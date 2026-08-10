The US Citizenship and Immigration Services published a list of reasons why permanent residents and other foreigners should consider applying for citizenship

The list covers rights and privileges that are exclusively available to citizens, including voting in federal elections and carrying a US passport

Several financial and employment benefits also made the list, ranging from access to federal grants to eligibility for government jobs

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published a detailed breakdown of the benefits that come with becoming a naturalised American citizen, laying out ten distinct reasons why eligible foreigners living in the country should consider taking that step.

The agency frames citizenship as a meaningful commitment, noting that the United States is a nation bound not by race or religion but by shared values, and that naturalised citizens continue to play a vital role in the country's democracy.

US citizens US announces 10 reasons why foreigners should consider becoming citizens. Photo: Getty

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Why foreigners should consider American citizenship

1. Right to vote

Among the most prominent reasons listed is the right to vote. Only citizens can cast ballots in federal elections, and most states similarly restrict voting rights to citizens in other contests.

2. Serve on a jury

Citizens are also the only people eligible to serve on a federal jury, a responsibility the USCIS describes as an important civic duty.

3. Travel with American passport

Holding a US passport is another major benefit. Beyond the travel access it provides, an American passport entitles the holder to assistance from the US government if they encounter difficulties while abroad.

4. Bring relatives to US

Citizens also gain an advantage when petitioning to bring relatives to the country permanently, with the government noting that citizens generally receive priority over non-citizens in such cases.

5. Obtain citizenship for your children

Additionally, children born abroad to a US citizen automatically acquire citizenship in most circumstances.

6. Federal jobs

On the professional side, certain federal government positions are open only to citizens.

7. Election into office

Elected office at the federal level, including seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives, is also restricted to citizens, as are most state and local offices.

8. Residency security

Perhaps one of the most significant protections cited is security of residency. A naturalised citizen's right to remain in the United States cannot be revoked, unlike the status held by permanent residents, who can lose their residency under certain conditions.

9. Eligible for scholarships and grants

The list also highlights financial advantages. Many college scholarships and government grants are available exclusively to citizens, giving them broader access to funding for education and other purposes.

10. Obtain government benefits

Certain government benefits are similarly restricted to citizens only.

The USCIS acknowledges that applying for citizenship is a major decision that carries both meaningful privileges and equally significant responsibilities, and it encourages eligible residents to weigh both carefully before proceeding.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng