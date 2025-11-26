A timeline of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's low-key love story

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney formed their bond after meeting in 2018 through mutual friends in New York. The couple has grown closer through simple routines and got married in 2019. Cooke Maroney and the American actress welcomed their second child in 2025.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney walking side by side. Photo: @cooke.maroney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The couple met in 2018 after a friend connected her with him while she searched for artwork.

after a friend connected her with him while she searched for artwork. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney married in 2019 during a private ceremony at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island.

Lawrence and Cooke Maroney during a private ceremony at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island. They welcomed their first child, Cy, in 2022 , naming him after artist Cy Twombly.

welcomed their , naming him after artist Cy Twombly. Their second son was born in March 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Cooke Maroney Gender Female Male Date of birth 15 August 1990 3 July 1984 Age (as of November 2025) 35 years old 41 years old Zodiac sign Leo Cancer Place of birth Indian Hills, Kentucky, USA Middlebury, Vermont, USA Current residence New York City, USA New York City, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 175 196 Weight in pounds 139 196 Weight in kilograms 63 89 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Father Gary Lawrence James Maroney Mother Karen Lawrence Suki Fredericks Siblings 2 1 School Kammerer Middle School _ College _ New York University Profession Actress and producer Art dealer; gallery director

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s relationship timeline

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have kept their romance mostly private since they met in 2018. The Oscar-winning actress and the New York art gallery director prefer to keep their romance and family life private. Here is a look at their relationship timel‌ine.

June 2018: Jennifer and Cooke meet in New York

The American actress met Maroney in spring 2018 through mutual friends while she searched for a painting to purchase. A friend connected her with him because he worked as a director at the Gladstone Gallery in New York.

Jennifer and Cookein white outfits walking side by side. Photo: @cooke.maroney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She later revisited that first encounter in a 2025 interview with The New Yorker and explained that Gene Stupnitsky had recommended Maroney. She recalled her reaction to hearing his name and said:

I was, like, ‘What kind of name is this? What do I call him?’… ‘I was like, ‘Whoa,’… I had no idea he was hot or single.

August 2018: Public outings in Europe

The pair spent more time together during the summer of 2018. They travelled across Europe in August and visited Rome and Paris. Photographers captured them holding hands during a walk in Paris. They later returned to New York, and cameras spotted them kissing outside JFK Airport.

The couple kept a low profile at the start of 2019. In January, they left Via Carota after sharing a quiet dinner at the West Village restaurant. The couple dressed casually during the outing and showed that their relationship remained steady without attracting media attention.

February 2019: The couple confirms their engagement

Lawrence and Maroney became engaged less than a year after they met. In February 2019, photographers spotted Lawrence at a New York restaurant wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. A representative confirmed the engagement soon after the sighting.

May 2019: The pair hosts an engagement party in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence dressed in her blush gown in New York City. Photo: @jillandjordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney celebrated with friends and family in May 2019. Photographers captured Maroney in a blue suit and Lawrence in a blush gown as they arrived for their Manhattan celebration.

Their bridal designer shared an Instagram post that read:

Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for Jennifer Lawrence to become a #MRS… this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom-to-be.

June 2019: Jennifer Lawrence speaks publicly about her engagement

The film producer discussed her relationship for the first time in June 2019 during an interview at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere. She expressed her admiration during the interview, calling him the greatest human being she has ever met.

She repeated her admiration during an interview with Catt Sadler, saying:

'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid, but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.

October 2019: The couple marries in Rhode Island

Lawrence and Maroney walking outdoors dressed in white outfits. Photo: @cooke.maroney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lawrence and Maroney married on 19 October 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. About 150 guests attended, including Emma Stone, Adele, Cameron Diaz, and Kris Jenner.

Lawrence wore a custom Dior gown that remained secured in its own room before the ceremony. The couple also hosted a clambake rehearsal dinner on Rose Island the night before.

November 2021: Lawrence reflects on married life

Lawrence spoke about her marriage in a November 2021 Vanity Fair interview. She described how she valued simple routines with Cooke, adding that she enjoys going to the grocery store with him:

I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don’t know why it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need.

She also discussed her protective feelings as a new mother and said,

Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.

February 2022: The couple welcomes their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney walking side by side as Cooke pushes a stroller. Photo: @cooke.maroney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lawrence and Maroney became parents in February 2022. They kept the birth private, and confirmation came months later through photos of the pair walking with a stroller in New York City. They later shared their son's name, Cy, chosen in honour of artist Cy Twombly.

September 2022: Lawrence speaks about motherhood

During a September 2022 Vogue interview, Lawrence reflected on the impact of becoming a mother. She said,

The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere…My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.

January 2024: Lawrence recalls stress during her wedding

Lawrence spoke to E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes and described parts of her 2019 wedding as stressful. She explained that concerns about her guests’ comfort made the day difficult.

I'll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.

October 2024: The couple announces their second pregnancy

Lawrence confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024. Photographers had spotted her with a visible baby bump, and she later shared the news through Vogue Magazine on Instagram.

April 2025: The couple welcomes their second child

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their second baby, a boy, at the end of March 2025. The celebrity couple were seen on 31 March 2025 pushing a stroller in New York City, which confirmed the birth.

May 2025: The couple shares rare PDA in Cannes

In May 2025, the Hollywood star attended the Cannes Film Festival for Die My Love. Maroney joined her on the red carpet, which marked a rare joint appearance.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney depart after attending the "Die My Love" red carpet at Palais des Festivals on 17 May 2025. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

After taking photos with co-star Robert Pattinson, she embraced her husband, wrapped her arms around his neck and kissed him on the Cannes steps.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Lawrence? Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress known for roles in The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, and other major films. Who is Cooke Maroney? He is an American art dealer who works in New York’s contemporary art scene. How did Jennifer Lawrence meet Cooke Maroney? Jennifer met Cooke Maroney through mutual friends while she was looking to buy a painting. Why did Jennifer Lawrence marry Cooke Maroney? Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney because she felt he was the best person she had ever met. Where was Jennifer Lawrence's wedding held? Jennifer Lawrence's wedding took place at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Are Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney still together? Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney remain together as of 2025. What is Cooke Maroney famous for? Cooke Maroney is known for his career as a high-profile art dealer and gallery director. Who are Jennifer Lawrence’s kids? Jennifer Lawrence has two sons, Cy and a second baby boy whose name has not yet been shared.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have kept their relationship steady by embracing privacy. They met in 2018, married the following year, and later welcomed two children.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about Malia Obama’s boyfriend timeline. The television writer’s boyfriend timeline offers a rare glimpse into her private life.

While she has mostly kept her relationships out of the spotlight, over the years, she has been romantically linked to a few men, including her Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson and music producer Dawit Eklund.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng