Urban's wife?

Karl Urban is not currently married and keeps his personal life private. He was previously married to makeup artist Natalie Wihongi, whom he met on the set of the 2000 TV movie The Privateers. They married in September 2004 and have two sons: Hunter, born in November 2000, and Indiana, born in January 2005.

Karl Urban attends "The Boys" photocall. Photo : Lucia Casone

Source: Getty Images

The couple separated in June 2014 after nearly a decade together. After the divorce, Urban dated American actress Katee Sackhoff from 2014 to 2018.

FAQs

Who is Karl Urban? He is a New Zealand actor. What is Karl Urban's age? The actor is 53 years old as of May 2026. He was born on 7 June 1972. Who are Karl Urban's parents? His parents are Jürgen Urban and Lorraine Urban. Is Karl Urban married or single? Karl is currently single and not married. What is Karl Urban's most famous role? He is best known for his role as Billy Butcher in the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys. Why is Karl Urban so rich? He is so rich because of his long-running Hollywood career, with major roles in The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, and The Boys Does Karl Urban have children? He has two sons with his ex-wife, makeup artist Natalie Wihongi What is Karl Urban's height? The New Zealand actor is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor who has built a successful career across major Hollywood films and television series. He began acting in New Zealand television before rising to international fame with roles in The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Boys.

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