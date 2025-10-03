20 talented actresses in their 30s dominating Hollywood
Actresses in their 30s are making a remarkable impact on Hollywood. From Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart to Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie, they continue to elevate the industry with standout performances across major franchises and acclaimed dramas.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The actresses in their 30s defining Hollywood
- 1. Emma Stone
- 2. Jennifer Lawrence
- 3. Ana de Armas
- 4. Dakota Johnson
- 5. Keke Palmer
- 6. Kristen Stewart
- 7. Lily James
- 8. Zoë Kravitz
- 9. Riley Keough
- 10. Shailene Woodley
- 11. Melissa Barrera
- 12. Tina Desai
- 13. Haley Bennett
- 14. Kiki Layne
- 15. Zazie Beetz
- 16. Alicia Vikander
- 17. Eiza González
- 18. Zoey Deutch
- 19. Margot Robbie
- 20. Saoirse Ronan
- Which actresses in their 30s are also successful producers?
- Are 30-year-old actresses at their prime?
Key takeaways
- Actress Alicia Vikander, 36 years old as of 2025, is known for starring in Ex Machina and Tomb Raider.
- Actress Lily James, born on 5 April 1989, is best known for her roles in Cinderella and Pam & Tommy.
- Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is known for The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook.
The actresses in their 30s defining Hollywood
This compilation of talented actresses in their 30s is based on their public recognition, critical acclaim, and contributions to Hollywood through film and television. It is not an exhaustive or definitive ranking, and inclusion or omission does not diminish the value or success of any individual. This list has been compiled using information from sources such as IMDb and The Hollywood Reporter.
|Actress
|Age (as of September 2025)
|Emma Stone
|36 years old
|Jennifer Lawrence
|35 years old
|Ana de Armas
|37 years old
|Dakota Johnson
|35 years old
|Keke Palmer
|32 years old
|Kristen Stewart
|35 years old
|Lily James
|36 years old
|Zoë Kravitz
|36 years old
|Riley Keough
|36 years old
|Shailene Woodley
|33 years old
|Melissa Barrera
|35 years old
|Tina Desai
|38 years old
|Hayley Bennett
|37 years old
|Kiki Layne
|33 years old
|Zazie Beetz
|34 years old
|Alicia Vikander
|36 years old
|Eiza González
|35 years old
|Zoey Deutch
|30 years old
|Margot Robbie
|35 years old
|Saoirse Ronan
|31 years old
1. Emma Stone
- Full name: Emily Jean "Emma" Stone
- Date of birth: 6 November 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States
Emma Stone is among the most talented actresses in their 30s who have left a significant mark on Hollywood. She is known for starring in films and TV shows such as La La Land, Poor Things, Bugonia, and Fantasmas. Emma is also a film producer, having worked on several projects such as A Real Pain and The Curse.
2. Jennifer Lawrence
- Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
- Date of birth: 15 August 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States
Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress best known for her roles in movies such as The Hunger Games, X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Hustle, and Die My Love. She has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.
3. Ana de Armas
- Full name: Ana Celia de Armas Caso
- Date of birth: 30 April 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Havana, Cuba
Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress in her 30s who has risen to prominence in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2006 at 16 with a role in Virgin Rose. Ana has been featured in several films and TV series, including Knives Out, Blonde, No Time to Die, and Ballerina.
4. Dakota Johnson
- Full name: Dakota Mayi Johnson
- Date of birth: 4 October 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
Dakota Johnson is also among the notable actresses in their 30s. She rose to fame in 2015 as Anastasia Steele in the romantic drama franchise Fifty Shades of Grey. Coming from a family of actors, including her parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson was no stranger to the spotlight.
5. Keke Palmer
- Full name: Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer
- Date of birth: 26 August 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Harvey, Illinois, United States
Keke Palmer is an American actress, film producer, singer, and television personality. The actress has won several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Image Awards (NAACP). Keke is known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Nope, Hustlers, Bosses, and Good Fortune.
6. Kristen Stewart
- Full name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart
- Date of birth: 9 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Kristen Stewart is one of Hollywood's most famous actresses in their 30s. Her notable movies include Twilight, Spencer, and Sacramento. She also has several awards, including a César Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in Spencer.
7. Lily James
- Full name: Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson
- Date of birth: 5 April 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Esher, United Kingdom
Lily James is one of the famous British actresses in their 30s known for her distinctive roles in Cinderella, Baby Driver, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She is also known for portraying Pamela Anderson in the acclaimed series Pam & Tommy.
8. Zoë Kravitz
- Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
- Date of date: 1 December 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States
Zoë Kravitz is among the successful actresses in their 30s. Her notable movies include Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts, Divergent, Caught Stealing, and The Batman. In addition to acting, she has pursued music and modelling, further showcasing her wide-ranging talent.
9. Riley Keough
- Full name: Danielle Riley Keough
- Date of birth: 29 May 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, United States
Riley Keough is an American film producer and actress known for featuring in films and TV series like Under the Bridge, Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, Jay Kelly, and Zola. Her role in the TV show Daisy Jones & The Six earned her critical acclaim and an Emmy Award nomination.
10. Shailene Woodley
- Full name: Shailene Woodley
- Date of birth: 15 November 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: San Bernardino, California, United States
Shailene Woodley is a successful actress in her 30s, known for compelling performances in film and television. She has played many characters in films and TV series such as The Descendants, Three Women, Motor City, and Divergent. Her performance in Big Little Lies earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
11. Melissa Barrera
- Full name: Melissa Barrera Martínez
- Date of birth: 4 July 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico
Melissa Barrera is a Mexican actress and singer from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. She rose to international fame for her role as Lyn Hernández in the Starz series Vida. Some of Melissa Barrera's notable movies include Your Monster, In the Heights, Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail.
12. Tina Desai
- Full name: Tina Desai
- Date of birth: 24 February 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Bengaluru, India
Tina Desai is among the most celebrated Asian actresses in their 30s. Her notable works include The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mumbai Diaries, and Romeo Akbar Walter. She gained international recognition for her role as Kala Dandekar in Sense8.
13. Haley Bennett
- Full name: Haley Loraine Keeling
- Date of birth: 7 January 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Fort Myers, Florida, United States
Haley Bennett is among the highly talented and acclaimed American actresses in their 30s. She debuted on the big screen in the 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics. Haley has been featured in films such as The Girl on the Train, Swallow, The Equaliser, The Luckiest Man in America, and Hillbilly Elegy.
14. Kiki Layne
- Full name: Kiandra "KiKi" Layne
- Date of birth: 10 December 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Kiki Layne is among the Black actresses in their 30s who have showcased their range and ability to portray diverse characters with depth and authenticity. Kiki is known for appearing in films and series like If Beale Street Could Talk, The Old Guard, and Coming 2 America.
15. Zazie Beetz
- Full name: Zazie Olivia Beetz
- Date of birth: 1 June 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Mitte, Berlin, Germany
Zazie is a German-American actress born in Mitte, Berlin, Germany. She made her breakthrough in the TV series Atlanta. Her notable movies and TV shows include Deadpool 2, Joker, The Dutchman, and Black Mirror. Zazie is also a voice actress, lending her voice to characters in Invincible, Extinct, and Big Mouth.
16. Alicia Vikander
- Full name: Alicia Amanda Vikander
- Date of birth: 3 October 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of September 2025)
- Place of birth: Gothenburg, Sweden
Alicia Vikander is a Swedish actress and former dancer. She has appeared in numerous movies, including Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, The Wizard of the Kremlin, and Testament of Youth. Alicia has won several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Danish Girl.
17. Eiza González
- Full name: Eiza González Reyna
- Date of birth: 30 January 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
Born on 30 January 1990, Eiza González is among the famous Latina actresses in their 30s. She has had a successful career in both Mexican and Hollywood productions. Eiza is renowned for her roles in Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Godzilla vs. Kong, Ambulance, and Ash. González is also a singer.
18. Zoey Deutch
- Full name: Zoey Francis Chaya Thompson Deutch
- Date of birth: 10 November 1994
- Age: 30 years old (September 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Zoey Deutch is an American actress and film producer from Los Angeles, California, United States. She rose to fame through her roles in Beautiful Creatures and Vampire Academy. Some of her notable movies include Before I Fall, Set It Up, Zombieland: Double Tap, Buffaloed, and Nouvelle Vague.
19. Margot Robbie
- Full name: Margot Elise Robbie
- Date of birth: 2 July 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Dalby, Australia
Margot Robbie is an Australian actress born on 2 July 1990. She has appeared in several movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barbie. Margot Robbie also produces through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed successful films and TV projects.
20. Saoirse Ronan
- Full name: Saoirse Una Ronan
- Date of birth: 12 April 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
Saoirse Ronan is an Irish-American actress in her early 30s. She has appeared in films like Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. Saoirse has earned multiple Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in Lady Bird.
Which actresses in their 30s are also successful producers?
Several actresses in their 30s have broadened their careers to include producing, merging their on-screen work with creative influence behind the scenes. They include Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch, Riley Keough, Alicia Vikander, and Keke Palmer.
Are 30-year-old actresses at their prime?
Many actresses in their 30s are regarded as being in their prime, bringing together experience, talent, and emotional depth.
Actresses in their 30s represent a robust and influential force within Hollywood. Combining experience, talent, and versatility, they continue to redefine success and captivate audiences across genres. These actresses include Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kristen Stewart.
