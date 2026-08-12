Burna Boy sparked fresh debate online after making a bold claim about the Afrobeats Big 3 during a live performance

The singer publicly distanced himself from the Big 3 label, placing himself in a separate category entirely

Fans and followers flooded the comments with divided reactions to his remarks

Burna Boy has reignited the long-running Afrobeats hierarchy debate after a clip from one of his recent live performances began circulating online.

During the set, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the popular "Big 3" narrative head-on, rejecting the label characteristically.

Afrobeats hierarchy under fire after Burna Boy declares there are only two. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido, @wikzid

Source: Instagram

Rather than accepting the grouping, he told his audience to push back against the term entirely.

"The next time anybody tells you about it, they call it a big 3," he said from the stage. "Tell them that there's only a big two, and then there's Burna Boy."

Burna Boy Sets Himself Apart

The comment positions Burna Boy not as one of three equals, but as something altogether different, above and beyond a group that already sits at the top of the genre.

The "Big 3" tag has long been used by fans and commentators to describe the trio of Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido as the dominant forces in Afrobeats globally.

By drawing a line between himself and the other two, Burna Boy essentially argued that whatever the remaining two artists are, he is not in the same bracket.

The clip spread quickly, and the comments section filled up fast with people taking sides.

What Fans Said About Burna Boy's Claim

@on_yi_ii wrote:

"This one is naturally proud; the only thing saving him is that he can actually sing. If not😂"

@dairyofan_hairstylist commented:

"That one concern una. After Wizkid na still Wizkid"

@calvin_iordye said:

"Well, he has earned his bragging rights, so yeah he's who he thinks he is🔥"

@david_oyimafu wrote:

"Diswan always dey fight himself.... In my record, you can never take Olamide's place"

@showtimeslemm asked:

"So it's Wizkid and David o then?"

@marv_sere commented:

"E nor dey tire u shuu, big 1 big 2 big 3 for this ur old age"

Burna Boy’s Big 2 declaration shakes up the long-running Afrobeats Big 3 debate. Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has sparked intense debate across the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng