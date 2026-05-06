The 7th Heaven cast has taken very different paths since the show ended. Barry Watson continued acting, while Beverley Mitchell balanced TV roles with family life. Jessica Biel became a Hollywood star, and Stephen Collins stepped away from the spotlight.

The 7th Heaven cast at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards - Seventeen Magazine - Backstage. Photo: Ray Mickshaw (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jessica Biel successfully transitioned from child star to a powerhouse actress and producer with notable projects like The Sinner .

successfully transitioned from child star to a and with notable projects like . Stephen Collins ' legacy was overshadowed by his 2014 confession of sexual misconduct involving minors, ending his acting career.

' legacy was overshadowed by his involving minors, ending his acting career. After a long, successful acting career, Camden Matriarch Catherine Hicks retired from the entertainment industry.

from the entertainment industry. The show suffered a heartbreaking loss in 2020 when Lorenzo Brino , who played Sam Camdem, passed away at age 21.

, who played Sam Camdem, at age 21. In 2024, Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman launched a podcast titled Catching up With the Camdens, allowing them to revisit their experiences on 7th Heaven for a new generation.

Where are the 7th Heaven cast members now?

The 7th Heaven cast helped define the WB network's family drama landscape from 1996 to 2007. Led by the Camden family, the series ran for eleven seasons, becoming a cornerstone of television history. Here is a look at what the actors are doing today.

Jessica Biel (Mary Camden)

Jessica Biel at the Annual Kids Choice Awards 1 May 1999 (L). The actress at the Annual Critics Choice Awards on 4 January 2026 (R). Photo: Barry King, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3 March 1982

3 March 1982 Age: 44 years old (as of 2026)

44 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Minnesota, United States

Minnesota, United States Profession: Actress, producer

Jessica Biel is an American actress and film producer. She played the rebellious Mary Camden, a role that springboarded her to stardom. Unlike many child actors‌, Bi‌el successfully shed h‍er te‌levisi​on image to become a major Hollywood player.

Jessica earned critical acclaim​ for The Illusionist (‌2006) a‍nd l‍ater produce‍d and later produced and starred in the hit series The Si‌n‍ne‌r (2017). Jessica Biel married American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake. The couple resides in Big Sky, Montana, with their two sons: Phineas and Silas.

Stephen Collins (Eric Camden)

Stephen Collins at the WB Network's All-Star Party 6 January 2001 (L). The actor attends the premiere of "Devious Maids" on 17 June 2013 (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Jason Kirk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1 October 1947

1 October 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of May 2026)

78 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Des Moines, Iowa, United States

Des Moines, Iowa, United States Profession: Former actor

Step‌hen Collins is a former actor who played the moral centre of the series, Reverend Eric Camden. After the show, he starred in various shows, including No Ordinary Family (2010) and Revolution (2012–2014). Collins also played Saul Holden on Brothers & Sisters (2006) and had guest spots in The Fosters (2013) and Devious Maids (2013).

In 2014, Stephen tarnished his image after he confessed to‍ sexual misconduct involving minors. According to TMZ, an audio recording in which he admitted to having sexually abused minors leaked. The audio was recorded during a therapy session with his wife. The former actor later released a statement to People magazine that read in part:

Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since.

Stephen also spoke about the scandal on Katie Couric's Yahoo Global News. According to Entertainment Tonight, he said he had apologised to one of the women:

I did have an opportunity to do so with one of the women, 15 years later. I apologised, and she was extraordinarily gracious.

The scandal eventually ended his career in mainstream entertainment. Stephen Collins has since remained largely out of the public eye.

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden)

Beverley Mitchell poses for a photo (L) and at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 18th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show (R). Photo: Frank Trapper, Tom Cooper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 January 1981

22 January 1981 Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)

45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Arcadia, California, United States

Arcadia, California, United States Profession: Actress, singer, podcaster

Bev‍e‍rley Mitchell grew up on screen as​ Lucy Camden.‌ Following her breakout role on 7th Heaven, she had a supporting role in the superhero film The Crow: City of Angels (1996). She also starred in the films Right on Track (2003) and Saw II (2005).

Since 7th Heaven concluded, the American actress has appeared in series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2011) and Hollywood Darlings (2017). Mitchell has also branched out into reality television, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

Besides acting, Beverley is also a singer. She released a self-titled country album in 2007, which peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Recently, Mitchell has found success as a podcast host, co-hosting Catching Up with the Camdens.

Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden)

Mackenzie Rosman at the WB Summer TCA Press Tour All-Star Party on 25 July 1998 (L) The actress at the PATHWAY TO THE CURE on 11 June 2014 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Rachel Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 December 1989

28 December 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of May 2026)

36 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States

Charleston, South Carolina, United States Profession: Actress, equestrian

Mackenzie Rosman played Ruthie, the youngest sister in the Camden family. The child actor appeared in the independent film Gideon (1999), alongside Christopher Lambert and Shelley Winters.

Following her time on the show, Rosman played Jill in the 2008 horror film, Fading of the Cries. She also starred in The Tomb (2009), Beneath (2013), and Ghost Shark (2013).

Rosman has largely moved away from the Hollywood grind. Sh‍e is an avid‌ equestrian a‍nd‌ spends much of her time competing in jumping events. Mackenzie co-hosts the Catching Up with the Camdens podcast alongside Gallagher and Mitchell.

She currently lives on a farm in Maryland and is a mother to a daughter, Ophelia, born in 2022.

David Gallagher (Simon Camden)

David Gallagher during 11th Annual Kids for Kids Celebrity Carnival (L). The actor at "Super 8" Blu-ray and DVD release party (R). Photo: KMazur, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 February 1985

9 February 1985 Age: 41 years old (as of 2026)

41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: College Point, New York, United States

College Point, New York, United States Profession: Actor, former model

David Gallagher played Simon Camden, though he briefly stepped back from the series to focus on his education. He returned part-time for the ninth season and eventually left during its final season.

After leaving 7th Heaven, Gallagher has remained active in voice acting and various film projects. He portrayed Kevin Harper in Angels in the Endzone (1997), Richie Rich in Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998), and Riku in the Kingdom Hearts series (2002).

In 2024, the American actor reunited with his former co-stars to co-host the 7th Heaven rewatch podcast, Catching up with the Camdens. Gallagher has been nominated for the Young Artist Award five times and is a Teen Choice Award winner. He has a daughter named Lily.

Barry Watson (Matt Camden)

Barry Watson during The 2002 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City (L). The actor Barry Watson in the CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK "High School Reunion (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, FOX (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 April 1974

23 April 1974 Age: 52 years old (as of 2026)

52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Traverse City, Michigan, United States Profession: Actor, film director

As the eldest Camden sibling, Matt was a fan favourite. In real life, Watson faced a major personal challenge during the show's run when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, which limited his screen time in later seasons.

Barry Watson recovered and continued to work in acting and directing, with credits including What About Brian (2006), The Loudest Voice (2019), and Sorority Boys (2002). The film director directed two episodes of 7th Heaven in 2005 and one episode of The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2010. Watson resides in Los Angeles, California and has two children, Oliver and Felix.

Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden)

Stephan Collins and Catherine Hicks (L). The actress a the screening of "Peggy Sue Got Married" on 24 April 2022 (R). Photo: Frank Trapper, Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 August 1951

6 August 1951 Age: 74 years old (as of 2026)

74 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Profession: Retired actress

Catherine Hicks provided the warm, maternal anchor for the Camden family. Before playing the warm-hearted Annie Camden, she had a robust career in film and TV, including Child's Play (1988), Ryan's Hope (1975), and Marilyn: The Untold Story (1980).

After 7th Heaven wrapped, the American actress had a busy year in 2011 starring in A Valentine's Date, Borderline Murder, Dorfman in Love and A Christmas Wedding Tail.

In 2023, she officially announced her retirement from acting to focus on volunteer work and personal pursuits. Catherine lives with her husband, Kevin Yaghter, and they share a daughter, Catie.

Adam LaVorgna (Robbie Palmer)

Adam LaVorgna at The WB Network's 2002 Summer Party (L). The actor smiling on 6 December 2023 (R). Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, @adamlavorgna on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 1 March 1981

1 March 1981 Age: 45 years old (as of 2026)

45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, United States

New Haven, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actor

Adam LaVorgna portrayed Robbie Palmer, Mary's troubled ex-boyfriend, on 7th Heaven. He, however, left the show in 2002. Before the series, he starred as Nicholas Scamperelli in Brooklyn Bridge, for which he received the 1993 Youth in Film Award for Best Actor.

The American actor also starred in I'll Be Home for Christmas with Jessica Biel. Adam LaVorgna went on to work on other projects, including The House Is Burning (2006), Law & Order Criminal Intent (2006), and CSI: Miami (2007).

Nikolas Brino and Lorenzo Brino (David and Sam Camden)

Brino twins, Nikolas and Lorenzo, displaying a childhood snapshot of the brothers on a beach (L) and holding each other as adults. Photo: @chrissyadams (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino played the Camden twins, David and Sam. The twins were part of a set of quadruplets who shared the twins' roles as babies on the show. However, Nikolas and Lorenzo became the main actors for David and Sam until the series ended in 2007.

After the series, Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino carved out very different paths. Nikolas stepped back from acting entirely. Lorenzo, on the other hand, tragically died in a car accident on 9 March 2020, at age 21.

What happened to the 7th Heaven cast?

The 7th Heaven cast followed diverse paths. Some achieved major success, others stepped away, and Stephen Collins faced a serious controversy.

Where is Simon from 7th Heaven now?

David Gallagher, known as Simon from the WB family series 7th Heaven, continues to act in various roles and voice projects. He also co-hosts the Catching up with the Camdens podcast.

Who played Ruthie from 7th Heaven?

Mackenzie Rosman played Ruthie on 7th Heaven. The American actress and equestrian now competes with her horse, Mentos Junior, and co-hosts the Catching Up with the Camdens podcast.

Why is Stephen Collins controversial?

Stephen Collins confessed to misconduct involving minors in 2014. The admission caused a significant backlash and tarnished the show's wholesome reputation.

The 7th Heaven cast left a mark on a generation of viewers. While the careers of stars like Jessica Biel thrived, the ensemble as a whole is now remembered through a complex lens. Fans are balancing nostalgia for a simpler era of TV with the harsh reality of the off-screen scandals that followed.

Legit.ng published a post about the Duggar family. The Duggar family became famous on the TV show 19 Kids and Counting. They were known for having a very large family and following strict religious rules.

The Duggar children are adults and have chosen different paths, with some still living in Arkansas and raising big families of their own. Others have moved away to start new lives and are pursuing their own interests, such as writing books and starting businesses. Find out where the Duggar family is now in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng