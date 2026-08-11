Samantha Struthers Rader is the only daughter of actress Sally Struthers and psychiatrist William C. Rader. Although she made a few minor film and television appearances as a child, she did not pursue acting and instead built a career as a licensed clinical psychologist. Her mother is best known for playing Gloria Stivic on the classic sitcom All in the Family.

Samantha Struthers Rader in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @drsamrader (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Samantha Struthers Rader is the only child of Emmy-winning actress Sally Struthers and psychiatrist William C. Rader.

Her parents married in Los Angeles in December 1977 and later divorced in January 1983.

Rather than pursuing a career in Hollywood, she became a licensed clinical psychologist and spent nearly 18 years in private practice.

licensed clinical psychologist and spent nearly 18 years in She founded the Source Code method and now trains coaches and therapists while teaching her approach to personal healing.

method and now trains coaches and therapists while teaching her approach to personal healing. Rader earned a double major from Vassar College before completing a PhD in Clinical Psychology and becoming a published author.

Profile summary

Full name Samantha Struthers Rader Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1979 Age 47 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father William C. Rader Mother Sally Struthers Education Vassar College Profession Psychologist, author, and educator Instagram @drsamrader

Inside Samantha Struthers Rader’s early life and background

Samantha Struthers Rader, professionally known as Dr. Sam Rader, was born on 18 May 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she was raised. She is 47 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Samantha is an American national of white ethnicity.

Meet Samantha Struthers Rader’s parents

Samantha Struthers Rader is the only child of Sally Struthers and William C. Rader. Sally Struthers is an Emmy Award-winning American actress and activist, best known for playing Gloria Stivic on the hit sitcom All in the Family.

Fast five facts about Samantha Struthers Rader. Photo: @drsamrader on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sally also gained recognition for her role as Babette Dell on Gilmore Girls and for her longtime charitable work with children's organisations. Samantha’s father is an American psychiatrist who worked in the U.S. Navy’s alcoholism treatment program. He later founded the Rader Institute for Eating Disorders.

Radar also co-wrote an episode of All in the Family and met Sally Struthers through the TV show. He and Sally tied the knot on 18 December 1977 and later divorced in January 1983.

Samantha’s maternal grandmother, Margaret Caroline Jernes, was born in the United States to Norwegian immigrant parents who settled in Portland, Oregon. Her grandfather, Robert Alden Struthers, was an American surgeon from New Hampshire.

Sally Struthers with her husband, psychiatrist William C Rader and their daughter Samantha, December 1980. Photo: Ron Wolfson

Source: Getty Images

Samantha Struthers Rader’s educational background

After high school, Samantha attended Vassar College and graduated in June 2001. She earned a double major in Cognitive Science and Eastern Religion, studying subjects such as neuroscience, artificial intelligence, robotics, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Taoism.

Following her undergraduate studies, she earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology.

Samantha Struthers Rader’s career

Samantha Struthers Rader is a psychologist, author, and educator. After spending 18 years training as a psychotherapist, she applied what she had learned about child development, personality, and personal growth to create the Source Code Psychotherapy Centre in Los Angeles.

Samantha created the Source Code method, which combines psychology with ideas from neuroscience, relationships, and mindfulness to help people identify and change long-standing behaviour patterns. Her website reads:

Dr. Sam believes that our early childhood experience writes a source code within us, which determines the rest of the way that our story unfolds. She helps people rewrite their code for a healthier, more beautiful life.

Samantha Struthers Rader in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @drsamrader (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In May 2023, during a talk with the Violet Seminar masterclass and promotional series, Samantha shared her journey of shifting away from standard clinical therapy, stating:

I started developing my own approach, which I call Source Code. The more I worked with it, the more I realised it wasn't really about psychology because it isn't focused on the mind alone. I eventually moved away from traditional psychology and began teaching coaches and therapists the Source Code method.

She added:

One reason I left was that I noticed clients often spent years in therapy before experiencing lasting change. At my best, it could take a year and a half, and sometimes it took as long as 10 years

Samantha is also the founder and clinical director of Jade Tree Therapy and Sanctuary for Women in Los Angeles. According to her website, she wrote Source Code: Recode the 12 Patterns that Shape Your Reality and teaches at the Esalen Institute.

Samantha Struthers Rader in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @drsamrader (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before focusing on psychology, she had a few small roles in behind-the-scenes work and independent films, including Joy (2009), Persons of Interest (2010) and Gloria (1982).

FAQs

Who is Samantha Struthers Rader? Samantha Struthers Rader is a clinical psychologist and the only daughter of former actress Sally Struthers and psychiatrist William C. Rader. Where is Samantha Struthers Rader from? She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Samantha Struthers Rader’s age? Samantha is 47 years old as of 2026. She was born on 18 May 1979. What does Sally Struthers' daughter do for a living? She works as an author, speaker, and alternative wellness entrepreneur who created a therapeutic healing system called Source Code. Who are Samantha Struthers Rader's children? Samantha does not have children, as she has kept her personal life private. Is Samantha Struthers Rader married? Samantha is currently not publicly married, and there is no public information confirming a spouse. Where is Samantha Struthers Rader today? She lives in Los Angeles, California, where she works as a psychologist.

Samantha Struthers Rader chose a path outside the entertainment industry, building a career as a clinical and board-licensed psychologist instead of following her famous mother, All in the Family star Sally Struthers, into Hollywood. She is occasionally seen at events with her mother but generally maintains a low profile.

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