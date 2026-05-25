Sunday Igboho has launched Iru Ekun security network 'to combat criminal activities in southwest Nigeria'

According to Igboho, the initiative is free and voluntary, and is aimed at protecting communities from bandits and insurgents

Nigerians reacted on social media, raising questions about security and existing organisations like the Amotekun Corps, officially known as the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba Nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has launched the Iru Ekun security network.

Igboho said the initiative was created to protect the southwest from marauding criminal elements, adding that he consulted President Bola Tinubu before the launch and reportedly received approval from the Nigerian leader.

Sunday Igboho launches the Iru Ekun security network aimed at tackling insecurity and protecting communities in southwest Nigeria. Photo credit: @BolanleCole, @ArcSadam

Source: Twitter

Igboho launches southwest security network

The self-styled defender of the defenceless also disclosed that membership of the Iru Ekun is free and voluntary.

Footage from the 'launch' of Iru Ekun was shared across social media platforms.

Igboho, 53, warned bandits, kidnappers, insurgents and terrorists to leave the southwest or be prepared for “the worst.”

He vowed that the new security outfit would adequately defend the region, adding that mobile numbers of local coordinators would be released for interested volunteers.

He lamented that terrorists have turned forest reserves in the southwest into hubs for criminal activities.

The official uniform and tactical appearance of the newly-created Iru Ekun security network by Igboho can be watched below via X (formerly Twitter):

Reactions trail launch of Iru Ekun

Meanwhile, internet users have shared their thoughts on the launch of Iru Ekun.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X below:

@Kingdare210 wrote on X:

"While pump action, when the terrorist are using more suffocated guns. They should be licensed to carry Ak 47."

@_chiefagbabiaka commented on X:

"E be like say I go join ooo."

@Aji_ben72 queried via X:

"What happened to Amotekun?"

@Emmyhimself wrote:

"Have they gotten permission from ONSA? This material choke market sha."

Lingering insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria is currently facing deadly threats from criminal gangs known locally as bandits, as well as Boko Haram and its splinter groups.

Besides the insurgency in the northeast, Africa’s most populous country also faces violence from armed gangs in the northcentral and northwest regions, as well as parts of the south, where they raid villages, kill residents, and kidnap victims for ransom.

Over the past few weeks, the country has recorded several kidnapping incidents in the northcentral southern regions.

On Friday, May 15, two people were killed during attacks on at least two schools in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State, while at least 45 schoolchildren, along with a principal and several teachers, were reportedly abducted. One of the abducted teachers was later killed in captivity.

On Saturday night, May 23, bandits invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil. The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the attack.

Similarly, suspected bandits reportedly invaded the Yashikira community in Baruten LGA of Kwara state, early this morning, Monday, May 25, setting the emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.

Security forces have launched immediate rescue operations to free victims of the Yashikira abduction, according to Channels TV.

President Bola Tinubu pledges effective action against rising insecurity in Nigeria as critics continue to challenge him to do better. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Igboho submits petition to UK PM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho submitted a petition to Sir Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister (PM).

Igboho submitted the petition for UK authorities to consider the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

Igboho was said to have submitted the petition on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.

Source: Legit.ng