Little House on the Prairie is an American Western historical drama aired on NBC over five decades ago. It is an interesting series with significant success due to its storyline and talented cast members. Since the show ended in 1983, some Little House on the Prairie cast members have continued pursuing acting, while others have passed away.

Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, and Karen Grassle are among the Little House on the Prairie cast. Photo: Michael Simon, Ron Galella, Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Little House on the Prairie is loosely based on the Little House on the Prairie book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder .

is loosely . The drama portrays the story of the Ingalls family, who live on a farm on Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota.

Little House on the Prairie ran for 9 seasons and over 200 episodes from 11 September 1974 to 21 March 1983.

Where are the Little House on the Prairie cast now?

The show stars several notable actors and actresses, many of whom went on to have outstanding acting careers. However, some have passed away, and others have pursued other ventures. Here is the main cast of the Little House on the Prairie.

Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls

Michael during an interview with host Johnny Carson (L). Michael Landon attends the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells" Concert (R). Photo: Ron Tom, Ron (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Landon

Michael Landon Date of birth: 31 October 1936

31 October 1936 Date of death: 1 July 1991

1 July 1991 Age at death: 54 years old

54 years old Place of birth: Forest Hills, New York, United States

Michael is one of the memorable Little House on the Prairie actors. He debuted in acting in 1955 when he starred in a minor role in Luke and Tenderfoot. After Little House on the Prairie ended, Michael continued appearing in films and TV shows such as Sam's Son, Highway to Heaven and Us.

The American actor passed away on 1 July 1991 at the age of 54 shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was in his third marriage with Cindy Landon. His previous wives were Lynn Noe and Dodie Levy-Fraser. Michael was a father of nine children.

Karen Grassle as Caroline Quiner Ingalls

Actress Karen dines at Spago (L). Karen Grassle during a photocall for the series "Little House on the Prairie" (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Valery (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karen Grassle

Karen Grassle Date of birth: 25 February 1942

25 February 1942 Age: 83 years old (as of 2025)

83 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States

Karen Grassle portrays Caroline Ingalls in the historical drama Little House on the Prairie. Before landing a role in Little House on the Prairie, she had been featured in Love of Life, The Catholic Hour, and Gunsmoke.

The actress left Little House on the Prairie a year before the series ended. After leaving the show, she continued acting and has starred in films and TV shows such as Hotel, My Greatest Teacher and Coffee with Chris. She is a mother of two, Lily Radford and Zach Radford.

Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls Wilder

Actress Melissa Gilbert holding a plush teddy bear and smiling (L). Melissa attends the "Nymphes D'Or - Golden Nymphs" Nominees Party. Photo: CBS, Stephane Cardinale (R) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melissa Ellen Gilbert

Melissa Ellen Gilbert Date of birth: 8 May 1964

8 May 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of March 2025)

60 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Melissa Gilbert was cast as Laura Ingalls Wilder in Little House on the Prairie when she was 9. Her prowess in her role earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Besides Little House on the Prairie, her other famous acting credits include Gunsmoke, Emergency, and The Dean Martin Show.

After the show ended, she continued her prolific acting, appearing in about 81 movies and TV shows. Her most recent acting credits include When Calls the Heart, and Relaxium: 'Thank Goodness'.

Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls Kendall

Melissa Sue in front of a white picket fence (L). Melissa Sue Anderson attends the "Little House On The Prairie" Photocall (R). Photo: CBS, Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melissa Sue Anderson

Melissa Sue Anderson Date of birth: 26 September 1962

26 September 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of March 2025)

62 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States

Melissa Sue is an American-Canadian actress and TV producer. She began her career as a child actress after appearing in several commercials. After starring in Little House on the Prairie, she continued thriving in acting and has been featured in several films and TV series.

Melissa is known for appearing in Thin Ice, Earthquake: The Fall of Los Angeles, and Veronica Mars. However, she has not acted since 2018. As for her personal life, she has been married to Michael Sloan, a writer and film producer, since 1990. Her kids are Piper and Griffin.

Richard Bull as Nels Oleson

Richard Bull as Nelson "Nels" Oleson of Little House on the Prairie during the show filming (L). Actor Richard pictured holding his jacket and smiling (R). Photo: NBCU Photo Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard William Bull

Richard William Bull Date of birth: 26 June 1924

26 June 1924 Date of death: 3 February 2014

3 February 2014 Age at death: 89 years old

89 years old Place of birth: Zion, Illinois, United States

Richard Bull portrays Nels Oleson in the Western historical drama Little House on the Prairie. Before landing a role in Little House on the Prairie, he had been featured in Theatre of Stars, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.

After Little House on the Prairie, he continued acting and starred in films and TV series such as Houston Knights, Where Pigeons Go to Die, Witless Protection, and Boss. Richard died of pneumonia on 3 February 2014 at the age of 89.

Katherine MacGregor as Harriet Oleson

MacGregor of Little House on the Prairie standing in front of a rustic brick wall with a wooden door (L). Scottie pictured while writing in a notebook (R). Photo: NBCU Photo Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Katherine MacGregor

Katherine MacGregor Date of birth: 12 January 1925

12 January 1925 Date of death: 13 November 2018

13 November 2018 Age at death: 93 years old

93 years old Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States

Katherine MacGregor was born on 12 January 1925 in Glendale, California, United States. The American actress starred in Little House on the Prairie as Harriet Oleson. Besides Little House on the Prairie, her other famous acting credits include Armstrong Circle Theatre, The Young Lawyers, and Mannix.

After Little House on the Prairie, Katherine returned to theatre and began mentoring young actors. She also appeared in only one short film, Lottery, in 2014. The American actress died on 13 November 2018 at 93, in Woodland Hills, California, United States.

Rachel Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush as Carrie Ingalls

Lindsay and Sidney pose for a portrait in circa 1980 (R). Sidney and Lindsay attend 2024 PanCAN PurpleStride: The Ultimate Event To End Pancreatic Cancer (R). Photo: David (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rachel Lindsay Rene Bush, Sidney Robyn Danae Bush

Rachel Lindsay Rene Bush, Sidney Robyn Danae Bush Date of birth: 25 May 1970

25 May 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of March 2025)

54 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Rachel Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush are identical twin sisters born on 25 May 1970. They are widely known for their combined role as Carrie Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie.

After the show ended, the sisters starred in several commercials. However, the two didn't pursue acting for long. According to IMDb, Lindsay appeared in one episode of Matt Houston in 1983 and Sidney starred in Hambone and Hillie in 1983.

Rachel Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush are believed to have retired from acting to concentrate on their education. They graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1988. Their whereabouts are unclear at this time.

Dean Butler as Almanzo James Wilder

Pictured: Dean Butler posing for a photo in front of a building and a tree (L). Actress Caryn Richman and Dean Butler attend The Hollywood Show (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dean Butler

Dean Butler Date of birth: 20 May 1956

20 May 1956 Age: 68 years old (as of March 2025)

68 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Prince George, Canada

Dean Butler is among the main Little House on the Prairie cast members. The Canadian-American actor and producer was born on 20 May 1956 in Prince George, Canada. In Little House on the Prairie, Dean Butler portrayed a character named Almanzo James Wilder.

Since the show ended, Dean has had a prolific career in the entertainment industry. He has been featured in films and TV series including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, The New Gidget, and JAG. However, his last acting role was in 2008 in Chemical Wedding.

Dean also became a film producer and writer. He has worked on projects such as Feherty, Goin' Back, and Tekwar.

Victor French as Isaiah Edwards

Victor French is pictured on a film set (L). Actor Victor attends Angel Awards at the Ambassador Hotel (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Victor Edwin French

Victor Edwin French Date of birth: 4 December 1934

4 December 1934 Date of death: 15 June 1989

15 June 1989 Age at death: 54 years old

54 years old Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Actor Victor French was Isaiah Edwin in Little House on the Prairie. He debuted in acting in 1955 in the TV Reader's Digest. The American actor had prominent roles in Hazel, Spencer's Mountain, The Hero, and Death Valley Days.

After Little House on the Prairie ended, Victor remained active in the entertainment industry until his death. He appeared on various television shows and films such as Fame and Highway to Heaven. The actor died on 15 June 1989, three months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Which cast members of Little House on the Prairie have passed away?

Four Little House on the Prairie main cast members have passed away. Michael Landon passed away on 1 July 1991, Richard Bull on 3 February 2014, Katherine MacGregor on 13 November 2018, and Victor French on 15 June 1989.

What happened to Willie on Little House on the Prairie?

Actor Jonathan Gilbert played a character named Willie Oleso in Little House on the Prairie. Willie left the show after he and his family relocated to California and later to Washington State.

Who played the oldest girl on Little House on the Prairie?

The American-Canadian actress, Melissa Sue Anderson, played Mary Ingalls, the eldest Ingalls girl. Her parents were Caroline and Charles Ingalls.

Are there any surviving members of the Ingalls family?

Charles and Caroline Ingalls in the Little House on the Prairie had five daughters, but only Laura had a kid who lived to adulthood, Rose Wilder Lane. Rose Wilder had a stillborn son, meaning there weren't serving descendants of Charles and Caroline Ingalls through their daughter Laura.

The Little House on the Prairie cast comprises diverse talents. While a few of the main cast have passed away, many have progressed and made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of Under the Dome. Under the Dome was loosely based on Stephen King's 2009 novel. After the show ended, many actors remained active in the entertainment industry.

Under the Dome is an American science fiction horror mystery aired from June 2013 to September 2015. Some of its primary cast members include Alexander Koch, Mike Vogel, Dean Norris, and Rachelle Lefevre. Read the post to know their whereabouts now.

Source: Legit.ng