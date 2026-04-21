Most of the Temptation Island Season 1 cast saw their relationships unravel after the show, with Evan and Kaci’s breakup being the most dramatic. In the aftermath, many couples went their separate ways—some attempted brief reconciliations, but most ultimately moved on. Today, the cast is focused on new paths in life, including careers in fitness, business, and content creation.

Temptation Island season 1 cast. Photo: @temptationtv on Instagram (modfied by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kaci Campbell and Evan Smith are no longer together and have not reconciled since their emotional breakup in the 2019 season finale.

are no longer together and have not reconciled since their emotional season finale. Javen Butler and Shari Ligons left the island engaged, but their relationship later ended , even after a brief attempt to try again after the show.

left the island engaged, but their , even after a brief attempt to try again after the show. John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer split soon after leaving the island. Kady remained active on social media, while John stepped away from the public eye.

Where are the Temptation Island season 1 cast now?

Season 1 of USA Network’s Temptation Island (2019) was packed with drama, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, and while some couples left the island appearing stronger, none of them ultimately stayed together long-term. Here is a closer look at the season 1 couples and what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Javen Butler and Shari Ligons

After appearing on Temptation Island, Javen Butler and Shari Ligons were seen as the biggest success story from Season 1. They had been high school sweethearts for eight years and joined the show to fix trust issues caused by Javen’s past cheating. During the show, both stayed loyal to each other and got engaged on the season finale, which aired in March 2019.

Javen Butler and Shari Ligons from Temptation Island season 1. Photo: @shaaarrri, @javens.world on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A year later, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, Javen and Shari broke up amid cheating rumours involving Shari. Despite the challenges, they got back together and tried to make things work again. From 2022 to 2023, they appeared stronger, running a YouTube channel together and hosting the Shari & Javen Podcast.

Lately, they have not shown up on each other’s social media for a long time. Even though both are active online, neither has posted photos together or with new partners in years. They also don’t follow each other on Instagram anymore. Their shared YouTube channel, Shari and Javen, remains inactive and all the videos have been removed.

Today, both have moved on with their lives. Shari continues her career in human resources and recruiting, while remaining active as a digital content creator. Javen Butler remains in the San Francisco area and has focused on his personal brand, leveraging his football background to partner with health and fitness companies like Snap Supplements.

Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl

Karl Collins on 15 February 2026 in Chicago, Illinois (L). Nicole Tutewohl in Miami, Florida in 2025 (R). Photo: @itskcity, @nicolekayfitness on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karl and Nicole joined reality show Temptation Island because they had trust problems in their relationship. They first met at a gym, and at that time, Nicole had a boyfriend but later left him for Karl. The couple from Chicago had been together for about two and a half years when they decided to go on the show.

During the Season 1 finale in 2019, they broke up after realising their relationship was mostly on the surface and not very deep. A few months after the show ended, they surprised fans by getting back together and even adopting a puppy named Kobe.

However, the reunion did not last long. By 2021, Karl shared on social media that he was single again, and Nicole also confirmed she was “single and ready to mingle” via X (Twitter). Today, they still live in Chicago and have focused on their fitness careers. Nicole has built her own online fitness brand, Nicole Kay Fitness, sharing workouts and lifestyle content.

Karl also works as a fitness content creator, partners with brands, and connects with fans through platforms like Cameo.

John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer

John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer on Temptation Island Season 1. Photo: @usanetwork on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John and Kady met on Bumble and had been together for three years before they chose to join Temptation Island. At the final bonfire, both chose to leave the island single. After filming, they tried to give their relationship another chance back home in Texas, but it did not last.

Things ended for good when Kady travelled to New York to visit her on-island connection, Johnny Alexander, and asked John to watch her pets while she was away. In the end, neither of them continued with their show connections.

Since then, both have focused on their own lives and careers. Kady moved from Fort Worth to Dallas, where she started her own business, Kannon Marketing Agency, working mainly in the country music space. She has also shared more about her personal life online.

John, on the other hand, still lives in Fort Worth and works as a personal trainer. During the pandemic, he started offering online fitness classes and now focuses on building his career and creating fitness content.

Kaci Campbell and Evan Smith

Kaci Campbell and Evan Smith on Temptation Island S1. Photo: @usanetwork on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

After their time on Temptation Island, Kaci Campbell and Evan Smith went their separate ways for good. Their breakup in the 2019 finale shocked many people because they had been together for 10 years before joining the show. At the final bonfire, Evan made the unexpected decision to leave Kaci and start a new relationship with single cast member Morgan Lolar.

After the show, the drama continued. About six months later, Evan and Morgan got engaged and moved in together in the Washington, D.C. area. However, their relationship also fell apart in early 2020 when Morgan ended the engagement.

On 9 April 2020, during an interview on the Watch With Us podcast, Morgan shared that Evan had been unfaithful and that she had supported him financially during their time together. According to US Weekly, she said:

He didn’t work the entire time that he lived with me for almost a year and a half. I supported him financially and his excuse for abruptly leaving two days before we were supposed to move to L.A. was that he needed to go ‘work’ to be able to pay me back. He said he wanted to feel like a man, kinda blaming me for him not doing anything with his life. It didn’t make any sense to me.

Since then, Kaci has focused on rebuilding her life and is now seen as one of the show’s biggest success stories. She works as a digital content creator and hosts a podcast called It’s Tempting, where she talks about reality TV and healing from toxic relationships.

Evan, on the other hand, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. He is, however, still active on social media, where he shares content about his lifestyle and fitness.

Evan Smith in Seattle, Washington, United States in 2024 (L). kaci campbell in Los Angeles in 2022 (R). Photo: @evanchristiansmith, @kacibreannecampbell on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Which couples were on Temptation Island S1?

The four original couples from the 2019 USA Network revival of Temptation Island were Javen Butler and Shari Ligons, Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell, Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl, and John Thurmond and Kady Krambeer.

Who from Temptation Island season 1 is still together?

As of 2026, none of the original couples from the 2019 USA Network Temptation Island season 1 are still together.

Did Evan and Morgan get married?

Evan and Morgan never married, as they called off their engagement in 2020.

Why did Morgan and Evan break up on Temptation Island?

Morgan and Evan broke up because Morgan discovered Evan was cheating on her and allegedly lying about his finances while she supported him.

Are Javen and Shari still together?

Javen and Shari are no longer together, as they officially confirmed their split in early 2025 after a fourteen-year relationship.

What happened to John and Kathryn from Temptation Island?

John and Katheryn are no longer together, as they decided to remain just friends due to the long distance between them and the natural fading of their romantic connection after leaving the show.

The Temptation Island Season 1 cast saw significant drama after filming, particularly with Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell. The high school sweethearts' 10-year relationship ended after Evan left Kaci for single Morgan Lolar. As of writing, the cast has moved on to very different lives.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. The Love Island Season 2 aired later, from 24 August to 30 September 2020, on CBS. Since then, some stars have taken varied paths, with winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey married with two children.

Runners-up Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are also married and successful influencers. Others like Kady McDermott returned for the 2023 series, and many work as influencers, entrepreneurs, or in fitness.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng