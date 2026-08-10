Denmark announced a category of foreigners who are exempted from its citizenship and language tests under specific conditions

Children born in wedlock to Danish mothers who could not claim citizenship at birth are among those who qualify under the exemption

Denmark clarified that applicants in this category do not need to hold permanent residency to pursue a citizenship application

Denmark has outlined a specific group of people who are not required to sit its citizenship test to become Danish nationals, offering an alternative route for those who meet defined criteria.

At the centre of the announcement is a provision for children who were born in wedlock to Danish mothers but were unable to claim Danish citizenship at the time of their birth.

Denmark reveals 1 category of applicants exempted from citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Danish citizenship exemption

Denmark confirmed that such individuals may apply for Danish citizenship through a separate process that does not carry the standard test requirements.

In addition to the child, the Danish mother herself may also file a citizenship application to claim Danish nationality on behalf of her child who was born during the qualifying period. Crucially, this provision does not require the applicant to be a permanent resident of Denmark, making it accessible to individuals living outside the country.

Language requirements under the Danish exemption

The exemption extends beyond just the citizenship test. Individuals who fall within this category are also not required to take the Danish language test, provided they are able to hold an ordinary conversation in the official language. This means the individual must demonstrate a basic level of spoken Danish, but is not held to the formal examination standard that other applicants must meet.

Denmark's announcement adds to a growing number of countries that have carved out specific exemptions within their naturalisation frameworks. Legit.ng had previously reported that Australia similarly exempts certain categories of foreigners from its own citizenship test requirements.

US speaks about American citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government outlined three categories of foreigners who may be exempted from the English language requirement during the American citizenship process.

The article explains that some eligible applicants are also allowed to take the civics test in their native language.

Source: Legit.ng