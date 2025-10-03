Africa Digital Media Awards

20 talented actresses in their 30s dominating Hollywood
20 talented actresses in their 30s dominating Hollywood

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
9 min read

Actresses in their 30s are making a remarkable impact on Hollywood. From Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart to Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie, they continue to elevate the industry with standout performances across major franchises and acclaimed dramas.

Shailene Woodley, Zoey Deutch, and Keke Palmer
Shailene Woodley (L), Zoey Deutch (C), and Keke Palmer (R) are among the talented actresses in their 30s. Photo: Earl Gibson, Stephane Cardinale, Michael Buckner (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Actress Alicia Vikander, 36 years old as of 2025, is known for starring in Ex Machina and Tomb Raider.
  • Actress Lily James, born on 5 April 1989, is best known for her roles in Cinderella and Pam & Tommy.
  • Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is known for The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook.

The actresses in their 30s defining Hollywood

This compilation of talented actresses in their 30s is based on their public recognition, critical acclaim, and contributions to Hollywood through film and television. It is not an exhaustive or definitive ranking, and inclusion or omission does not diminish the value or success of any individual. This list has been compiled using information from sources such as IMDb and The Hollywood Reporter.

ActressAge (as of September 2025)
Emma Stone36 years old
Jennifer Lawrence35 years old
Ana de Armas37 years old
Dakota Johnson35 years old
Keke Palmer32 years old
Kristen Stewart35 years old
Lily James36 years old
Zoë Kravitz36 years old
Riley Keough36 years old
Shailene Woodley33 years old
Melissa Barrera35 years old
Tina Desai38 years old
Hayley Bennett37 years old
Kiki Layne33 years old
Zazie Beetz34 years old
Alicia Vikander36 years old
Eiza González35 years old
Zoey Deutch30 years old
Margot Robbie35 years old
Saoirse Ronan31 years old

1. Emma Stone

Emma Stone at DGA Theater Complex
Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "Eddington". Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Emily Jean "Emma" Stone
  • Date of birth: 6 November 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

Emma Stone is among the most talented actresses in their 30s who have left a significant mark on Hollywood. She is known for starring in films and TV shows such as La La Land, Poor Things, Bugonia, and Fantasmas. Emma is also a film producer, having worked on several projects such as A Real Pain and The Curse.

2. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence at Palais des Festivals
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Stephane Cardinale
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
  • Date of birth: 15 August 1990
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States

Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress best known for her roles in movies such as The Hunger Games, X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Hustle, and Die My Love. She has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

3. Ana de Armas

Actress Ana de Armas at Roppongi Hills
Ana de Armas attends the Japan premiere of "Ballerina: The World Of John Wick. Photo: Jun Sato
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ana Celia de Armas Caso
  • Date of birth: 30 April 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Havana, Cuba

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress in her 30s who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2006 at 16 with a role in Virgin Rose. Ana has been featured in several films and TV series, including Knives Out, Blonde, No Time to Die, and Ballerina.

4. Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson at Majestic Hotel
Dakota Johnson attends the Kering Women in Motion Talk. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dakota Mayi Johnson
  • Date of birth: 4 October 1989
  • Age: 35 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Dakota Johnson is also among the notable actresses in their 30s. She rose to fame in 2015 as Anastasia Steele in the romantic drama franchise Fifty Shades of Grey. Coming from a family of actors, including her parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson was no stranger to the spotlight.

5. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer at Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Keke Palmer accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer
  • Date of birth: 26 August 1993
  • Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, United States

Keke Palmer is an American actress, film producer, singer, and television personality. The actress has won several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Image Awards (NAACP). Keke is known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Nope, Hustlers, Bosses, and Good Fortune.

6. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival
Kristen Stewart poses with the 'Prix de la Revelation' award. Photo: Francois Durand (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart
  • Date of birth: 9 April 1990
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Kristen Stewart is one of Hollywood's most famous actresses in their 30s. Her notable movies include Twilight, Spencer, and Sacramento. She also has several awards, including a César Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in Spencer.

7. Lily James

Lily James at Roy Thomson Hall
Lily James attends the premiere of "Swiped" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Robin Marchant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson
  • Date of birth: 5 April 1989
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Esher, United Kingdom

Lily James is one of the famous British actresses in their 30s known for her distinctive roles in Cinderella, Baby Driver, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She is also known for portraying Pamela Anderson in the acclaimed series Pam & Tommy.

8. Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz at Regal Union Square
Zoe Kravitz at the Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere. Photo: John Nacion
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
  • Date of date: 1 December 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States

Zoë Kravitz is among the successful actresses in their 30s. Her notable movies include Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts, Divergent, Caught Stealing, and The Batman. In addition to acting, she has pursued music and modelling, further showcasing her wide-ranging talent.

9. Riley Keough

Riley Keough at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Riley Keough during the "Jay Kelly" red carpet. Photo: Gisela Schober
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Danielle Riley Keough
  • Date of birth: 29 May 1989
  • Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States

Riley Keough is an American film producer and actress known for featuring in films and TV series like Under the Bridge, Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, Jay Kelly, and Zola. Her role in the TV show Daisy Jones & The Six earned her critical acclaim and an Emmy Award nomination.

10. Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley at the Khaite fashion show
Shailene Woodley during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shailene Woodley
  • Date of birth: 15 November 1991
  • Age: 33 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: San Bernardino, California, United States

Shailene Woodley is a successful actress in her 30s, known for compelling performances in film and television. She has played many characters in films and TV series such as The Descendants, Three Women, Motor City, and Divergent. Her performance in Big Little Lies earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

11. Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera at Metrograph in New York City
Melissa Barrera attends the "Your Monster" New York premiere. Photo: Steven Ferdman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Melissa Barrera Martínez
  • Date of birth: 4 July 1990
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico

Melissa Barrera is a Mexican actress and singer from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. She rose to international fame for her role as Lyn Hernández in the Starz series Vida. Some of Melissa Barrera's notable movies include Your Monster, In the Heights, Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail.

12. Tina Desai

Tina Desai at ArcLight Hollywood
Tina Desai attends Netflix's "Sense8" Series Finale Fan Screening. Photo: Greg Doherty
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tina Desai
  • Date of birth: 24 February 1987
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Bengaluru, India

Tina Desai is among the most celebrated Asian actresses in their 30s. Her notable works include The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mumbai Diaries, and Romeo Akbar Walter. She gained international recognition for her role as Kala Dandekar in Sense8.

13. Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett at The Royal Festival Hall
Haley Bennett attends the "Till" UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Haley Loraine Keeling
  • Date of birth: 7 January 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Fort Myers, Florida, United States

Haley Bennett is among the highly talented and acclaimed American actresses in their 30s. She debuted on the big screen in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics. Haley has been featured in films such as The Girl on the Train, Swallow, The Equaliser, The Luckiest Man in America, and Hillbilly Elegy.

14. Kiki Layne

KiKi Layne at the Universal Studios Backlot
KiKi Layne at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2025 Block Party. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kiandra "KiKi" Layne
  • Date of birth: 10 December 1991
  • Age: 33 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Kiki Layne is among the Black actresses in their 30s who have showcased their range and ability to portray diverse characters with depth and authenticity. Kiki is known for appearing in films and series like If Beale Street Could Talk, The Old Guard, and Coming 2 America.

15. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz at Fouquet's New York
Zazie Beetz speaks onstage during a 'Through Her Lens Conversation'. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zazie Olivia Beetz
  • Date of birth: 1 June 1991
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Mitte, Berlin, Germany

Zazie is a German-American actress born in Mitte, Berlin, Germany. She made her breakthrough in the TV series Atlanta. Her notable movies and TV shows include Deadpool 2, Joker, The Dutchman, and Black Mirror. Zazie is also a voice actress, lending her voice to characters in Invincible, Extinct, and Big Mouth.

16. Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alicia Vikander attends "The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) photocall. Photo: Stephane Cardinale
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alicia Amanda Vikander
  • Date of birth: 3 October 1988
  • Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Gothenburg, Sweden

Alicia Vikander is a Swedish actress and former dancer. She has appeared in numerous movies, including Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, The Wizard of the Kremlin, and Testament of Youth. Alicia has won several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl.

17. Eiza González

Eiza González at the American Museum of Natural History
Eiza González attends Apple's "Fountain of Youth" premiere. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eiza González Reyna
  • Date of birth: 30 January 1990
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Born on 30 January 1990, Eiza González is among the famous Latina actresses in their 30s. She has had a successful career in both Mexican and Hollywood productions. Eiza is renowned for her roles in Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Godzilla vs. Kong, Ambulance, and Ash. González is also a singer.

18. Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado
Zoey Deutch attends the 2025 Telluride Film Festival. Photo: Vivien Killilea
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zoey Francis Chaya Thompson Deutch
  • Date of birth: 10 November 1994
  • Age: 30 years old (September 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Zoey Deutch is an American actress and film producer from Los Angeles, California, United States. She rose to fame through her roles in Beautiful Creatures and Vampire Academy. Some of her notable movies include Before I Fall, Set It Up, Zombieland: Double Tap, Buffaloed, and Nouvelle Vague.

19. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at AMC Lincoln Square
Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey". Photo: Kena Betancur
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Margot Elise Robbie
  • Date of birth: 2 July 1990
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: Dalby, Australia

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress born on 2 July 1990. She has appeared in several movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barbie. Margot Robbie also produces through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed successful films and TV projects.

20. Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at BFI Southbank
Saoirse Ronan poses ahead of an In Conversation with Timothée Chalamet. Photo: Alan Chapman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Saoirse Una Ronan
  • Date of birth: 12 April 1994
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
  • Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Saoirse Ronan is an Irish-American actress in her early 30s. She has appeared in films like Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. Saoirse has earned multiple Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in Lady Bird.

Which actresses in their 30s are also successful producers?

Several actresses in their 30s have broadened their careers to include producing, merging their on-screen work with creative influence behind the scenes. They include Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch, Riley Keough, Alicia Vikander, and Keke Palmer.

Are 30-year-old actresses at their prime?

Many actresses in their 30s are regarded as being in their prime, bringing together experience, talent, and emotional depth.

Actresses in their 30s represent a robust and influential force within Hollywood. Combining experience, talent, and versatility, they continue to redefine success and captivate audiences across genres. These actresses include Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kristen Stewart.

