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Steve Cohen leads at $23B — 10 richest MLB owners ranked by net worth and how they made their money
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Steve Cohen leads at $23B — 10 richest MLB owners ranked by net worth and how they made their money

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
10 min read

The richest MLB owner today is Steve Cohen of the New York Mets, with an estimated net worth of $23 billion, largely built through hedge funds. Other top owners include Edward Rogers III of the Toronto Blue Jays and Joe Ricketts of the Chicago Cubs. Most MLB owners have built their fortunes in finance, telecommunications, mass media, and investment management.

Steve Cohen, Mark Walter and John Henry.
Steve Cohen (L), Mark Walter (C) and John Henry (R) are some of the richest MLB owners. Photo: Bryan Bedder, Allen Berezovsky, Maddie Malhotra (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Steve Cohen tops the MLB owners' wealth rankings with a net worth of $23 billion.
  • Steve amassed his fortune as a Wall Street hedge fund manager, formerly running S.A.C. Capital Advisors and overseeing Point72 Asset Management.
  • Rogers Communications, the company that owns the Toronto Blue Jays, ranks second, with an estimated net worth of about $14.9 billion built through telecommunications, wireless services, and media operations.
  • Other top owners include Joe Ricketts & family (Chicago Cubs), Marian Ilitch & family (Atlanta Braves), and the Ilitch family (Detroit Tigers).

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Richest MLB owners ranked by net worth and how they made their money

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the richest MLB owners, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable sports and finance publications, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.

Owner

MLB team

Net worth

Steve Cohen

New York Mets

$23 billion

Rogers Communications

Toronto Blue Jays

$14.9 billion

Joe Ricketts & family

Chicago Cubs

$8.2 billion

Marian Ilitch & family

Detroit Tigers

$7.6 billion

Mark Walter

Los Angeles Dodgers

$7.3 billion

Charles B. Johnson

San Francisco Giants

$6.1 billion

John Henry

Boston Red Sox

$5.7 billion

Annette Lerner & family

Washington Nationals

$5.7 billion

Paul Dolan & family

Cleveland Guardians

$5.5 billion

Arte Moreno

Los Angeles Angels

$5.0 billion

10. Arte Moreno – $5 billion

Arte Moreno in Anaheim, California.
Arte Moreno at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on 5 April 2024 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Brandon Sloter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Arturo "Arte" Moreno
  • Date of birth:14 August 1946
  • Age: 79 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Tucson, Arizona, United States
  • MLB team: Los Angeles Angels

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Arte Moreno ranks among the richest owners in MLB, with an estimated net worth of $5 billion. He made history in 2003 when he purchased the Los Angeles Angels from The Walt Disney Company for $184 million, becoming the first Mexican-American to own a major sports franchise in the United States.

Since then, he has invested heavily in the team, signing some of baseball's biggest superstars, including Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani. Today, the Angels franchise is worth $2.75 billion and remains one of the most valuable teams in MLB.

Moreno initially built his fortune in the outdoor advertising and billboard industry. After serving in the Vietnam War, he worked in billboard sales and later joined a small company called Outdoor Systems. In 1999, he sold the company to Infinity Broadcasting for $8.3 billion, securing his place among America’s billionaires.

9. Paul Dolan and Family – $5.5 billion

Paul J. Dolan in Cleveland, Ohio.
Paul J. Dolan at Progressive Field, on 29 January 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Russell Lee Verlinger
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paul Joseph Dolan
  • Date of birth: 7 July 1958
  • Age: 67 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Chardon, Ohio, United States
  • MLB team: Cleveland Guardians

Paul Dolan and his family, the principal owners of the Cleveland Guardians, have an alleged net worth of $5.5 billion. Their wealth originates from the Dolan family’s cable television and media empire, founded by Charles Dolan, who created Cablevision. Paul’s father, Larry Dolan, also built wealth through law and investments in cable companies across Ohio.

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In 2000, Larry Dolan used the family’s wealth to buy the Cleveland Guardians for a then-record $323 million. Paul Dolan, who previously worked as a corporate attorney, later took over as the team’s chief executive and control person in 2013, after Larry Dolan’s death.

8. Annette Lerner and family – $5.7 billion

Mark Lerner with his mother, Annette Lerner at Nationals Park.
Mark Lerner with his mother, Annette Lerner at Nationals Park. Photo: Jonathan Newton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Annette Morris Lerner
  • Year of birth:1930
  • Age: 96 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Washington, D.C.
  • MLB team: Washington Nationals

Annette Lerner and her family, owners of the Washington Nationals, are among the richest MLB ownership groups with a net worth of $5.7 billion. Their fortune comes from Lerner Enterprises, one of the largest private real estate development companies in the Washington, D.C. area.

The company was founded by Ted Lerner in 1952 and first focused on selling homes for other developers before expanding into shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, and other major commercial properties. In 2006, the family used its real estate success to buy the Washington Nationals for $450 million.

Under their ownership, the team improved over time and reached its biggest success in 2019 when it won its first World Series title. After Ted Lerner passed away in 2023, ownership of the family business and sports assets remained with Annette and their children. Mark Lerner now serves as the principal owner and managing partner of the Nationals.

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7. John Henry – $5.7 billion

John W. Henry at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
John W. Henry at Anfield on 19 May 2024 in Liverpool, England. Photo: James Baylis
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John William Henry II
  • Date of birth: 13 September 1949
  • Age: 76 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Quincy, Illinois, United States
  • Team: Boston Red Sox

John W. Henry, the principal owner of the Boston Red Sox, has an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion. He initially made his fortune in the 1980s through global futures and commodities trading, before launching his own firm, John W. Henry & Company.

Henry later moved into sports by creating Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and buying the Boston Red Sox in 2002 for $380 million. Under his ownership, the team ended a long championship drought by winning the 2004 World Series, their first title in 86 years, and has won more championships since then.

Today, Henry’s wealth continues to grow through FSG, which owns several major sports and media assets, including the English Premier League soccer club Liverpool FC, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, and the media company The Boston Globe.

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6. Charles B. Johnson – $6.1 billion

Charlie Johnson in Beverly Hills, California.
Charlie Johnson at the 23rd Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 23 January 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Charles Bartlett Johnson
  • Date of birth: 6 January 1933
  • Age: 93 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Montclair, New Jersey, United States
  • Team: San Francisco Giants

As documented by Forbes, Charles B. Johnson, the principal owner of the San Francisco Giants, has an estimated net worth of $6.1 billion. He made most of his money through Franklin Resources, commonly known as Franklin Templeton Investments, a global investment company founded by his father, Rupert Johnson Sr., in 1947.

Johnson used his Wall Street fortune to become a saviour for West Coast baseball, serving as a primary financial backer in 1992 to purchase the San Francisco Giants for $100 million. Over time, he increased his ownership stake and became the principal owner of the team.

Under his ownership, the Giants have had strong success, including winning three World Series titles in the 2010s. However, Johnson is known for keeping a low public profile compared to many other MLB owners.

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5. Mark Walter – $7.3 billion

Mark Walter in Los Angeles, California.
Mark Walter at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on 16 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mark Richard Walter
  • Date of birth: 1960
  • Age: 66 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States
  • Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mark Walter, the principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, ranks as the third-richest owner in Major League Baseball, with an estimated net worth of $7.3 billion. He made his fortune as the co‑founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, a large investment firm that manages over $300 billion in assets. He grew his wealth through investing, insurance businesses, and private equity deals.

In 2012, Walter moved into sports when he helped create Guggenheim Baseball Management to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers for a then-record $2.15 billion. One of his biggest moves was securing a major TV deal that brought in steady long-term income for the team.

Under his ownership, the Dodgers have consistently maintained one of the highest payrolls in MLB and have become a powerhouse franchise, winning the World Series in 2020. Mark is also involved in other sports investments, including stakes in teams outside baseball, including Chelsea FC.

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4. Marian Ilitch & Family – $7.6 billion

Marian Ilitch in Detroit, Michigan.
Marian Ilitch at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, on 8 March 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Dave Reginek
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marian Bayoff Ilitch
  • Date of birth: 7 January 1933
  • Age: 93 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Dearborn, Michigan, United States
  • Team: Detroit Tigers

The Ilitch Family, owners of the Detroit Tigers, are among the richest MLB ownership groups with a net worth of about $7.6 billion. Their fortune was built by Mike and Marian Ilitch, who founded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959. Over time, the Ilitches expanded into real estate, entertainment, and sports, creating a diversified empire centred in Detroit.

In 1992, Mike Ilitch bought the Detroit Tigers for $85 million. After he died in 2017, ownership moved to the Ilitch family trust, with Christopher Ilitch taking over day-to-day management. In addition to the Tigers, the family also owns the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL.

3. Joe Ricketts and family – $8.2 billion

Joe Ricketts in Washington, DC.
Joe Ricketts at Ford's Theatre on 10 April 2011 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kris Connor
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Joseph Ricketts
  • Date of birth: 16 July 1941
  • Age: 84 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Nebraska City, Nebraska, United States
  • Team: Chicago Cubs

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Joe Ricketts and his family are the owners of the Chicago Cubs, with a combined estimated net worth of $8.2 billion. Their wealth comes primarily from TD Ameritrade, the online brokerage firm Joe Ricketts founded in 1975. The company later merged with TD Waterhouse to form TD Ameritrade, which was eventually bought by Charles Schwab in a multi-billion-dollar deal.

In 2009, the family used its financial success to buy a 95% stake in the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field for $845 million. While Joe Ricketts funded the purchase, he placed the team in a trust for his children, Tom, Laura, Todd, and Pete, with Tom Ricketts stepping in as the team's active chairman.

Under their ownership, the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, ending a 108‑year championship drought. The family also invested heavily in upgrading Wrigley Field, improving the surrounding area, and launching the Marquee Sports Network, helping increase the team’s overall value.

2. Rogers Communications (Edward Rogers III) – $14.9 billion

Edward Rogers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Edward Rogers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on 6 April 2023. Photo: Lance McMillan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Edward Samuel Rogers III
  • Date of birth: 22 June 1969
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
  • Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Rogers Communications, led by Edward Rogers III, is one of the richest ownership groups in Major League Baseball, with an estimated net worth of about $14.9 billion, as reported by Forbes. The company was founded in 1967 by Edward’s father and grew into Canada’s largest provider of mobile, internet, and cable TV services.

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Rogers bought the team and the Rogers Centre in the early 2000s, partly to help support and promote its media and TV business. By owning the team, the stadium, and the broadcasting platforms, the company benefits from multiple revenue streams, including tickets, merchandise, and media rights.

1. Steve Cohen – $23 billion

Steve Cohen at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.
Steve Cohen at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on 16, February 2026. Photo: Alejandra Villa Loarca
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Steven A. Cohen
  • Date of birth: 11 June 1956
  • Age: 69 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: Great Neck, New York, United States
  • Team: New York Mets

Steve Cohen is an American hedge fund titan, billionaire investor, and the majority owner of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. He is the wealthiest owner in Major League Baseball, with a massive $23 billion fortune, built entirely through hedge funds.

According to his Wall Street Journal profile, Steve started as a highly successful stock trader at Gruntal & Co. in 1978, where he managed a proprietary trading desk, before founding his own hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, in 1992. He later transitioned his wealth into Point72 Asset Management, a massively successful hedge fund firm.

In 2020, Cohen purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion, the highest price ever paid for an MLB team at the time. Beyond finance, Cohen is also known for his billion‑dollar art collection, making him a major player in both Wall Street and the art world.

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Which MLB owner is the richest?

Steve Cohen, majority owner of the New York Mets, is the richest owner in Major League Baseball, with an estimated net worth of $23billion.

What is Hal Steinbrenner’s net worth?

Hal Steinbrenner has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. The majority of his wealth is from his family's controlling stake in Yankee Global Enterprises, the holding company that owns the New York Yankees.

Major League Baseball is home to some of the wealthiest team owners in the sports world. From hedge fund billionaires and media moguls to real estate tycoons and telecommunications executives, these owners built massive fortunes long before investing in baseball franchises.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest NBA players in the world. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most popular sports in America. Watched by millions worldwide, the sport has also turned many players into millionaires and billionaires.

Some of the richest NBA players of all time include Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James, who are all billionaires. Their massive fortunes have been generated through lucrative shoe contracts, brand ownership, and highly successful off-court business ventures.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

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