Champz, Wizkid's first son and upcoming artist, posted a teaser lyric on X from London on Monday, August 10, 2026

The snippet quickly drew attention online, with many fans linking it to Iceking Ochacho, son of billionaire real estate mogul King Ochacho

Nigerians flooded the replies with reactions ranging from amusement to outright scepticism about the young singer's musical prospects

Wizkid's eldest son Boluwatife, known professionally as Champz, has set social media ablaze with a short but loaded lyric teased on his X account, and fans wasted no time reading between the lines.

On Monday, August 10, 2026, Champz posted from London:

Wizkid’s son Champz’s bold lyric generates buzz on social media. Credit: champz/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

"Don't compare me to nobody's son."

The snippet racked up thousands of reactions, suggesting the six-word phrase struck a nerve far beyond casual music chatter.

While Champz offered no direct explanation behind his lyrics, a large portion of the comment section immediately pointed fingers in one direction: Iceking Ochacho. The young artist is the son of Nigerian billionaire real estate magnate King Mohammed Odeh Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, and has recently been making waves, most notably after his widely discussed lavish gift to content creator Peller.

That moment pushed Iceking Ochacho's name firmly into mainstream conversations about Nigeria's next generation of young, wealthy artists.

Netizens read meanings into Wizkid’s son Champz’s bold lyric. Credit: champz

Source: Instagram

Whether Champz's snippet was directed at him or simply a confident declaration of independence remains unclear, but the internet had already made up its mind.

Wizkid's son's post is below:

How netizens reacted to Wizkid's son's post

Reactions were a blend of humour and bluntness.

@DjcyberMedia wrote:

"Now let's get the game started 😁 you never even reach anywhere before you start imaginary beef in your head 😭"

@PeeCr8s asked:

"Wetin Ochaco junior do you now"

@Bros2kay observed:

"Ochacho's son wey dey sing don become threat to this one 😂"

FunmiXo__ wrote:

"We go compare you with ochacho’s son…"

extlqdty said:

"Hey champz big fan here, are you by any means dissing iceking ochacho?"

@Soldier5115 commented:

"Where are the ochachos small wiz don drop warning"

@Thatblaqbowy added:

"For person wey ochacho son sabi pass"

@Muhammed5268921 was perhaps the most direct of all:

"Iceking is above u , It is not hate but lyrical just get something else to do maybe start playing tennis or boxing but for music even if u and ur papa jump on beat u no go still blow."

Wizkid's son delivers TED Talk

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's son set social media abuzz after a video of him delivering a poised and articulate speech at a TEDx event surfaced online.

The presentation took place at TEDxGrange School, Lagos, during a Children’s Day celebration themed “The Edge of Possible.”

The student-led programme brought together young voices to share ideas on confidence, creativity, resilience, and personal growth.

Source: Legit.ng