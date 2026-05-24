Arsenal Football Club beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to win the 2025/26 Premier League title after 22 years

The Gunners sealed the title after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on May 19

Legit.ng will explain the rationale behind Arsenal changing the kit ahead of next season

Arsenal have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Premier League and are set to introduce a special kit change ahead of next season.

The Gunners sealed the title with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, May 24.

Arsenal are the champions of the 2025/26 Premier League. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 41st minute before Noni Madueke doubled the lead shortly after halftime in the 47th minute.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a late consolation goal for Crystal Palace in the closing stages of the match.

Arsenal had already secured the Premier League crown days earlier after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, with Erling Haaland scoring a stoppage-time equaliser for the Citizens, per ESPN.

Why Arsenal will change their kit next season

As Premier League champions, Arsenal will be permitted to wear the special gold Premier League champions badge on the sleeves of their shirts next season.

The tradition was introduced during the 2015/16 campaign following Leicester City’s historic title-winning season. It will mark the first time Arsenal have worn the gold badge.

The badge is only worn by the defending champions during the following season, as seen on Liverpool F.C. shirts during the current campaign.

Arteta reacts after first Premier League title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his main objective since arriving at the Emirates Stadium was to bring trophies back to the club.

According to Football London, the Spanish manager admitted he had come close to winning the title on several occasions before finally guiding the Gunners to Premier League glory. He said:

"A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride. I think the manner that we've done it, I think represents what the guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened.

"We have accomplished a lot of things that, in my opinion, have a lot of value. But at the end of the day, we are here to win major trophies.

Arsenal to debut new look in the 2026/27 after title-winning campaign. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

"That was the ultimate goal. We came very close, and in three locations we fell short at the end, and that was very painful. But I think that's what has driven all of us to find new ways to show what we are made of."

Arteta insists that the players are eager to win the club's first UEFA Champions League title. He said:

"And yeah, we can't wait to write a new chapter in the history of our club and lift the Champions League."

Arsenal receive boost ahead of UCL final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Source: Legit.ng