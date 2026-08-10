VP Kashim Shettima Begins 2-Week Leave With Reading and Reflection

Vice President Kashim Shettima started a two-week leave on August 7, with photographs showing him spending the time reading

The Presidency described the break as a period for study and reflection, in line with Shettima's personal custom during leave

Senior Special Assistant Stanley Nkwocha said the VP is using the time to deepen his knowledge ahead of his return around August 20

Vice President Kashim Shettima is spending his two-week leave reading books and reflecting, with the Presidency framing the break as a deliberate effort to keep learning for the benefit of his public duties.

Photographs released on Monday showed Shettima browsing through books during his time away from official responsibilities. The leave began on August 7, and his return to duty is expected around August 20.

Vice President Shettima reads books during his leave, showing commitment to continuous learning and leadership growth. Photo credit: Stanleynkwocha/x

Source: Getty Images

According to PUNCH, Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, confirmed the nature of the break and said it follows a pattern the Vice President has maintained over time.

"As predicted by many, during his two-week leave, Vice President Kashim Shettima, by custom, takes time for study and reflection," Nkwocha said.

Shettima's approach to leadership

Nkwocha said stepping back from the pace of day-to-day responsibilities gives room for deeper thinking and sharper clarity upon return.

"Leadership is sustained by the willingness to keep learning… For the Vice President, the period is also an opportunity to deepen the knowledge required for continued service to Nigeria," he said.

He added that the demands of high office make continued learning more essential, not less. "Learning does not end when responsibility begins. In many ways, greater responsibility makes learning even more necessary," Nkwocha said.

The Presidency described the leave period as "a time to read, reflect, and learn," signalling that the Vice President views the break not as rest alone but as preparation for the work ahead.

Shettima’s leadership approach emphasizes reading, reflection, and clarity to strengthen his role in governance. Photo credit: KashimShettima/x

Source: Facebook

Shettima leaves office for the first time

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima began a two-week leave on Thursday, August 6, 2026, marking the first break he has taken since being sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

The leave was approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a press release issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

During the leave period, Shettima plans to dedicate time to study, reflection and intellectual renewal, with a focus on reviewing the administration's ongoing programmes and deepening his grasp of emerging national and global policy questions.

Source: Legit.ng