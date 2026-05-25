JAMB has scheduled the 2026 UTME mop-up exam for June 13, 2026, for candidates unable to sit previously

Technical challenges led to some candidates missing the original UTME examination

Affected candidates should print notification slips and prepare ahead of time for the final opportunity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, 13th June 2026, for the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination.

JAMB said the UTME mop-up examination is for all candidates who presented themselves and were biometrically verified for the 2026 UTME but were unable to sit the examination for one reason or another.

JAMB fixes date for 2026 UTME mop-up

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said some centres experienced technical challenges, which made it impossible for some candidates to sit the examination.

Benjamin added that some candidates who presented themselves for the examination could not be verified biometrically.

He further stated that some results were subsequently withdrawn over examination infractions.

According to Benjamin, all the affected candidates have been listed for the UTME mop-up examination.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the JAMB X handle on Monday, May 25, 2026.

“The mop-up examination represents the final phase of the annual UTME exercise and serves as an opportunity to address all outstanding examination challenges involving candidates who duly presented themselves but encountered difficulties in taking the examination.”

The JAMB spokesperson urged the affected candidates to begin printing their Examination Notification Slips from Saturday, 6th June, 2026.

Benjamin advised the affected candidates to print their Examination Notification Slips, familiarise themselves with their examination centres, and make all necessary arrangements ahead of the examination date.

He warned that there will be no further opportunity for any candidate to sit the 2026 UTME after this mop-up exercise.

Source: Legit.ng