Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the UN's warning of an impending hunger crisis in Nigeria

He labelled the situation a man-made humanitarian emergency requiring immediate government action

The former vice president called for competent leadership to address Nigeria's governance failures and economic collapse

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lashed out at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the United Nations’ warning that nearly 35 million Nigerians could face acute hunger between June and August 2026.

Atiku said the UN warning is a devastating global verdict on the catastrophic failure of the Tinubu administration.

He said the UN projection confirms that Nigeria has moved from economic hardship to a full-blown humanitarian emergency.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said Tinubu has turned Nigeria from Africa's giant into a hunger hotspot

“The warning from the international community should not be treated as mere embarrassment. It should be treated as a five-alarm national emergency.

“The Federal Government must immediately declare a food security emergency and move beyond tokenism.”

His Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 25, 2026, shortly after participating in national political engagements in Yola, Adamawa State.

“This is not a famine caused by drought. This is not a war-induced collapse. This is not an earthquake or a natural catastrophe. This is man-made suffering.

“This is the consequence of economic illiteracy, policy recklessness, and leadership failure.”

Atiku described the UN warning as worsening the humanitarian and economic collapse.

The ADC presidential aspirant said there is a need for experienced, disciplined, compassionate, and competent leadership in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria needs someone capable of rescuing the country from “one of the gravest governance failures in the nation’s democratic history.”

Legit.ng reports that the presidency dismissed claims that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse and called hunger figures exaggerated and misleading.

Presidential aide Sunday Dare said the 33 million hunger risk figure is only a projection from the Cadre Harmonisé report, not a confirmed crisis.

Dare pointed to grain releases, agricultural programmes, and cash transfers as proof that the government is actively addressing economic challenges.

Atiku slams Tinubu’s $1.25 billion loan plan

Recall that Atiku criticised President Tinubu’s administration for excessive borrowing amid stagnant economic conditions for Nigerians.

According to Atiku, Tinubu’s potential $1.25 billion loan could exacerbate Nigeria's growing debt burden.

Atiku demands transparency on loan terms and project outcomes from the Tinubu government.

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot over Tinubu’s response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku criticised President Tinubu's sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Former Vice President underscored Ghana's decisive action compared to Nigeria's hesitant approach.

He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng