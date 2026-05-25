A young man shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result as he mentioned his dream school and course

He shared a breakdown of his course and declared his intention to gain admission into the University of Ibadan

His post triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to encourage and advise the young man

A Nigerian boy, Ejedera Emmanuel, announced his score at the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He expressed his intention of gaining admission into the University of Ibadan.

A boy who wants to study at University of Ibadan shares 2026 UTME score. Photo: Ejedara Emmanuel Finyinfoluwa

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan aspirant shares 2026 UTMe result

On his LinkedIn page, Ejedera Emmanuel Fiyinfoluwa announced that he scored 217 in the 2026 UTME organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Today marks exactly one month since I received my JAMB UTME result — 217. Looking back, this result represents much more than a number to me. It reflects consistency, discipline, sacrifice, and the willingness to keep pushing even on difficult days. The preparation process came with pressure, long nights of studying, moments of doubt, and the determination to stay focused on my goals.

"My name is Ejedara Emmanuel, and this milestone is only the beginning of a bigger journey. As I work toward gaining admission into the University of Ibadan, I’m also committed to developing myself beyond academics by building practical skills in tech and design.

"I believe growth comes from continuously learning, creating, and improving yourself every step of the way. I’m genuinely grateful to everyone who encouraged, supported, and believed in me throughout this process.

"Your words, advice, and support meant a lot. The journey continues, and I’m excited for what lies ahead. Onward and upward."

In the comments, he revealed that he wanted to study economics at the University of Ibadan.

A boy who wants to gain admission into the University of Ibadan displays his 2026 UTME results. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI aspirant's 2026 UTME score

Learntor Foundation said:

"We are proud of you & congratulations King."

Samuel Okeoghene said:

"Which course though? Am just curious Ejedara Emmanuel Fiyinfoluwa."

Okoro Wisdom said:

"Interesting 🤔 Really really interesting. All the best King!"

Ayomide Ayodele said:

"Keep the momentum."

Saheed Abdogar said:

"What's your proposed course of study?"

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng