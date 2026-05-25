Dumebi Kachikwu has been adopted as ADC's sole presidential candidate for the 2027 elections during the national convention

New National Working Committee members elected, signalling a shift in party leadership dynamics

Kachikwu's faction aims for an independent path, diverging from Atiku-backed opposition coalition efforts

FCT, Abuja - A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, has adopted him as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The decision was announced during the faction’s national convention held on Sunday, May 24, in Abuja.

Drama as ADC Faction Announces Another 2027 Presidential Candidate, "Not Atiku"

Source: Twitter

ADC chairman confirms adoption

Chairman of the convention’s electoral committee and Benue State ADC chairman, Elias Adikwu, announced Kachikwu’s emergence before delegates at the gathering, Vanguard reported.

The adoption was later ratified by party delegates at the event held at the A-Class Event Centre in Abuja.

Newly elected National Chairman of the faction, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mohammed Bashir, subsequently presented the party flag to Kachikwu as a symbol of his nomination.

New national officers elected

The convention also produced new members of the faction’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Among those elected were Kingsley Oggah as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Johnny Tovie Derek as Deputy National Chairman, Kennedy O. Odion as National Secretary, and Dr Joe Aroh as National Treasurer.

Others include Dr Chris Ugwu as National Legal Adviser and Elias Adikwu as National Organising Secretary.

Fresh twist in ADC leadership battle

The development adds another layer to the internal leadership dispute within the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

A separate faction led by former Senate President David Mark had earlier conducted its own national convention in Abuja in April 2026.

That convention reportedly elected David Mark as substantive national chairman of the party after amendments were made to the party constitution, Punch reported.

Atiku-backed coalition linked to rival faction

The David Mark-led faction has been associated with a broader opposition coalition involving prominent political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Delegates at that gathering reportedly endorsed efforts aimed at building a united opposition front against the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election.

The faction also announced disciplinary actions against some party members, including factional chairman Nafiu Bala and Rep. Leke Abejide, over alleged anti-party activities.

Kachikwu faction signals separate path

The latest adoption of Kachikwu appears to signal that his faction intends to pursue an independent political direction rather than align with the Atiku-backed coalition within the party.

By presenting Kachikwu as its sole candidate, the faction has effectively positioned him as its standard-bearer for the 2027 presidential contest.

Malami emerges ADC gov candidate

Legit.ng previously reported that former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi state.

The ADC affirmed Malami as the Kebbi State governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng