The cast of Crocodile Dundee became global stars after the film's release in 1986. Actors such as Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, David Gulpilil, and Mark Blum went on to pursue various career paths. While some continued acting for decades, others left Hollywood altogether, faced personal challenges, or reinvented themselves in entirely new careers.

Crocodile Dundee cast members (L to R): Paul Hogan, Mark Blum, and David Gulpilil. Photo: @theeightiesrule, @charleslibin, @milesrowlandacs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Crocodile Dundee launched careers for Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski, boosting their global recognition.

for Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski, boosting their global recognition. Many cast members shifted careers, with Linda Kozlowski becoming a successful entrepreneur after acting.

becoming a successful after acting. David Gulpilil and Mark Blum among the notable cast members who have since passed away.

Paul Hogan (Mick "Crocodile" Dundee)

Actor Paul Hogan attends the 2017 G'Day Black Tie Gala at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Paul Nolan Hogan

: Paul Nolan Hogan Date of birth : 8 October 1939

: 8 October 1939 Age : 86 years old (as of June 2026)

: 86 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Actor, comedian

Australian actor and comedian Paul Hogan became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Mick Dundee. Before the film, Hogan was already well known in Australia through his television comedy work. The success of Crocodile Dundee made him an international star and earned him a Golden Globe Award.

One of the most notable moments in Paul Hogan's career came when he turned down the lead role in the 1990 hit film Ghost. The role was taken by Patrick Swayze, who became a global star following the success of the film. Hogan, who has approximately 14 acting credits as of writing, has been featured in projects such as Almost an Angel, Lightning Jack, and Charlie & Boots.

In recent years, he has lived primarily in the United States while occasionally returning to Australia. He is reportedly experiencing health issues, including arthritis and a broken knee. During an interview in July 2025, the legendary actor told Channel Seven's Sally Bowrey:

Well, I have arthritis, and I have a knee, which, much to my embarrassment, I injured skateboarding. I'm an 80-plus skateboarder.

Linda Kozlowski (Sue Charlton)

Linda Kozlowski shares a moment with her husband in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Photo: @lindakozlowski_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Linda Kozlowski

: Linda Kozlowski Date of birth : 7 January 1958

: 7 January 1958 Age : 68 years old (as of 2026)

: 68 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Businesswoman, former actress

Linda Kozlowski played journalist Sue Charlton, the woman who fell in love with Mick Dundee. Her chemistry with Hogan extended beyond the screen, and the pair eventually married after working together on the franchise. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the original film.

After she starred in Crocodile Dundee, she took up several other acting roles, including starring in Pass the Ammo, Backstreet Justice, Village of the Damned, and The Neighbor. Despite her fame, Kozlowski grew frustrated by the limited roles offered to her and gradually stepped away from acting, with her last acting role being in 2001.

After divorcing Hogan in 2013, Linda Kozlowski moved to Marrakesh, Morocco. There, she met Moulay Hafid Baba, a tour guide, with whom she fell in love and married in 2017. The couple co-founded a luxury travel company, Dream My Destiny, completely shifting her focus from acting to the travel business.

Mark Blum (Richard Mason)

The late actor Mark Blum smiles in different portrait photos. Photo: @bigtalkexclusive, @letahlevy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Mark Jeffrey Blum

: Mark Jeffrey Blum Date of birth : 14 May 1950

: 14 May 1950 Date of death : 25 March 2020 (69 years old)

: 25 March 2020 (69 years old) Profession: Actor

Mark Blum portrayed Richard Mason, Sue Charlton's ambitious boyfriend. Although he was overshadowed by the romance between Dundee and Sue, Blum built an impressive acting career after the film.

Over the following decades, he appeared in numerous television series, films, and stage productions. Boasting approximately 88 acting credits, some of his most notable appearances include Desperately Seeking Susan, Blind Date, The Sopranos, Human Capital, and Love Is Blind. He also won the Best Actor Award for his role in Audition in Hell.

In his personal life, he married American actress Janet Zarish in 2005. The actor died on 25 March 2020 at New York–Presbyterian Hospital due to complications related to COVID-19.

David Gulpilil (Neville Bell)

David Gulpilil arrives for the 'Screen Worlds' exhibition opening at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Hannah Mason

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Dhalatnghu Gulpilil

: David Dhalatnghu Gulpilil Date of birth : 1 July 1953

: 1 July 1953 Date of death : 29 November 2021

: 29 November 2021 Profession: Actor, dancer

Acclaimed Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil played Neville Bell, one of Dundee's trusted friends. Long before Crocodile Dundee, Gulpilil had earned recognition for groundbreaking performances in films such as Walkabout and Storm Boy.

His career spanned more than five decades and helped bring Indigenous Australian stories to international audiences. Following his role in Crocodile Dundee, David Gulpilil appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Australia, Rabbit-Proof Fence, Dead Heart, The Proposition, Goldstone, and Faraway Downs.

Actor Gulpilil passed away on 29 November 2021 following a battle with lung cancer, leaving behind an extraordinary artistic legacy. Despite personal struggles that included legal troubles and health issues, he remained one of Australia's most respected actors.

John Meillon (Walter Reilly)

John Meillon appears in a movie scene. Photo: @bradleyperrott on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : John Meillon

: John Meillon Date of birth : 1 May 1934

: 1 May 1934 Date of death : 11 August 1989

: 11 August 1989 Profession: Actor

Veteran Australian actor John Meillon portrayed Walter Reilly, Dundee's long-time mentor and friend. When he was featured in Crocodile Dundee in 1986, Meillon was already a highly respected figure in Australian cinema and theatre. He also appeared in films such as Bullseye, Frenchman's Farm, Outback Bound, and Tripe.

Actor Meillon succumbed to complications related to cirrhosis of the liver on 11 August 1989 in Neutral Bay, Sydney. He was posthumously awarded the Raymond Longford Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael Lombard (Sam Charlton)

Michael Lombard (L), alongside other actors, appears in a movie scene. Photo: @DannyBCheek on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Michael LaBombarda

: Michael LaBombarda Date of birth : 8 August 1934

: 8 August 1934 Date of death : 13 August 2020 (86 years old)

: 13 August 2020 (86 years old) Profession: Actor

Michael Lombard played Sam Charlton, Sue's wealthy father. He continued pursuing acting after his appearance in the 1986 film and was featured in films and TV series, such as Once Again, Blood Money, Miami Vice, Second Sight, and The Devil's Advocate.

After a career spanning approximately seven decades since 1956, he quit acting in 2013. Michael Lombard later passed away on 13 August 2020, aged 86 years.

Steve Rackman (Donk)

Steve Rackman poses during a training session in a gym. Photo: Peter Morris/Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Donald Kerr

: Donald Kerr Date of birth : 1942

: 1942 Age : 84 years old (as of 2026)

: 84 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, wrestler

Steve Rackman, whose birth name is Donald Kerr, was a doorman before first gaining fame as a professional wrestler between 1973 and 1978. He transitioned to acting and was featured in several films and TV series. His imposing physical presence made him a memorable part of films. Rackman is famous for roles in Turkey Shoot, The Gift, The Fighter, and Outback Bound.

After his acting career slowed down, Rackman focused on the fitness industry and reportedly operated gyms before eventually retiring. His post-Hollywood life represented a complete departure from the entertainment business.

Gerry Skilton (Nugget)

Actor Gerry Skilton (brown jacket) appears in a movie scene. Photo: @killer80s on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Gerry Skilton

: Gerry Skilton Date of birth : 12 March 1945

: 12 March 1945 Age : 81 years old (as of 2026)

: 81 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor

Gerry Skilton played Nugget, another member of Dundee's close-knit Outback circle. Skilton had a long association with Paul Hogan and frequently appeared in projects connected to the comedian. After Crocodile Dundee, he was featured in several other films and TV series, including A Country Practice, Grievous Bodily Harm, Rough Diamonds, and The Entire Life.

Beyond acting, he worked extensively as a stunt performer and continued contributing to Australian film and television productions. His behind-the-scenes work became as significant as his on-screen appearances.

Reginald VelJohnson (Gus)

Reginald VelJohnson attends the 26th Annual Family Film and TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Reginald VelJohnson

: Reginald VelJohnson Date of birth : 16 August 1952

: 16 August 1952 Age : 73 years old (as of June 2026)

: 73 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Actor

Reginald VelJohnson appeared in Crocodile Dundee as Gus. While his role was relatively small, his career exploded in the years that followed. VelJohnson became famous worldwide through his performances in Die Hard and the television sitcom Family Matters. He remains active in the entertainment industry and has appeared in over 100 films and television series since making his acting debut in 1979.

Caitlin Clarke (Simone)

Andy Kaufman with Caitlin Clarke (L) and Debbie Harry Photo: Debra Trebitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katherine Anne Clarke

: Katherine Anne Clarke Date of birth : 3 May 1952

: 3 May 1952 Date of death : 9 September 2004

: 9 September 2004 Profession: Actress

Caitlin Clarke played Simone, one of Sue Charlton's New York friends. Following the film, Clarke continued acting on stage and screen. She is known for roles in Once a Hero, Blown Away, Kiss and Tell, and Never Again.

Later in her career, she shifted her focus to teaching theatre at the University of Pittsburgh and at the Pittsburgh Musical Theatre's Rauh Conservatory. Clarke died on 9 September 2004 after battling ovarian cancer.

Is Paul Hogan still married to Linda Kozlowski?

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski are no longer married. The former Crocodile Dundee co-stars married in 1990 after falling in love while working on the film franchise. However, Kozlowski filed for divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences, and the marriage officially ended that same year.

Where is Linda Kozlowski now?

Linda Kozlowski currently lives in Marrakesh, Morocco. After leaving acting, she shifted her focus to entrepreneurship and co-founded a luxury travel company that specialises in personalised tours and travel experiences across Morocco.

Who from Crocodile Dundee has passed away?

Several cast members from Crocodile Dundee have died, including David Gulpilil (2021), Mark Blum (2020), John Meillon (1989), and Caitlin Clarke (2004).

How much was Paul Hogan paid for Crocodile Dundee?

Paul Hogan earned far more than a traditional acting salary from Crocodile Dundee because he co-wrote and produced the film in addition to starring in it. He reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars in earnings from his ownership stake. Hogan independently raised $8.8 million for the budget, resulting in a 60% ownership stake.

Did Paul Hogan really turn down the film Ghost?

Paul Hogan has said that he turned down the lead role in the 1990 romantic fantasy film Ghost. The role ultimately went to Patrick Swayze, whose performance became one of the most memorable of his career. Hogan later acknowledged that passing on the project was one of several major opportunities he chose not to pursue.

Why did Linda Kozlowski quit acting?

Linda Kozlowski quit acting because she became dissatisfied with the limited roles she was being offered after the Crocodile Dundee films. In interviews, she explained that many of the available parts were not creatively fulfilling, and she preferred leaving the industry rather than accepting roles she did not enjoy.

The cast of Crocodile Dundee followed remarkably different paths after the film's historic success. Some continued thriving in entertainment, while others found success in entirely different careers and lifestyles. Decades later, their stories remain as fascinating as the movie that first brought them together.

Legit.ng recently published an update about the All of Us cast. Since the 2003 sitcom ended, actors such as Duane Martin, LisaRaye McCoy, Elise Neal, and Terri J. Vaughn have continued to thrive in various fields, including filmmaking, comedy, teaching, and business.

Today, while some cast members continue to pursue acting, others have established successful careers outside the entertainment industry. Read on to learn more about their professional and personal lives after the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng