Harry B's biography: The veteran actor's age, wife and children

Harry B is a renowned Nollywood actor, musician, and TV personality. The veteran actor rose to fame for playing a lead role in his debut movie, Keke Millionaire (2013). His illustrious career includes stints in the music industry, where he produced hit singles like Pedigree and Isi Na Wall. Besides his acting and music exploits, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans.

Harry B in a royal attire on the set of the "Deri Nwamama" movie. Photo: @harrybanyanwu on Instagram (modified by author)

Harry B stands among Nigeria's most influential actors. He portrays kingship characters in culturally rich films that reflect Nigeria's deep ethnic traditions and heritage. His charm and versatile performances continue to enrich Nollywood's cinematic landscape.

Profile summary

Real name Harry B Anyanwu Famous as Harry B Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1959 Age 64 years old (as of April 2024) Place of birth Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Emene Nationality Nigerian State of origin Enugu State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Relationship status Married Children 5 Profession Actor, musician, TV personality Net worth $700,000–$800,000 Instagram @harrybanyanwu

Harry B's biography

Harry B Anyanwu is a prominent Nigerian actor born in Mbaise, Imo State. His family originated from Emene, Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria. He is from the Igbo tribe, which predominantly inhabits the Enugu State. The actor is also a Nigerian national of African ethnicity.

How old is Harry Anyanwu?

The Nollywood actor was born on 8 October 1959, meaning he is 64 years old as of April 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Education

Harry B's schooling began in his hometown of Emene, where he completed primary education locally. He then progressed to St. Patrick Secondary School, Emene, Enugu State. In 1985, he pursued tertiary education in the United States.

While there, he briefly explored music before returning to Nigeria in 2004. Back in his homeland, he swiftly transitioned into the movie industry, which began his cinematic journey and propelled him to iconic status.

Top-5 facts about Harry B. Photo: @harrybanyanwu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Harry B officially entered the Nollywood scene in 2011, where he is known for playing Igwe and elderly roles in movies. He was 45 years old at the time, and there was a prevailing scarcity of older actors in the industry. He credits his friend, Stan K. Amadi, for helping him get acting roles.

The famous actor has starred in classic Nollywood productions and modern blockbusters. He has featured in more than 120 movies, some of which include:

R oyal Wedding

Oga Landlord

To Live A Lie

The Freedom

Happily Divorced

Jaja The Great

1 October

My Husband's Greed

Harry B is a multi-talented actor who doubles as a musician. He released an 8-track album in 2019 and has been featured in many music videos alongside famous artists like Olamide and Flavour. Harry B's songs, such as Pedigree and Gallant Baby, garnered considerable numbers on Oojee Records, the label he signed.

Another of his most popular Afrobeat tracks is Harry B - Zamo. The song featured Slim Brown, a famous Nigerian musician. Its catchy rhythm and captivating lyrics celebrate joy and success, and they were well-received by listeners.

What is Harry B's net worth?

According to estimates from The Famous Naija, the actor's net worth is allegedly $800,000. Conversely, Vk.com, a Nigerian news blog, claims his net worth to be roughly $700,000. His wealth is derived from his endeavours as both an actor and singer.

Who is Harry B married to?

Harry B is a loving husband and dedicated father behind the scenes. The renowned actor married Mrs Anyanwu in 1997. The couple is blessed with three sons and two daughters. The names of Harry B's children are Natasha Chidubem, Brandon, Kelly, Derek, and Bryan.

Bryan Anyanwu is the actor's first son, followed by Derek and Brandon, respectively. Harry B's daughter Natasha was born on 28 September 1998 and is the most popular of his five children because of her massive social media presence.

What happened to Harry B?

The actor has had a close shave with death twice. On 11 December 2015, the actor narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by a suspected cultist group in Enugu State. The assailants inflicted severe cuts on him, leaving him on the ground. In an interview with Nkechi Chima, the actor said the following regarding the attack;

One of the guys attacked me with a cutlass while another poured water on me. I tried to explain to them that the fellow they were fighting had sine gone, but rather than listen to me, they stabbed me on the leg and I couldn’t stand again. I was on the ground bleeding. I was later rushed to the hospital where I stayed for one month.

Despite the shocking paper reports on Harry B's death threats, the actor survived the attacks.

FAQs

Who is Harry B? He is a Nigerian veteran actor and musician who has appeared in numerous films. Where is Harry B from? He was born in Mbaise, Imo State, but his family originated from Emene, Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria. What is Harry B's age? He is 65 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 October 1959. Harry B has acted in which movies? The Nollywood actor has starred in films such as Pot of Money, Beard Gang, Royal Wedding, Hereditary, Jaja The Great, To Live A Lie, The Freedom, and 1 October. Who is Harry B's wife? While his wife's name is unknown, the couple married in 1997 and are blessed with five kids. Where is Harry B's house located? The actor's family is originally from Enugu State in Southeast Nigeria. He reportedly built a massive mansion in Enugu, where he lives with his family. How tall is Harry B? The talented Nigerian actor is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Harry B has an inspirational journey that has contributed significantly to Nigerian cinema. His unmatched storytelling prowess and talent have firmly established him as a revered veteran actor and a cherished icon among fans nationwide and beyond.

