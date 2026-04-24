Pari Kim went on Love on the Spectrum looking for her Princess Charming and actually found her
Pari Kim is a standout reality TV personality and talented performer from Season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. While searching for her own "Princess Charming," she found a genuine connection with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso that blossomed both on and off the screen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Beyond reality television, Pari Kim is a talented performer and a passionate advocate for the autistic community and public transport accessibility.
- She currently works as a CEX influencer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
- Kim studied at York County Community College and Lesley University.
Profile summary
Full name
Pari Kim
Gender
Female
Date of birth
11 February 2002
Age
24 years old (as of April 2026)
Place of birth
York County, Maine, United States
Current residence
Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Asian-American
Sexual orientation
Bisexual
Mother
Esme Kim
Father
Henry Kim
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Tina Zhu Xi Caruso
University
York County Community College, Lesley University
Profession
Reality TV star, performer, advocate
Meet Pari Kim from Love on the Spectrum
Pari Kim was born on 11 February 2002 in York County, Maine, United States. She is 24 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Pari is an American national of mixed ethnicity with Asian roots.
An autistic and bisexual woman, Pari has been open about her diagnosis and journey to self-discovery as an adult. In April 2026, she celebrated Autism Awareness Month with an inspiring message to her followers:
Autism is like glitter: it can be messy and all over the place, but it also gives the world some extra colour and sparkle! So sprinkle the world with glitter wherever you go and don't ever hide your sparkle!
Pari Kim's family and educational background
Pari Kim's parents are Henry and Esme Kim. Her father, Henry, a pharmacist, passed away on 12 October 2020, at the age of 55. Pari Kim's mum, Esme, has faced her own health challenges, battling and overcoming breast cancer.
The TV personality has an older sister named Teal Kim. Pari Kim's sister, who is also autistic, has remained a close and grounding presence in her life.
Pari Kim attended York High School between 2016 and 2020. She later joined York County Community College, graduating with an associate's degree in Animation and Digital Media in 2022. Pari advanced her education and joined Lesley University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in May 2025.
Why is Pari Kim famous?
Pari Kim gained fame as a reality TV breakout star on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Beyond her time on reality TV, she is a dedicated customer care professional and advocate.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Pari Kim works in customer experience for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). She organises "T-ventures" and acts as a CEX influencer. Previously, she honed her skills as a character performer at Boston Party Adventures and as an office assistant at Lesley University.
A look at Pari Kim's journey on Love on the Spectrum
Pari joined Love on the Spectrum with a clear goal: to find her "Princess Charming." Viewers were captivated by her bubbly personality, her passion for public transportation, and her authentic approach to dating.
As an autistic, LGBTQ+ woman, Pari openly discussed the complexities of dating, including the pressure to "mask" autistic traits and the challenge of navigating social cues. Her journey was deeply relatable, highlighting the realities of adult diagnosis and the search for acceptance.
Pari Kim's romantic life became a season highlight when she met her "Prince Charming," Tina Zhu Xi Caruso. Also, an autistic, bisexual woman, Tina, was the perfect match for Pari. The two hit it off immediately, bonding over their shared love of trains, food preferences, and similar fandoms.
Pari and Tina did not return as main cast members for Season 4. However, they made a memorable cameo at an engagement party for fellow cast members Madison Marilla and Tyler White.
Is Pari Kim in a relationship?
Pari Kim is dating Tina Zhu Xi Caruso. Their relationship was one of the highlights of the third season of Love on the Spectrum. Their relationship is built on mutual support and a shared understanding of life as neurodivergent women. In an interview published on 17 April 2025 with The Advocate, Kim gushed over Tina:
It's going really well with us. I just love her so much. She is really the Amtrak to my commuter. She's just perfect for me. I love how we both get so excited together. She's just the sweetest, and I can always count on her. She also holds me accountable for things and keeps me on track. No pun intended.
The pair frequently shares glimpses of their lives, from attending events like the Barbie Dream Fest in Florida to exploring the city. Pari has even joked about a dream future wedding involving a vintage steam engine, a perfect nod to their shared passion for transit.
FAQs
- Who is Pari Kim? Pari Kim is a TV personality known for her appearance on Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum.
- What is Pari Kim's ethnicity? Pari Kim is of Asian-American heritage.
- What is Pari from Love on the Spectrum's age? Pari is 24 years old as of 2026. She was born on 11 February 2002.
- Is Pari from Love on the Spectrum's mum still alive? Pari Kim's mum is alive, and they share a very close, supportive bond.
- What happened to Pari Kim's father? Her father, Henry Kim, passed away in 2020.
- What job does Pari from Love on the Spectrum do? Pari works as a customer experience influencer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
- What happened to Pari from Love on the Spectrum? Pari Kim found a girlfriend, Tina Zhu Xi Caruso, on the reality show.
- Are Tina and Pari still together? As of April 2026, Pari and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso are still in a happy, committed relationship.
Pari Kim has proven that authentic love and happiness are possible when you stay true to yourself. From her debut on Love on the Spectrum to her life today, she has remained a vibrant and inspiring figure. Whether she is advocating for the autistic community or sharing a joyful moment with her partner, Pari continues to charm her audience and carve out a bright future.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.