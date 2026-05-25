Judy Austin's ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, shared several cryptic Facebook posts shortly after Yul Edochie’s trending Honest Bunch interview

The posts focused on betrayal, adultery and hidden truths, as Obasi hinted that he might soon speak publicly about issues involving Judy Austin and matters people don’t know

Social media users reacted to the development, with many dragging Yul Edochie, while others advised everyone involved to move on peacefully

Judy Austin’s former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, has stirred reactions online after sharing a series of cryptic posts shortly after actor Yul Edochie’s interview.

The posts came on Sunday afternoon, only hours after the Nollywood actor appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast on YouTube, where he spoke about his failed marriage to May Edochie and advised men to set firm boundaries in relationships.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband reacts online after Yul Edochie speaks about relationships and marriage struggles. Photo:emmanuelobasi/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In one of his Facebook posts, Emmanuel Obasi suggested that some people try too hard to justify their actions, especially when it comes to broken marriages. He accused Yul Edochie of betraying his long-standing union with May.

“Some people will explain tire, when trying to make some points to justify their adulterous behaviours, Oga move on as you betrayed your 18 years old marriage. #fypシ”

He followed up with another post in which he mocked the way questions and answers were being handled, hinting that explanations were becoming too complicated and unnecessary.

“Every questions is good question for here, but answers choke very well, which one be waec/Naco? you go explain tire just dey play. 🤣🤣🤣🌶️🌶️ #fypシ”

In a third message, Emmanuel promised to expose what he described as lies from Judy Austin and Yul Edochie, adding that he would reveal hidden details that many people are not aware of.

“It is time I will come out to debunk all this lies coming out from isimilimili and Judy Austin, and reveals so many things people don’t know, you preek warriors will learn the hard way. #fypシ”

Read Emanuel Obasi's post below:

Fans react online to Emmanuel Obasi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users shared mixed reactions as the posts continued trending online.

@Kosoluchukwu Peter Mmaduaburochukwu Nwoye:

“He knew Queen May had somuch love and being a very quiet person, but not a weak woman, and he used it against her. When the marriage collapsed, he thought May would fall back to crying and begging. May used gear 3 and the speed of light in sending him to dungeon🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@Mebs Mebs:

“He was the first person to call May as an ex, yet he seems not wanting to move on”

@Kwaghsar Linda Terkura-Adaa:

“Oga try move on, Shey you don get peace of mind 😀 Peace of mind is very important Abi no be so?😀😀”

@Itz Bless B Ayide:

“Yul will explain tire no evidence 😀 I just love how queen may moved on eeh no turning back”

@Nkechi Okofu:

“March Yul energy Sir. As he want to tell the whole world about May also tell the whole about Judy.”

Fans react as Judy Austin's ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi releases cryptic posts following Yul Edochie's interview about boundaries in relationships. Photo:emmanuelobasi/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie advises men on malice in marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie shared his views about keeping malice in marriage.

The actor made the statement on X while reacting to reports involving media personality Frank Edoho and his second wife, Sandra.

In his post, Yul Edochie advised men to communicate openly with their wives and settle issues through honest conversations, adding that communication remains important in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng