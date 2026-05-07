The Love Island Season 3 cast delivered one of 2021's most unexpected love stories. However, none of the couples is still together today. Since the show ended, Islanders like Olivia Kaiser and Cashay Proudfoot moved into competitive reality TV on The Challenge, while others, like Josh Goldstein, focused on fitness, lifestyle content, and personal branding.

Love Island USA cast. Photo: Photo by Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Several cast members, including Olivia Kaiser, Korey Gandy, and Cashay Proudfoot , have remained active in reality TV, competing on shows such as The Challenge and The Challenge: USA .

, have remained active in reality TV, competing on shows such as and . Winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy split in December 2021 , four months after the finale.

split in , four months after the finale. Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada were the season's longest-lasting couple, but after several years of an on-and-off relationship, they confirmed their final split in June 2024 .

were the season's longest-lasting couple, but after several years of an on-and-off relationship, they confirmed their final split in . One of the Love Island USA Season 3 cast members, Sliman "Slim" Albher , passed away in November 2024 at the age of 30 .

Season 3 cast members, , at the . Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. continued their relationship after the show but ultimately split in January 2022.

Where is the Love Island Season 3 cast now?

Though none of the season 3 couples is still together today, some did continue dating after leaving the villa, only to eventually break up. The Love Island USA cast has since stayed remarkably busy. Most have moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, from building personal brands and media careers to competing on high-stakes reality TV.

Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Kaiser attends MTV's "The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras" LA event. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olivia Kaiser

Olivia Kaiser Date of birth: 8 July 1992

8 July 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of May 2026)

33 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Anchorage, Alaska

Olivia Kaiser won Love Island USA Season 3 alongside Korey Gandy after a slow-burning friends-to-lovers romance that surprised the villa and viewers. They parted ways in November 2021 after struggling with the long distance between Alaska and Virginia.

Since then, Olivia has become one of the most successful reality competition stars from the season, competing on multiple seasons of The Challenge and emerging as a major contender. In 2025, she won The Challenge: Vets & New Threats, marking a major career milestone.

Before appearing on the show, Olivia worked as a licensed cosmetologist. She has continued in the field through her Scottsdale, Arizona-based business, Liv Beautifully. Olivia is also active as a lifestyle and fitness influencer.

Korey Gandy

Korey Gandy photographed against a bold, colourful artistic backdrop. Photo: @korey_gandy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Korey Gandy

Korey Gandy Date of birth: 23 July 1992

23 July 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of May 2026)

33 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States

Korey Gandy was crowned the winner of Love Island USA Season 3 alongside Olivia Kaiser, but their romance didn't last long after the villa. Since then, Korey has focused on fitness and entrepreneurship. He launched his apparel brand Stay Freakish, inspired by his time on the show.

Korey also works as a model and social media influencer. He regularly shares content around fitness, travel, and motorcycles.

Kyra Lizama

Kyra Lizama attends the ECOLUXE Oscars luxury lounge. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyra Lizama

Kyra Lizama Date of birth: 2 August 1997

2 August 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2026)

28 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii

Kyra Lizama finished as a runner-up on Love Island USA Season 3 alongside Will Moncada. The pair went on to have one of the season's longest-running relationships. They split for the final time in mid-2023 after an on-and-off romance that continued well beyond the villa.

Since then, Kyra has built a successful career as a fashion and beauty influencer. She works with major global brands like Revolve and White Fox Boutique. Her platform focuses on wellness, skincare, and island-inspired living, reflecting her Hawaiian roots.

Will Moncada

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama photographed at the CELSIUS Fantasy Vibe launch event. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Will Moncada

Will Moncada Date of birth: 14 January 1995

14 January 1995 Age: 31 years old (as of 2026)

31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Medellin, Colombia

Will and Kyra's relationship dominated Season 3, but it was marked by several breaks before their final split in mid-2023. Since then, Will has continued to thrive as a professional model and creative director.

Will also appeared as a contestant on Love Island Games, which was filmed in late 2023, where he sought new connections. He remains a prominent figure in the fitness community and frequently leads high-fashion campaigns and photography projects between Colombia and the United States.

Josh Goldstein

Josh "Goldy" Goldstein arrives at the BOA Steakhouse grand opening. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joshua Goldstein

Joshua Goldstein Date of birth: 10 September 1996

10 September 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of May 2026)

29 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts

Josh Goldstein is a reality television personality, fitness entrepreneur, and former collegiate athlete. His villa journey ended abruptly when he and partner Shannon St. Clair chose to leave following the tragic death of his sister, Lindsey. The couple remained together for nearly a year before their official split in June 2022.

Post-island, Josh has focused on fitness and entrepreneurship. He launched a personalised coaching platform and his company, Reevyv Strips. Alongside this, Josh continues his career as a professional model with Maggie Inc. In late 2023, he returned to the screen for Love Island Games, competing against international stars from across the franchise.

Shannon St. Clair

Shannon St. Clair attend an event at Ocean Resort. Photo: @shannonsaint (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Shannon St. Clair

Shannon St. Clair Date of birth: 14 March 1996

14 March 1996 Age: 30 years old (as of 2026)

30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Shannon was known for her fiery personality and strong connection with Josh. After the show, she relocated to Florida to be with him, but following multiple reconciliations, they officially split in late 2023.

Since then, Shannon has remained a prominent figure in the influencer space, focusing on luxury travel, fashion, and beauty content. Drawing on her background as a financial controller, she has secured brand endorsements from major companies, including Vistaprint.

Cashay Proudfoot posing smiling. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cashay Proudfoot

Cashay Proudfoot Date of birth: 9 January 1996

9 January 1996 Age: 30 years old (as of 2026)

30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Cashay was the undisputed fan favourite of Love Island USA Season 3. Her complicated villa romance with Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. continued outside the show for several months before they officially called it quits in January 2022.

After Love Island, Cashay appeared on the debut season of The Challenge: USA. She has continued to work as a professional model and dancer, while building a massive following as a lifestyle creator and advocate for self-love and body positivity.

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr.

Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. attends the boohoo Collective Launch Party. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melvin Holland Jr.

Melvin Holland Jr. Date of birth: 12 March 1995

12 March 1995 Age: 31 years old (as of 2026)

31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Ashburn, Virginia

Cinco, a former college football player, became the centre of the season's biggest love triangle. After his split from Cashay, he went on to build a career as a professional fitness trainer, model, and stunt performer represented by Debonair Talent Management Group.

Cinco's fitness career stems from his background as a collegiate athlete, having played football for both the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Like his castmates, he also competed on The Challenge: USA.

Jeremy Hershberg

Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg photographed smiling. Photo: Sara Mally (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeremy Hershberg

Jeremy Hershberg Date of birth: 19 May 1994

19 May 1994 Age: 32 years old (as of 2026)

32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York, New York

Jeremy survived numerous dumpings to finish in third place with Bailey Marshall, though the two split one week after the finale. He later briefly dated fellow islander Florita Diaz, but they officially parted ways in late 2021.

Since then, Jeremy has returned to fitness modelling and acting, frequently sharing cinematic fitness reels and lifestyle photography with his audience. Now based in New York City, he works as a personal trainer and model, including collaborations with brands like Barstool Sports.

Bailey Marshall

Bailey Marshall attends a match at SoFi Stadium. Photo: @baymarshall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Bailey Marshall

Bailey Marshall Date of birth: 28 November 1997

28 November 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2026)

28 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon

Bailey was a late arrival who made it to the finale with Jeremy. After gaining national recognition on the show, she leveraged her platform into a full-time career in fashion and beauty. While she previously worked as a marketing intern in Portland, Oregon, Bailey has since transitioned to more creative, front-facing roles in the industry.

Trina Njoroge

Trina Njoroge attends Zeta Morrison's birthday celebration. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Trina Njoroge

Trina Njoroge Date of birth: 13 April 1996

13 April 1996 Age: 30 years old (as of 2026)

30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Hacienda Heights, California

Trina was a central figure in the early drama of Season 3, particularly within the season's most prominent love triangle. After the show, she returned to her career as a psychiatric nurse. Trina has used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness.

Trina has also remained active in the entertainment space. She competed on the reality series All-Star Shore while continuing her work as a professional model and pageant veteran.

Is anyone from season 3 of Love Island USA still together?

As of April 2026, none of the couples from the Love Island USA Season 3 cast is still together.

Who were the winners of season 3 of Love Island?

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 3 (2021), ultimately taking home the $100,000 prize after forming a late-season connection.

The Love Island Season 3 cast may have left the villa in 2021, but many are still making waves in their own unique ways. While none of the couples from the season is still together, the Islanders have gone on to pursue different paths. Some have built careers in entertainment, fitness, fashion, and business.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the Season 1 Bad Girls Club cast. Bad Girls Club is a 2006 American reality TV series created by Jonathan Murray. The show is known for its drama, confrontations, and the memorable personalities of its cast members.

Season 1 Bad Girls Club centres around a group of seven women who live together in a mansion for three months. Many of the show's cast have stepped out of the spotlight, while others have pursued careers in entertainment and business or started families.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng