Over 175,000 US visas revoked due to criminal activity and visa violations since Trump's return to office

Birth tourism cases targeted alongside serious criminal offences leading to visa cancellations

US visa described as a privilege, reflecting stricter immigration enforcement under the Trump administration

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States government has revoked more than 175,000 visas issued to foreign nationals since President Donald Trump returned to office, citing criminal activity, visa violations, fraud, threats to public safety and national security concerns.

The US Department of State disclosed the figure on Monday as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration enforcement and continuous-vetting programme.

Nigerians are affected as the US revokes 175,000 visas, lists reasons. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

According to the department, most of the visa cancellations followed encounters with law enforcement involving criminal activity.

Criminal offences top reasons for visa revocations

The State Department said assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related offences were among the leading reasons for visa revocations.

Other cases involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child molestation, fraud, embezzlement and other criminal offences.

The department also cited more serious cases involving foreign nationals accused of offences including felony, assault, sexual battery, kidnapping, human violations, sexual exploitation of minors, domestic violence and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The government said the cases formed part of its broader effort to continuously monitor visa holders and take action when individuals are found to have violated US immigration requirements or pose risks to American communities.

Birth tourism cases also targeted

The crackdown has also extended to foreign nationals accused of using the US visa system for so-called birth tourism.

The State Department said a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas from parents accused of travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so their children could obtain American citizenship.

The department has increasingly focused on alleged abuse of the immigration system, including cases involving fraud and misrepresentation.

In one case highlighted by officials, a foreign national accused of operating a legitimate healthcare-access business allegedly helped coordinate a Medicaid fraud scheme involving more than $5 million in fraudulent billing.

Another individual was accused of fabricating company revenue figures and forging documents to mislead investors and fraudulently obtain a US visa.

Political statements and national security concerns

The State Department also disclosed visa revocations involving foreign nationals accused of making statements celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The administration has argued that visa holders who endorse violence against Americans or otherwise pose security concerns can lose their immigration privileges.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also determined that some foreign nationals are deportable on foreign-policy grounds, including individuals whom US authorities accuse of links to foreign governments or activities considered hostile to US interests.

The cases cited by the department include nationals from Cuba and Iran, as well as individuals from Laos and Kuwait accused of conduct considered threatening or contrary to US interests.

‘A US visa is a privilege, not a right’

The latest action underscores the Trump administration's increasingly strict approach to visa enforcement and immigration screening.

The State Department said its continuous-vetting programme is designed to identify visa holders who violate the conditions attached to their visas, commit crimes, defraud Americans, abuse the immigration system or pose threats to public safety and national security.

The department said it would continue investigating visa holders and revoking visas where warranted.

The administration stressed that obtaining a US visa does not guarantee permanent permission to enter the country, describing a US visa as a privilege rather than a right.

Donald Trump's government cancels visas of over 175,000 people. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The latest figure also adds to a broader tightening of US immigration and visa policies under Trump, including enhanced screening and restrictions affecting nationals of several countries.

Nigeria is among countries facing partial visa restrictions under current US policy, although valid visas issued before January 1, 2026, were not revoked under the relevant 2026 entry restrictions.

List of prominent people whose US visas were revoked

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US visa revocation can happen for many reasons, including national security concerns, political disagreements, or stricter immigration enforcement.

Over the years, several high-profile individuals have had their visas revoked or cancelled, sparking global attention and debate.

Source: Legit.ng