The summer of 2022 was a massive year for reality TV, mostly thanks to the Big Brother 24 cast. Taylor Hale won the show despite being an underdog in the beginning. While some houseguests like Alyssa Snider and Joseph Abdin have stayed in the spotlight, others like Kyle Capener, Michael Bruner, and Brittany Hoopes have left television.

Taylor Hale (L), Kyle Capener (C), and Alyssa Nicole Snider (R) are among the Big Brother 24 cast. Photo: Sonja Flemming (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Taylor Hale is the breakout star, successfully turning her win into a career as a TV host and media personality .

is the breakout star, successfully turning her win into a career as a and . Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, and Alyssa Snider have stayed busy with guest acting, podcasts, and other reality TV gigs.

and have stayed busy with guest acting, podcasts, and other reality TV gigs. The major romances ended , including Taylor and Joseph, Taylor and Monte, and Alyssa and Kyle.

, including Taylor and Joseph, Taylor and Monte, and Alyssa and Kyle. Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner went back to their original careers.

Reflecting on the Big Brother 24 cast three years later

Three years after Taylor Hale's historic win, the Big Brother 24 cast has moved into new chapters. Here is a look at what the most memorable houseguests are doing in 2026.

Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale of the CBS series Big Brother: Unlocked, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale

Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale Date of birth: 31 December 1994

31 December 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of May 2026)

31 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, TV host, media production

Taylor Hale is an American actress, TV host and reality TV personality. She made history in 2022 as the first Black woman to win a civilian season of Big Brother US.

Taylor started as a stylist and an underdog but won the game through a legendary social performance. She took home both the $750,000 grand prize and the $50,000 for "America's Favourite Houseguest" award.

By late 2025, Taylor landed a hosting gig on Big Brother Unlocked and competed on The Amazing Race 38 with Kyland Young. She has also appeared as a guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful and Avalon TV. Although her relationship with Joseph Abdin was a fan favourite, the two split in 2023.

Monte Taylor

Monte Taylor, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Monte Taylor

: Monte Taylor Date of birth : 20 May 1995

: 20 May 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of May 2026)

: 30 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth : Bear, Delaware, United States

: Bear, Delaware, United States Profession: Former reality TV personality, personal trainer

Monte Taylor is a former reality television contestant who became famous as the runner-up on Big Brother 24. Before joining the show, the Delaware native earned a degree in mechanical engineering and worked as a personal trainer.

During the competition, he used both his physical strength and his intelligence to stay in the game. In the final episode, Monte chose Taylor Hale, but lost the vote 8–1.

Since the show ended, Monte has focused on his career in fitness and branding. He has also guest-starred on The Bold and the Beautiful and competed on The Challenge USA.

Kyle Capener

Kyle Capener, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyle Joseph Capener

Date of birth: 17 May 1993

17 May 1993 Age: 33 years old (as of May 2026)

33 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Bountiful, Utah, United States

Bountiful, Utah, United States Profession: TV personality

Kyle Capener, known to fans as Kyle BB24, is a former tech salesman from Utah. He rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother 24 in 2022. Capener entered the house as part of the "Teammates" twist and quickly became a central figure in the game.

The reality TV star is mostly remembered for his showmance with Alyssa Snider and his role in the season's power shifts. He was eventually evicted in 8th place by a unanimous vote.

Since the show, Kyle has mostly left the reality TV world behind. He and Alyssa dated briefly after the finale but split in early 2023. These days, he focuses on travel and fitness content for TikTok and Instagram.

Alyssa Snider

Alyssa Snider, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alyssa Nicole Snider

Alyssa Nicole Snider Date of birth: 3 November 1997

3 November 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2026)

28 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Sarasota, Florida, United States

Sarasota, Florida, United States Profession: TV personality, social media influencer, marketing representative

Alyssa Nicole Snider is an American television personality, social media influencer, and marketing representative. She quickly became a standout on Big Brother 24 thanks to her charisma and social media presence. Alyssa finished 7th and served on a jury on the show.

After the show, Alyssa continued to build her reality TV portfolio by competing on The Challenge: USA Season 2 in 2023. She is still working as a marketing representative and remains active as a social media influencer and content creator.

Michael Bruner

Michael Bruner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Brian Bruner

Michael Brian Bruner Date of birth: 1 August 1993

1 August 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of May 2026)

32 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Saint Michael, Minnesota, United States

Saint Michael, Minnesota, United States Profession: TV personality, attorney

Michael Bruner is an American attorney who gained widespread recognition as a contestant on Big Brother 24. A true superfan and a powerhouse in challenges, he set a record with three Head of House (HOH) and six Veto wins. Even though he was evicted during a double elimination, he's considered one of the most dominant players ever.

Michael has since stepped away from TV to focus on his law career in Minnesota. He married his longtime partner, Hayden Middleton, in October 2023.

Joseph Abdin

Joseph Abdin attends Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC on 01 August 2023 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Ammar Abdin

Joseph Ammar Abdin Date of birth: 23 July 1997

23 July 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2026)

28 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Lake Worth, Florida, United States

Lake Worth, Florida, United States Profession: TV personality, actor, lawyer

Joseph Ammar Abdin, an attorney and personal trainer, rose to fame as a last-minute houseguest on Big Brother 24 in 2022. He became a fan favourite for his loyalty to Taylor, voting for her on the night of the finale.

After leaving Big Brother, Joseph landed a guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful, which sparked a serious interest in acting. The American actor also appeared on Season 38 of The Amazing Race alongside his brother, Adam Abdin.

Joseph still lives in Miami and is practising law while pursuing more on-screen roles. He and Taylor remain on good terms after their 2023 breakup.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner, smiling man in a vibrant, patterned shirt on (L), giving a piggyback ride to his wife, Megan Belmonte (R). Photo: @turnurr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Matthew Turner

Matthew Turner Date of birth: 21 May 1999

21 May 1999 Age: 27 years old (as of May 2026)

27 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: North Attleborough, Massachusetts, United States

North Attleborough, Massachusetts, United States Profession: TV personality, interior designer

Matthew "Matt" Turner, a TV personality, interior designer, thrift-store owner, and van-life enthusiast, won three HOH titles during his season. While he was a strong competitor, his aggressive strategy left him as the final member of the jury.

Since leaving the house, Matt hasn't pursued a full-time TV career, instead focusing on his businesses in Massachusetts. He did return to the screen briefly for a stint on The Amazing Race, but he spends most of his time on his creative ventures in New Bedford.

Brittany Hoopes

Brittany Hoopes, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brittany Nicole Hoopes

Brittany Nicole Hoopes Date of birth: 3 December 1989

3 December 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of May 2026)

36 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: TV personality, actress, hypnotherapist

A professional hypnotherapist and life coach from Atlanta, Brittany, was a key member of the "The Leftovers" alliance. She was known for her deep social strategy rather than for wins in physical competition, and she reached the final four.

After leaving the reality TV world, Brittany has stayed dedicated to her wellness career, running a successful coaching practice in Austin, Texas. She also hosts podcasts about self-love and intuition. In July 2025, Brittany and her husband, Stephen, welcomed their first child.

Monte and Taylor had a brief, intense showmance in the final weeks of the house. However, things got rocky after the cameras turned off, and they are no longer a couple.

What is Taylor Hale doing in 2026?

Taylor is a full-time media personality and TV host. She has been working on Big Brother companion shows and various media projects, including the Grammy Awards red carpet.

How much did Taylor win?

According to E! News, the reality TV personality took home a total of $800,000, which is the highest amount any single houseguest has earned in the show's history. The total consists of the grand prize of $750,000 and $50,000 for being voted as America's Favourite Houseguest.

What is the status of Kyle BB24?

Kyle keeps a much lower profile now, focusing on his personal life and social media content rather than the mainstream media cycle.

Three years later, the Big Brother 24 cast shows how reality fame can either launch a career or quickly fade. Taylor Hale is the clear breakout star, turning her game strategy into a long-term path in TV hosting. Now that the hype has settled, some houseguests are building careers online and on TV, while others live far away from the spotlight.

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While some couples on Temptation Island tried to get back together, most of them eventually moved on. Javen Butler and Shari Ligons were engaged, but eventually parted ways. Read on and find out what happened to the cast of Temptation Island Season 1.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng