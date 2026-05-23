Teddy A shared a romantic scene with a lady as he informed his fans about a new movie showing on an online platform

This is coming days after the media personality spoke about his wedding ring as an important item to him

Many fans read meaning into the post, as they sent messages to his wife and claimed he was paying her back in her own coin

Media personality and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A, has sparked reactions with a video shared on his Instagram page.

A few days ago, an interview granted by Teddy A surfaced online in which he spoke about his wedding ring. He described it as one of the most important items on his body and explained what it symbolises to him.

Reactions as Teddy A shares intense romantic scene with lady. Photo credit@iamteddya

Source: Instagram

His wife, Bambam, also reacted with a heartwarming video after he stormed an event and took over the dance floor.

Taking to his Instagram page, Teddy A later shared a snippet from a movie he featured in. In the clip, he was seen in an intense romantic scene with a lady, and the moment quickly caught the attention of fans.

Fans react to Teddy A’s post

Reacting to the clip, some fans claimed he was paying Bambam back in her own coin over some of the romantic scenes she had acted in.

Teddy A's fans send memo to his wife, Bambam over his post. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

They described it as “egusi for egusi” and “okra for okra,” while asking Bambam how it feels to watch her husband act romantically with another woman the same way she has done in movies.

Others, however, defended Teddy A and pointed out that if it were Bambam acting in such a scene, many people would have criticised her online.

Some fans also encouraged others to support Teddy A’s movie just as they often support Bambam’s film projects.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Teddy A's post

Here are comments below:

@sesma_dio shared:

"Oya ooo, online in-laws. They will start crying now. Well done, bro."

@brea.dwinner2025 said:

"Bro said’ naaaa my wife can’t be the only one kissing in movies, I’m gonna get into the industry and do my kissing too."

@officialtedi_wealth said:

"Eba for Eba."

@mu.sic874 shared:

"Okay na if na Bam Bam now people go dey cry for her comment section."

@wendykorie reacted:

"Na payback time? Support Teddy A’s movies too guys. It’s the weekend, search for the movie on YouTube and watch it."

@godwithuslewis_ commented:

"Bambam how do you feel now?"

@afkoscut stated:

"This is your game, bahd oooo so make bam bam too know how u feel whenever she is kissing on set, Kai."

Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teddy A shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media bios.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continued to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng