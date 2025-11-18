A look at Christian Stracke, the private millionaire behind Sutton's public life

Christian Stracke is an American investment banker who currently serves as a managing director and president at PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company). He is publicly known as the former husband of Sutton Stracke, a star on the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Christian Stracke at the 2015 MOCA Gala (L). Sutton and Christian (R) attended the 49th Gracie Awards. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage for MOCA, Frazer Harrison/Presley Ann/AWM (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaway

Christian Stracke is an American financier .

. Christian was married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke between 2000 and 2016 .

star Sutton Stracke between . Sutton and Christian Stracke share three children: Porter , Philip , and James .

, , and . He allegedly has a net worth of around $30 million in 2025, earned through a long career in global finance and investments.

Profile summary

Full name Thibault Christian Stracke Common name Christian Stracke Gender Male Year of birth August 1971 Age 54 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Augusta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Claire Stracke Father Richard Stracke Relationship status Dating Partner Unknown Former spouse Sutton Stracke Children 3 Profession Investment banker High school Davidson Fine Arts High School Higher education Augusta State University University of Chicago Net worth $30 million

Christian Stracke's early life and background

Christian Stracke was born in August 1971 to Richard and Claire Stracke in Augusta, Georgia, in the United States. His father, Richard, was an English professor at Augusta State University, while his mother, Claire, was a teacher of Spanish at the Davidson Fine Arts High School.

He attended Davidson Fine Arts High School, where he met his future wife, Sutton Thurman Brown, later known as Sutton Stracke. Upon graduation, Christian enrolled at the University of Chicago, where he earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science.

Top five facts about Sutton Stracke's ex-husband, Christian Stracke. Photo: @PIMCO on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Christian Stracke do?

As per his company bio, Christian Stracke is a senior portfolio manager at PIMCO, holding executive roles such as president, managing director, and global head of credit research. Before joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights.

He established himself as a successful banker, with executive roles at Commerzbank Securities and Deutsche Bank. He headed the Latin America fixed income strategy at Commerzbank Securities. While at Deutsche Bank, he worked as a strategist in Latin American currency and later headed the Latin America local markets strategy.

Christian served in the Peace Corps in Oumm El Khezz, Mauritania, in Northwest Africa, from 1992 to 1994 as a volunteer agroforestry extension agent.

Christian Stracke speaks during the Geopolítica y economía' forum by El Confidencial and PIMCO in 24 January 2024, in Madrid. Photo: @PIMCO

Source: Twitter

Inside Christian Stracke's marriage to Sutton

On 13 May 2000, high school sweethearts, Sutton and Christian Stracke, tied the knot at the Central Presbyterian Church in New York, USA. Their wedding ceremony, officiated by Rev. Charles D. Robison, was announced in The New York Times.

During their marriage, Christian and Sutton Stracke welcomed three children: one daughter, Porter, and two sons, Philip and James Stracke. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her former husband ultimately divorced in 2016. The divorce filing came a year before their spousal separation.

During the RHOBH After Show for season 13, episode 6, Sutton revealed details of their divorce in a conversation with Garcelle Beauvais.

I was the one (who) asked Christian to separate, to get out of the house. Because I thought, 'This is gonna turn into World War III. And so I thought, if he gets out of the house, we can start therapy and do that. I think he was so angry at me (that he filed).

Christian and Sutton Stracke attended the D.J. Night with L'Oréal Paris during the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood in 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @decider

Source: Twitter

Get to know the Stracke children

Sutton and the London-based financier have three children. Here is everything to know about Christian Stracke’s children, Porter, Philip, and James.

1. Porter Stracke

Porter Stracke was born on 4 May 2002. She is 23 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

She attended William & Mary College, where she graduated in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in History and French. Until 2027, she will be completing her Juris Doctor degree in law at Brooklyn Law School.

Porter, Christian Stracke's daughter, pictured after her graduation ceremony from Marymount High School. Photo: @suttonstracke

Source: Instagram

2. Philip Stracke

The former couple's second-born son, Philip, was born on 31 December 2003. He is 22 years old as of November 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

In 2022, Sutton revealed on RHOBH, Season 15, Episode 3, that after graduating from high school, her eldest son would join the Citadel Military College, where he is currently majoring in Spanish and English. At the college, he is a human affairs officer and a senior on the Sierra Company.

Philip Stracke speaks at the Mount Pleasant Library about the image of America in Fitzgerald's novel, The Great Gatsby. Photo: @CitadelEFAC

Source: Facebook

3. James Stracke

James is Christian Stracke's youngest child. He was born on 24 January 2007 and is 18 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

James graduated from Loyola High School in June 2025. As per one of his mother's Instagram Reels published on 24 August 2025, the youngest Stracke child is set to join the Wofford College Class of 2029.

Sutton and her son, James Stracke, pictured at a restaurant. Photo: @queensofbravo

Source: Twitter

FAQs

What is Christian Stracke's age? Born in August 1971, the investment banker is 54 years old as of November 2025. What is Christian Stracke known for? Although he has a prominent career in banking and investment, Stracke is best known for his marriage to RHOBH star Sutton Stracke. What is Christian Stracke's educational background? The investment banker holds a degree in political science from the University of Chicago. What does Christian Stracke do for a living? He is the managing director, president, and global head of credit research at PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company). How is Christian Stracke so rich? He has built his wealth during his long career in finance and investment banking. What is Christian Stracke's net worth? Sutton and Christian Stracke's net worth is alleged to be $30 million as of 2025. Did Christian Stracke remarry? Christian Stracke is dating, but has not remarried.

Christian Strake's personal and professional life have taken on a life of their own in the spotlight as Sutton Stracke's former husband. His career trajectory includes volunteer work in the Peace Corps, followed by a steady rise in the world of finance.

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing Sydney Hightower's biography. Sydney's popularity began as a reality TV star and social media personality, and later grew after her marriage to NFL player Fred Warner.

Sydney Hightower became a contestant on ABC's The Bachelor, Season 24, in 2020. What followed was a highly publicised life that involved her marriage, children, and career. Read more about her early life, career journey, and net worth in the full biography.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng