300 young Nigerians have graduated from the Learning for Life hospitality programme

The programme led by Diageo Nigeria is in partnership with Celebr-8 Lyfe and Lagos State agencies

Over 150 participants secured internships across Lagos hospitality businesses, with some transitioning into full-time employment after training

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

300 young Nigerians have graduated from a hospitality and tourism training programme under the Learning for Life (L4L) initiative organised by Diageo Nigeria in partnership with Celebr-8 Lyfe and Lagos State agencies.

The graduation ceremony, held in Lagos, was attended by media outlets.

Hope meets opportunity at Learning for Life graduation Photo: Busoa

Source: Facebook

The programme, which was launched in September 2025, was designed to train 250 participants but ended up taking in over 300 youths due to high demand.

According to organisers, the initiative provided structured training in hospitality operations, customer service, workplace readiness, mentorship, and employability support aimed at improving access to jobs in Nigeria’s service sector.

Beyond training, the initiative also created direct pathways to employment, with more than 150 participants securing internship placements across the Lagos hospitality sector.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Adebayo Alli, General Manager, Diageo West and Central Africa, noted that the successful completion of the first Learning for Life (L4L) cohort highlights the impact of cross-sector collaboration in addressing youth unemployment and strengthening workforce readiness within the hospitality industry.

He also described the initiative as a reflection of Diageo’s commitment to investing in people and communities through long-term, impact-driven initiatives.

Adebayo said.:

“Learning for Life reflects our belief that skills development is one of the most sustainable pathways to economic empowerment.”

At the graduation event, Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, commended Diageo Nigeria for providing opportunities and hope to young Nigerians through the Learning for Life initiative.

He said:

“Diageo’s commitment to training young Nigerians is deliberate, long-term, and rooted in the desire to create meaningful opportunities for young people to grow, thrive, and contribute to the future of the hospitality industry and the economy as a whole.”

Also, Feyisayo Alayande, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) commended the initiative for its strong focus on employability and inclusion.

Alayande said:

“Initiatives like Learning for Life are important in creating access and reducing barriers to opportunity for young Nigerians. The programme’s emphasis on practical training, inclusion, and employment pathways aligns strongly with our broader commitment to youth development and economic inclusion across Lagos State.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr-8 Lyfe, highlighted the importance of partnerships in delivering impactful outcomes.

Jindal said:

“The success of this initiative demonstrates what is possible when organisations come together with a shared purpose. Through strong collaboration between Diageo, Celebr-8 Lyfe, The Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation, and LSETF, we were able to move beyond intention and deliver practical opportunities that are already transforming lives and creating long-term career pathways for young people.”

Lagos celebrates 300 newly trained hospitality talents Photo: Busoa

Source: Facebook

In his remarks, the Head of Corporate Relations, Diageo West and Central Africa, Godfrey Adejumoh, said:

“The initiative was intentionally designed to support inclusive participation, by creating opportunities for women and persons with disabilities who are often underrepresented within the formal economy. By combining technical training with practical workplace exposure, Learning for Life ensures participants are equipped with both industry-relevant skills and the confidence required to succeed professionally.”

DBI, ITU begin training to support 90,000km fibre optic project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has commenced a strategic training programme to equip telecom regulators, policymakers and industry players with the skills required to support Nigeria’s 90,000-kilometre fibre optic rollout.

DBI said the training was deliberately structured to support large-scale initiatives such as the 90,000km fibre project, noting that infrastructure expansion without skilled manpower would limit the impact of such investments.

Source: Legit.ng