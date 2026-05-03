A forex trader has rewarded streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, known as Carter Efe, with $5,000 (around N6.8 million) after he defeated singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, in a boxing match

Carter Efe won against Portable via a unanimous decision in their highly publicised celebrity boxing match titled Chaos in the Ring 4 on May 2

Announcing his gift to Carter Efe on X (formerly Twitter), the forex trader shares a screenshot of his Snapchat conversation with the streamer, showing when he appreciated his monetary gesture

Habbyfx, a forex trader, has gifted streamer Carter Efe $5,000 (around N6.8 million) following his boxing match win over singer Portable.

In the early hours of Saturday, May 2, Carter Efe won Portable via a unanimous decision in their highly publicised celebrity boxing match titled Chaos in the Ring 4.

Habbyfx has gifted Carter Efe $5,000 for winning Portable in a boxing match. Photo Credit: Carter Efe, X/(@Habbyforex_)

Source: Facebook

Man's chat with Carter Efe after boxing match

Hours after the boxing match, Habbyfx took to X to announce his monetary reward to Carter Efe, urging him to manage the token.

"I sent Carterefe $5000, manage the little our champion," Habbyfc wrote.

Habbyfx attached a screenshot of his Snapchat conversation with Carter Efe in which the streamer appreciated him for the dollar gift.

Habbyfx rewards Carter Efe for winning Portable in a boxing match. Photo Credit: Carter Efe, X/(@Habbyforex_)

Source: Facebook

See Habbyfx's tweet below:

Habbyfx's gesture to Carter Efe stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Habbyfx's gesture to Carter Efe below:

@dorisjewelries said:

"Was it really necessary posting it here.

"Very unnecessary information."

@Bobcentt said:

"You send person money na you still come dy cast am, allow the person to come out publicly and thank you. They won’t teach you this in school."

@1JustPP said:

"You no go help person wey dey hospital or wey dey in need na person wey wan kee person pikin you dey dash out $5000?… anyways more Ws."

@direy_001 said:

"Be like una plenty wey no like dis portable make all of una gather host another boxing match make I help una finish am cause na me need all dis money 😞."

@davidrmathew said:

"I'm beyond shocked with the comments/quotes I dey see for this post.

"An individual CHOSE to give out his hard earned 5k to Carter, but some jobless people headache na why him give 500k for surgery donations, where as most of them no contribute shi shi oo....and so what! if na 500k him choose to give?? Na your money??

"And those saying "most he even announce it" YES! He has every right to announce it, na him page, and he's at liberty to post whatever he wants.

"When re we going to stop telling people what to do with their money??"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that E-Money had confirmed his gift to Carter Efe after his boxing win over singer Portable.

Dangerous move Carter Efe made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had pointed out a dangerous move Carter Efe made during his boxing match with Portable and called for his lifetime ban.

In a Facebook post on May 2, she shared a clip and pointed out that boxing is a regulated and dangerous sport and frowned at how the two celebrities, who are not professional boxers, were allowed to face each other without any regard for boxing rules.

She was particular about a 'rabbit punch' that Carter Efe gave to Portable on the back of the head, which is the occiput. The woman noted that that part of the body is the location of the brainstem, which controls the vital body functions.

Source: Legit.ng