Who is Violet Summers? Her biography, age, height, net worth

Violet Summers is a fashion model and social media personality from the United States of America. She became famous for sharing fashion and modelling-related content on Instagram. She appeared in the 2017 documentary Oz Comic Con The Movie, directed by Edward Jeffries.

Violet Summers posing for pictures while holding her hair. Photo: @violets.tv on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Violet Summers enjoys a massive fan following on social media, especially on Instagram, where she shares captivating content, including modelling shots. The FansMGMT agency currently manages her.

Profile summary

Full name Violet Summers Gender Female Date of birth 28 November 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Adam Summers Mother Charlie Summers Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Education University of Phoenix Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @violets.tv Twitter @violetsummerss

Violet Summers' biography

The social media personality was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, but currently resides in California, United States. She is an American national of Italian-African-American heritage.

Her parents are Charlie and Adam Summers. She has a sister named Riley. After completing her high school education, she attended the University of Phoenix.

What is Violet Summers' age?

The California-based Instagram model is 23 years old as of 2023. When was Violet Summers born? She was born on 28 November 1999. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Violet Summers is a thriving model, fitness enthusiast and social media personality. She is best known for sharing her modelling pictures on social media, particularly Instagram. She commenced her professional modelling career when she was seventeen years old. The FansMGMT agency manages her.

The American model is also passionate about fashion; she often shares various lingerie and swimwear outfits on her Instagram page, which has accumulated almost 14 million followers as of this writing.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel, created on 5 December 2021 and has almost 4 thousand subscribers. She has uploaded a few short videos on the channel. However, the channel has not been active for a while now.

She is also active on TikTok, where she boasts over 6 thousand followers. Furthermore, she has an account on OnlyFans.

Aside from her social media career, Violet has also pursued a career in acting. She appeared in the 2017 documentary Oz Comic Con The Movie.

What is Violet Summers' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American model has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her modelling career and social media endeavours.

What is Violet Summers' height?

The American social media personality is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Furthermore, her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.

FAQs about Violet Summers

Who is Violet Summers? She is a model, fitness fanatic and social media personality known for sharing fashion and modelling content on Instagram. Where is Violet Summers from? She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America. How old is Violet Summers? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 November 1999. Who are Violet Summers’ parents? Her parents are Charlie and Adam Summers. Does Violet Summers have siblings? Yes, the Instagram star has a sister named Riley. Who is Violet Summers dating? Violet is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not disclosed any details about her current relationship status. What is Violet Summers’ height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. What is Violet Summers’ net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Violet Summers is a fashion model, fitness enthusiast, actress and social media personality from the United States of America. She gained public recognition for sharing fashion and modelling content on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan base. She currently resides in California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Rachel Nichols' husband. Rachel Nichols' husband, Max Nichols, is an American film director, producer, and actor. He was born on 9 December 1973 in Connecticut, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Max Nichols is widely known for his roles in Two Night Stand (2014), Day 5 (2016) and Chemistry Lessons. He is also popular for his relationship with American journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols. Max and Rachel have been married since 25 May 2001, and they share two children.

Source: Legit.ng