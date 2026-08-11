Heirs Life Assurance has named Pastor Jerry Eze as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Tony Elumelu said Eze's community influence would strengthen consumer confidence

Eze is the founder of Streams of Joy International Ministry and holds a degree in History and International Relations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Heirs Life Assurance, the life insurance subsidiary of Heirs Insurance Group, has named Pastor Jerry Eze as an Independent Non-Executive Director on its board, effective August 10, 2026.

The company said the appointment is part of its strategy to deepen financial inclusion and grow insurance adoption in Nigeria by building public trust, broadening consumer education and strengthening long-term financial resilience among Nigerians.

Pastor Jerry Eze gets fresh corporate appointment with Heirs Life Assurance. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Instagram

Who Is Pastor Jerry Eze?

Eze is the founder and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International Ministry, which maintains branches across West Africa, Southern Africa, Europe and North America. He also convenes the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), a digital prayer platform that draws millions of participants globally.

Beyond his pastoral work, Eze founded the Jerry Eze Foundation, which offers housing assistance and grants to vulnerable communities, Punch reports.

Earlier in 2026, he announced N1 billion in grants targeting young entrepreneurs in agriculture, technology and manufacturing.

Before entering full-time ministry, Eze built a career in development communications, working as a specialist on a World Bank HIV/AIDS programme and later with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

He holds a degree in History and International Relations from Abia State University and a postgraduate qualification in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Tony Elumelu and Eze React to the Appointment

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Life Assurance, said the new board member's reach and understanding of ordinary Nigerians aligned directly with the company's inclusion goals, ThisDay reports.

Elumelu said:

"Pastor Jerry brings an exceptional combination of integrity, influence, and a deep understanding of people and communities."

He added that Eze's insight would help strengthen consumer confidence and protect the financial future of millions of Nigerians.

He said:

"We are delighted to welcome him to the Board of Heirs Life Assurance and the broader family of Heirs Insurance Group."

Tony Elumelu welcomes Pastor Jerry Eze to Heirs Life Assurance board Photo: Heirs

Source: UGC

Eze described the role as an honour, saying it arrived at a critical time for the insurance sector.

He said:

b to join the Board of Heirs Life Assurance at a defining moment for the insurance industry."

He added that he looked forward to working with the board and management to make insurance more accessible and relevant to Nigerians.

Elumelu makes over N680bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu, chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and his wife, Vivian Awele Elumelu, have increased their holdings in the bank through fresh share purchases.

The couple acquired a combined 23,196,236 UBA shares in two separate transactions, according to a recent corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The transactions had a combined value of N480.26 million, further increasing the couple's investment in the financial institution.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng