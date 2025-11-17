Deacon Famous, the star who turned everyday life into entertainment
Deacon Famous is a Nigerian actor, comedian, content creator, and film producer. He rose to prominence for his iconic Bush Father character in Holy Sisters. Deacon began his career as a child actor, starring in films such as God of Liberation, Royal Skin, and Bush Father.
Key takeaways
- Deacon Famous' real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere.
- The filmmaker owns the company Big Bird Productions, through which he produces movies and other content.
- Deacon lost his parents, Elizabeth and Boniface Uwadiegwu Udaya, at a young age.
- The comedian attended Delta State University and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
Profile summary
Real name
Udaya Awesome Chidiebere
Stage name
Deacon Famous
Gender
Male
Date of birth
22 November 1993
Age
32 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria
Current residence
Lagos, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
Igbo
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'9"
Height in centimetres
175
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Black
Mother
Elizabeth Udaya
Father
Boniface Uwadiegwu Udaya
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Mawusi Faith Potakey
Children
1
University
Delta State University, National Open University Of Nigeria
Profession
Actor, comedian, content creator, film producer
YouTube
Deacon Famous's biography
The Nollywood actor was born Udaya Awesome Chidiebere on 22 November 1993 in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. He is a Christian of Igbo ethnicity.
Deacon Famous studied at the Delta State University, Abraka, where he earned a degree in History and International Relations. Later, he advanced his education at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), where he studied Criminology and Security Studies.
Who are Deacon Famous' parents?
Deacon Famous is the son of the late Elizabeth Udaya and the late Boniface Uwadiegwu Udaya, both from Enugu State, Nigeria. His mother, Elizabeth, was a civil servant at the Delta State Primary Education Board and MC. His father, Boniface, was a police officer.
Elizabeth Udaya and Boniface Uwadiegwu Udaya passed away when he was young. His mother died during childbirth when Deacon was four years old, and his father died a few months later.
Deacon Famous has an adopted mother, Ngozi Ezeoñu. In February 2025, the veteran Nollywood actress introduced herself as Udaya Awesome's mother at his dowry ceremony in Ghana.
Why is Deacon Famous?
Deacon Famous is a renowned actor, comedian, content creator, and film producer. He developed a passion for acting from a young age and began acting as a child actor, performing in schools and the Nollywood industry.
Deacon later transitioned from acting to stand-up comedy. He performed comedy in high school and university. It is during this time that he got the nickname Deacon Famous. Speaking to TheGuardian about his comedy journey, Deacon stated:
I started comedy in secondary school. I was entertaining my schoolmates during social gatherings in school, and after secondary school, I took it as a job, and I've been feeding on it. In the university, I was the best and most influential comedian on campus, and I held the biggest shows on campus.
Udaya Awesome's career breakthrough came when he played the character Bush Father in the 2023 short film Holly Sisters. Deacon has also starred in the following movies, according to his IMDb profile:
Movie/TV show
Role
Year
Faith beyond fate
Pastor Yemi
2023
Cellmate
Officer Daniel
2024
My Madam & I
Famous
2024
Stand by Me
Chinedu
2024
Wild student
Father Bonaventure
2014
Deacon Famous is also a film producer and director. He owns Big Bird Productions. He has produced and directed most of the films in which he has starred, including Cellmate and My Madam & I.
Deacon Famous is also a popular skit maker on social media. The comedian has a substantial following on Facebook, with over 3.1 million followers, and on Instagram, with over 363,000 followers.
Deacon's YouTube account has 187k subscribers at the time of this writing. In the aforementioned interview with TheGuardian, the comedian drew inspiration from famous comedians such as AY, Basketmouth, Efe Warri Boy, Trevor Noah, and Steve Harvey.
Inside Deacon Famous' marriage
Deacon Famous is married to Mawusi Faith Potakey from Accra, Ghana. The two met on social media after the comedian made a video responding to Shatta Wale's blasting of his country, Ghana, and its celebrities.
Faith was his fan, and she reached out in the DMs, expressing that she liked his video responding to Wale's post. She went on to let Deacon know that she was willing to host him anytime he visited Ghana. In an Instagram post, Deacon revealed:
She was inspired by my content. So anytime I want to visit Ghana, I should let her know, so she can host me.
Two months later, Deacon reached out to Faith as he was planning his visit to Ghana, where they first met in person. The two tied the knot in a traditional wedding on 7 February 2025 in Accra, Ghana. Popular celebrities, including comedian Brian Jotter, actress Ngozi Ezeonu, and musician Moses Bliss, attended their wedding.
Deacon and Faith later got married in a white wedding on 22 March 2025 in the United Kingdom. John Durojaye, of London Photographer, posted the photos with the caption:
Here’s to Deacon Famous and his beautiful bride—may their love be stronger than a WiFi connection in heaven and their patience for each other longer than a church sermon on a hot afternoon!
FAQs
- Who is Deacon Famous? He is an actor, comedian, content creator, MC, and film producer from Nigeria.
- Where is Deacon Famous from? He was born in Asaba, Delta State, but resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
- How old is Deacon Famous? The Nigerian comedian is 32 years old as of 2025.
- Who is the mother of Deacon Famous? His biological mother is the late Elizabeth Udaya. However, his adopted mother is the veteran Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu.
- Who are Deacon Famous' siblings? The Nollywood actor was an only child.
- Is Deacon Famous engaged? Deacon is not engaged, but he is married.
- Who is Deacon Famous' wife? His wife is Mawusi Faith Potakey.
Deacon Famous is a talented Nollywood actor, comedian, content creator, and filmmaker. Although he lost his parents at a young age, he has continued to prove he is a versatile entertainer. Deacon is married to a Ghanaian national, Mawusi Faith, and they live in Lagos, Nigeria.
