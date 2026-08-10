Davido opened up about fatherhood in a BBC interview, describing his twins with Chioma as breathtakingly beautiful

The singer revealed he has embraced a quieter family life, taking his children out in a Toyota rather than flashy cars

Davido also spoke warmly about his wife Chioma, calling her a free spirit, and praised his family's legacy of respect

Davido is deep in his family era, and he's not shy about letting the world know as he grants an interview about it

The Afrobeats superstar sat down with the BBC for a candid interview, where he spoke at length about his twin children with wife Chioma, offering one of his most personal reflections on fatherhood to date.

Reactions as Davido finally introduces his twins to fans in heartwarming moment. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The twins, who are approaching their third birthday in about two months, have clearly left their father completely smitten.

"Omo, we dey create," Davido recalled saying to Chioma as the two of them would simply sit and stare at their children in awe.

The music star described the babies as so beautiful that the moment often left both parents speechless.

Davido speaks about his twins with Chioma, fans react. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido embraces life as a family man

Beyond the sweet words, the singer spoke about a shift in lifestyle that many fans may not have expected from one of Africa's biggest music stars. He shared that this is the first time in his life that he has actually stayed home with his children for an extended period, and called the experience "amazing."

In a particularly grounded moment, Davido revealed that despite owning nice cars, he prefers to load the family into a Toyota for their outings, heading to stores together to pick things out for the children. It is a far cry from the luxury-heavy image typically associated with him.

He also had warm words for Chioma, describing her as a free person, and spoke proudly about his wider family, noting that he comes from a household that has always commanded deep respect.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido speaking about his twins with Chioma below:

Fans react to Davido's heartwarming words

The interview clip spread quickly online, with followers weighing in on the couple's growing family:

@__nylahcapturethat wrote:

"Our sweet babies would be 3 in two months God is so good."

@singpaul_official commented:

"World greatest of all time superstar, worldwide, king Davido world active."

@clarahmarume said:

"us the online inlaws when are we ever gonna meet the twins"

@babee_miiii reacted:

"I know my girl CHIOMA AVRIL DAVID ADELEKE to fine to born worwor children naw! She has the face card that has bought 3 house in America since their marriage Omo,, we no get long wide mouth full of teeth to produce our replica."

@wunmiade4 wrote:

"Before nko when money dey berekete"

Davido's daughter travels to Carribean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng