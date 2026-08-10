New Zealand immigration has announced a hybrid selection model for the Parent Resident Visa category, taking effect from October 5, 2026

Under the new system, about 90% of expressions of interest (EOI) will be selected by date order, while 10% will go through a ballot

It is noteworthy that current EOI holders will automatically move into the new system and will not need to resubmit their applications

New Zealand's immigration authority has announced significant changes to how parents of New Zealand citizens and residents are selected for residency, with a new hybrid model replacing the current system from October 5, 2026.

Under the updated approach, roughly 90% of expressions of interest (EOIs) will be picked in the order they were submitted, while the remaining 10% will be drawn through a ballot.

New Zealand unveils new parent resident visa changes. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The annual cap of 2,500 parent resident visas per financial year stays in place.

Immigration New Zealand said the changes are designed to make the process fairer and more predictable for families, while still giving newer applicants a realistic chance of being selected.

Key dates families should note

The next selection draw under the current system will go ahead as planned on August 11, 2026. The first draw under the new hybrid model is scheduled for November 10, 2026, giving applicants and sponsors time to understand the transition.

People who already hold an EOI in the pool will be moved into the new system automatically on October 5, 2026. They will not be required to submit a fresh EOI.

Those who have kept their EOI active without a break, including anyone who submitted a replacement within 90 days of their previous EOI expiring, will generally keep their original queue position based on the date their first EOI was accepted.

One of the more significant changes involves how long EOIs remain valid. Currently, an EOI expires after two years if it has not been selected. From October, EOIs will no longer expire, as long as applicants confirm every two years that they want to remain in the pool and keep their details current. No additional fee will be charged for this confirmation.

What stays the same

The changes affect only how EOIs are chosen for an invitation to apply. All existing eligibility requirements for the Parent Resident Visa remain unchanged. Applicants and their sponsors must still meet every condition set out under the current rules.

Immigration New Zealand acknowledged that demand for the visa is expected to continue exceeding the number of available places each year. As a result, some applicants may still face a considerable wait before being selected, even under the revised model.

The authority said it would write to both current and historical EOI holders with detailed information about the transition before the new model takes effect.

Details about individual queue positions will be made available to current EOI holders after October 5, 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had explained what foreigners should expect during the citizenship test.

New Zealand work visas and requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a full list of New Zealand work visas and their requirements.

Some visas require a confirmed job offer before an application can be submitted, while others give holders the freedom to work in virtually any role, anywhere in the country.

Regardless of the category, what a visa holder can legally do is always set out in their visa conditions.

Source: Legit.ng